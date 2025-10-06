Press review - page 713

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There is such a variant of wave counting:

A little more on D1:

H4 :

H1 :

M15 :


f we proceed from the logic of the trend development in favor of the dollar, then on Friday (yesterday) we received the 4th wave. But there is also a possibility that at 1.1146 the third wave did not end, the three-wave pattern ended - abc. In this case, on Friday we received wave A or the first up. On Monday, I am inclined to believe that we will correct in favor of the dollar.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD :  United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2022-11-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.6%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

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From rttnews article :

"The Labor Department released a highly anticipated report on Thursday showing U.S. consumer prices increased by less than expected in the month of October".

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event


USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 
■November 11, 2022 Major Events

・United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m is down and in good condition

・EIA United States Crude Oil Stocks Change in good condition

・U.S. stock indexes are on a rising trend
 
■November 12, 2022 Major Events

・TUnited Kingdom Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q) was lower than expected and previous value

・Natural gas is on a downward trend, while other major commodities maintain an upward trend

・JPY is the strongest in the short term, USD is the weakest
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CNH and Brent Crude OilUnited States Core Producer Price Index (PPI)

2022-10-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core PPI]

  • past data is 0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is 0.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers, excluding food and energy.

==========

From official report :

"The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2 percent in October, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today".

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AUD/USD : range price movement by United States Core Producer Price Index news events

AUD/USD : range price movement by United States Core Producer Price Index news events

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USD/CNH : range price movement by United States Core Producer Price Index news events


USD/CNH : range price movement by United States Core Producer Price Index news events

============

Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by United States Core Producer Price Index news events

Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by United States Core Producer Price Index news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 
■November 21, 2022 Major Events

・The collapse of FTX may trigger a new round of crypto currency ice age

・Japan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) y/y (Japan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) y/y) decline

・United States Retail Sales m/m rose, higher than expected
 
■November 29, 2022 Major Events

・The weather is gradually getting colder, Natural Gas prices continue to Rise

・Australia Employment Change falls sharply

・Switzerland Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q rose
 
■December 1, 2022 Major Events

・United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q rose

・US Index, Precious metals, energy prices rise harply

・EIA United States Crude Oil Stocks Change fell sharply
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2022-12-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 284K
  • forecast data is 200K
  • actual data is 263K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 263,000 in November, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today".

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GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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NZD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


NZD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 
■December 4, 2022 Major Events

・United States Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations

・Canada Employment Change beats expectations

・The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged from the previous period, exceeding expectations
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