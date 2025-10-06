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GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2019-09-18 08:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From rttnews article :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand GDP and range price movement
2019-09-18 22:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2019-09-19 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or prvious value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2019-09-18 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crypto News - ETH, XRP, LTC, And XLM Stage Big Rally (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
"The number of years of data is in the last column. The % Times Return column shows the percent of months in which the stock rose. The Return column shows the average percentage gain in the month. The Expected Return column is the product of columns two and three. We can see that Apple has been trading for 38 years and has risen in 71.05% of all Octobers. The average return has been 7.23% and the expected return is 5.13%."
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2019-09-25 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily correction from 69.64 resistance to 61.21 support within the primary bullish
2019-09-25 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.4 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders Ex Transportation
2019-09-27 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods, excluding transportation items.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ANZ Business Confidence and range price movement
2019-09-30 00:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: