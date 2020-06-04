European Central Bank keeps interest rates; PEPP was increased

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European Central Bank keeps interest rates; PEPP was increased


The central bank left key interest rates unchanged as expected. As stated in ECB report - "The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics."

Additionally, "the envelope for the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) will be increased by €600 billion to a total of €1,350 billion," the bank announced.

source..

Monetary policy decisions
Monetary policy decisions
  • European Central Bank
  • www.ecb.europa.eu
At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the ECB took the following monetary policy decisions: (1) The envelope for the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) will be increased by €600 billion to a total of €1,350 billion. In response to the pandemic-related downward revision to inflation over the projection horizon, the PEPP expansion...
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