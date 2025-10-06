Press review - page 711

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY) :  United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2022-09-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.0%
  • forecast data is -0.1%
  • actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

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From official report :

"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.1 percent in August on a seasonally adjusted basis after being unchanged in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.3 percent before seasonal adjustment".

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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event  


NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index : United States Retail Sales

2022-09-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is -0.4%
  • forecast data is  -0.1%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From official report :

"Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for August 2022, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $683.3 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent (±0.5 percent)* from the previous month, and 9.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above August 2021. Total sales for the June 2022 through August 2022 period were up 9.3 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The June 2022 to July 2022 percent change was revised from virtually unchanged (±0.5 percent)* to down 0.4 percent (±0.2 percent)".

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EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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Dax Index : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

Dax Index : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDEuropean Union Current Account

2022-09-20 08:00 GMT | [EUR -  Current Account]

  • past data is 4.2B
  • forecast data is 5.3B
  • actual data is -19.9B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR -  Current Account] =  Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous month.

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From official report :

"Current account recorded €20 billion deficit in July 2022, down from €4 billion surplus in previous month".

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EUR/USD: range price movement by European Union Current Account news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by European Union Current Account news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada  Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

2022-09-20 12:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is -0.1%
  • actual data is -0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "In August, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7.0% on a year-over-year basis, down from a 7.6% gain in July. This was the second consecutive slowdown in the year-over-year price growth and was largely driven by lower gasoline prices in August compared with July".
  • "On a monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.3% in August, the largest monthly decline since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI was up 0.1%, the smallest gain since December 2020".
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2022-10-04 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 2.35%
  • forecast data is 2.85%
  • actual data is 2.60% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 2.60 per cent. It also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 25 basis points to 2.50 per cent".
  • "The Board is committed to returning inflation to the 2–3 per cent range over time. Today’s increase in interest rates will help achieve this goal and further increases are likely to be required over the period ahead. The cash rate has been increased substantially in a short period of time. Reflecting this, the Board decided to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points this month as it assesses the outlook for inflation and economic growth in Australia."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CNH and Hang Seng Index (HK50) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2022-10-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 315K
  • forecast data is 248K
  • actual data is 263K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From forbes article :

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630 points, or 2.1%, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The dip followed the release of the Labor Department’s hotly anticipated monthly jobs report, revealing that the country added 263,00 jobs, higher than economist estimates, and the unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, lower than estimates".

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USD/JPY : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and Brent Crude Oil United States Producer Price Index

2022-10-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]

  • past data is -0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.

==========

From official report :

"The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.4 percent in September, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices declined 0.2 percent in August and 0.4 percent in July. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand advanced 8.5 percent for the 12 months ended in September."

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GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

==========

Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events


Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

============

Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD) : United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2022-10-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of September, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August".

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EUR/USD : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event

NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Dear experienced traders


I'd like to share some important news here then everyone can refer to and choose the corresponding strategies.

Only most meaningful ones, and no more than three per day.

Hope you all share or add.


Best regards and many many thanks

CPI n.s.a. - economic data from the United States
CPI n.s.a. - economic data from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
Consumer Price Index n.s.a. reflects changes in prices of a basket of consumer goods and services in the specified month. The index shows price changes from the perspective of the consumer. The index
 
■October 17, 2022 Major Events

・Norway Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m grew rapidly

・Japan Adjusted Current Account is on a downward trend

・Slump in natural gas
CPI n.s.a. - economic data from the United States
CPI n.s.a. - economic data from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
Consumer Price Index n.s.a. reflects changes in prices of a basket of consumer goods and services in the specified month. The index shows price changes from the perspective of the consumer. The index
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