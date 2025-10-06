Press review - page 712

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■October 18, 2022 Major Events

・ZEW Germany Economic Sentiment Indicator was basically the same as expected

・Natural gas and wheat continued to decline

・The US index rebounded
 
■October 21, 2022 Major Events

・The United States Federal Budget Balance was significantly lower than expected

・Canada Retail Sales m/m was better than expected

・Natural gas continued to declin

 

Microsoft (MSFT): strong daily breakout with possible bullish reversal (based on the article)

Microsoft (MSFT) stock price chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Our forecast indicates that Microsoft’s valuation is $337 per share, which is 39% above the current market price of around $242."
  • The Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator broke the historical price for the strong breakout with the possible bullish reversal with 267 resistance level as a target to re-enter.

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The charts were made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Microsoft Stock To Post Mixed Results In Q1?
Microsoft Stock To Post Mixed Results In Q1?
  • 2022.10.25
  • Trefis Team
  • www.forbes.com
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q1 2023 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 (after market close). We expect the stock to post mixed results, with revenues beating the consensus estimates but earnings missing the mark. The company underperformed the expectations in the fourth quarter of FY 2022 (FY July- June...
 
■October 27, 2022 Major Events

・United States Core Durable Goods Orders m/m fell continuously

・European Central Bank (ECB) Deposit Facility Rate Decision increased

・European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision increased
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2022-11-01 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 2.60%
  • forecast data is 2.85%
  • actual data is 2.85% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From official report :

"At its meeting today, the Board decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 2.85 per cent. It also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 25 basis points to 2.75 per cent."

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    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

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    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Building Approvals and range price movement 

    2022-11-02 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]

    • past data is 23.1%
    • forecast data is -10.0%
    • actual data is -5.8% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.

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    From rttnews article :

    "The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. On a yearly basis, approvals were down 13.0 percent."


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    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Building Approvals news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Building Approvals news event

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    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day breakout; 97 resistance is the key for the possible daily bullish reversal to be started

    2022-11-02 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

    • past data is 2.6M
    • forecast data is 0.1M
    • actual data is -3.1M according to the latest press release

    [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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    "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.1 million barrels from the previous week."

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    Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

    Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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    Charts were made on MT5 with Kalman Asctrend trading trading system (MT5) with following indicators:

    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    • www.mql5.com
    The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/CNH and CAC 40Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

    2022-11-02 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

    • past data is 3.25%
    • forecast data is 4.00%
    • actual data is 2.50% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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    From official report :

    "The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 3-3/4 to 4 percent".

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    USD/CAD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events


    USD/CAD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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    USD/CNH : range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events


    USD/CNH : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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    CAC 40 : range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events


    CAC 40 : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement
    • www.federalreserve.gov
    Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. I
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and  Dow Jones Industrial Average: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2022-11-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 315K
    • forecast data is 197K
    • actual data is 261K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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    From official report :

    "Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 261,000 in October, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in health care, professional and technical services, and manufacturing."

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    GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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    Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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    Dow Jones Industrial Average : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    Dow Jones Industrial Average : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     
    ■November 5, 2022 Major Events

    ・Federal Reserve System (Fed) Interest Rate Decision: 4%

    ・Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision: 3%

    ・United States Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations
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