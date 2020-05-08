April Employment Report: 20,500,000 Jobs Lost, 14.7% Unemployment Rate

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April Employment Report: 20,500,000 Jobs Lost, 14.7% Unemployment Rate



Total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The changes in these measures reflect the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality.


The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for February was revised down by 45,000 from +275,000 to +230,000, and the change for March was revised down by 169,000 from -701,000 to -870,000. With these revisions, employment changes in February and March combined were 214,000 lower than previously reported.

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April Employment Report: 20,500,000 Jobs Lost, 14.7% Unemployment Rate
April Employment Report: 20,500,000 Jobs Lost, 14.7% Unemployment Rate
  • 2020.05.08
  • Calculated Risk
  • www.calculatedriskblog.com
From the BLS : Total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent , the U.S. B...
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