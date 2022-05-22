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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator
Trend change is indicated by arrows ('Up' and 'Down')
Rice. 1. Half Trend New Alert
When the icon appears in the indicator buffer ('Up' or 'Down'), alerts are triggered.
DeMarker Pending 2
Development of the first version. Added parameters 'Maximum number of positions' and 'Minimum step of positions'High Low Сluster
The indicator shows the zones between the price crossing and the "MA" indicator
Channel N Bars
Channel of 'N' bars at 'Low' and 'High' pricesCumulative candle subwindow
Cumulative candle, taking into account High and Low