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Indicators

Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
23757
Rating:
(33)
Published:
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Indicator

Trend change is indicated by arrows ('Up' and 'Down')

    Half Trend New Alert

    Rice. 1. Half Trend New Alert

    When the icon appears in the indicator buffer ('Up' or 'Down'), alerts are triggered.

      DeMarker Pending 2 DeMarker Pending 2

      Development of the first version. Added parameters 'Maximum number of positions' and 'Minimum step of positions'

      High Low Сluster High Low Сluster

      The indicator shows the zones between the price crossing and the "MA" indicator

      Channel N Bars Channel N Bars

      Channel of 'N' bars at 'Low' and 'High' prices

      Cumulative candle subwindow Cumulative candle subwindow

      Cumulative candle, taking into account High and Low