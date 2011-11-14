CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ichimoku Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
34739
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

In many trading systems only the cloud of Ichimoku indicator can be used (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo). Therefore, there is a need to remove the rest of the indicator lines from a chart.

In such a situation it is better to have the indicator without any extra lines. This indicator is exactly of that kind.

Ichimoku Cloud

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/551

MarketProfile MarketProfile

Market Profile is a tool used by many futures traders for the analysis of the statistical time distribution of the price, finding a price area and control values for the day trading session. The indicator is based on the simple price movement and does not use standard MetaTrader 5 platform indicators.

Fisher RVI Fisher RVI

Fisher RVI is an oscillator that modifies RVI (Relative Vigor Index) custom indicator values using Inverse Fisher Transform.

Smoothed ADX Smoothed ADX

There are a lot of smoothing algorithms. This indicator is a smoothing of standard ADX.

StepMA_Line StepMA_Line

StepMA is executed as a moving average.