European Central Bank keeps interest rates; PEPP was increased
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European Central Bank keeps interest rates; PEPP was increased
The central bank left key interest rates unchanged as expected. As stated in ECB report - "The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics."
Additionally, "the envelope for the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) will be increased by €600 billion to a total of €1,350 billion," the bank announced.
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