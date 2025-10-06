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There is such a variant of wave counting:
A little more on D1:
H4 :
H1 :
M15 :
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD : United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-11-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Labor Department released a highly anticipated report on Thursday showing U.S. consumer prices increased by less than expected in the month of October".
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CNH and Brent Crude Oil : United States Core Producer Price Index (PPI)
2022-10-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers, excluding food and energy.
==========
From official report :
"The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2 percent in October, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today".
==========
AUD/USD : range price movement by United States Core Producer Price Index news events
==========USD/CNH : range price movement by United States Core Producer Price Index news events
============
Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by United States Core Producer Price Index news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
・United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q rose
・US Index, Precious metals, energy prices rise harply
・EIA United States Crude Oil Stocks Change fell sharply
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-12-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 263,000 in November, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today".
==========
GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========NZD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: