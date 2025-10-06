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Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY) : United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-09-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index : United States Retail Sales
2022-09-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
"Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for August 2022, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $683.3 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent (±0.5 percent)* from the previous month, and 9.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above August 2021. Total sales for the June 2022 through August 2022 period were up 9.3 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The June 2022 to July 2022 percent change was revised from virtually unchanged (±0.5 percent)* to down 0.4 percent (±0.2 percent)".
EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
==========
Dax Index : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD: European Union Current Account
2022-09-20 08:00 GMT | [EUR - Current Account]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
"Current account recorded €20 billion deficit in July 2022, down from €4 billion surplus in previous month".
EUR/USD: range price movement by European Union Current Account news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2022-09-20 12:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2022-10-04 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CNH and Hang Seng Index (HK50) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-10-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From forbes article :
==========
USD/JPY : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and Brent Crude Oil : United States Producer Price Index
2022-10-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
==========
From official report :
"The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.4 percent in September, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices declined 0.2 percent in August and 0.4 percent in July. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand advanced 8.5 percent for the 12 months ended in September."
==========
GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
============
Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD) : United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-10-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of September, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August".
==========
EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Dear experienced traders
I'd like to share some important news here then everyone can refer to and choose the corresponding strategies.
Only most meaningful ones, and no more than three per day.
Best regards and many many thanks
・Norway Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m grew rapidly
・Japan Adjusted Current Account is on a downward trend
・Slump in natural gas