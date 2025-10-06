Press review - page 653

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GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement  

2019-09-18 08:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]

  • past data is 2.1%
  • forecast data is 1.8%
  • actual data is 1.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From rttnews article :

  • "UK consumer price inflation eased to a 32-month low in August as computer games and clothing turned cheaper, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. Consumer price inflation eased to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent in July. The rate was forecast to ease moderately to 1.9 percent. This was the lowest rate since December 2016 and well below the central bank's 2 percent target."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

UK Inflation At 32-Month Low
UK Inflation At 32-Month Low
  • 2019.09.18
  • www.rttnews.com
UK consumer price inflation eased to a 32-month low in August as computer games and clothing turned cheaper, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. Consumer price inflation eased to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent in July. The rate was forecast to ease moderately to 1.9 percent. This was the lowest rate since December 2016...
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsNew Zealand GDP and range price movement  

2019-09-18 22:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.4%
  • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "Economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), was up 0.5 percent in the June 2019 quarter, following a 0.6 percent growth in the March 2019 quarter."
  • "GDP grew 2.4 percent over the year ended June 2019."
  • "Growth was led by the services industries, which grew 0.7 percent following a 0.3 percent growth in the March 2019 quarter. Primary industries also rose 0.7 percent, following two consecutive declines. Goods-producing industries fell 0.2 percent this quarter, following a 1.9 percent rise in the March 2019 quarter."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Gross domestic product | Stats NZ
  • www.stats.govt.nz
Find statistics on the gross domestic product (GDP), NZ's official measure of economic growth.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia  Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-09-19 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 36.4
  • forecast data is 15.2K
  • actual data is 34.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or prvious value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report :

  • "Employment increased by 34,700 to 12,926,900 persons. Full-time employment decreased by 15,500 to 8,818,000 persons and part-time employment increased by 50,200 to 4,108,900 persons."
  • "Unemployment rate increased by less than 0.1 pts to 5.3%."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

6202.0 - Labour Force, Australia, Aug 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
AUGUST KEY FIGURES EMPLOYED PERSONS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AUGUST KEY POINTS Employment increased by 22,000 to 12,921,100 persons. Full-time employment increased by 7,200 to 8,828,400 persons and part-time employment increased by 14,700 to 4,092,700 persons. Employment increased by 34,700 to 12,926,900 persons. Full-time employment...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and USD/CNHFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2019-09-18 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 2.25%
  • forecast data is 2.00%
  • actual data is 2.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From official report :

  • "Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 1-3/4 to 2 percent. This action supports the Committee's view that sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective are the most likely outcomes, but uncertainties about this outlook remain. As the Committee contemplates the future path of the target range for the federal funds rate, it will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

SD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
The Fed - Meeting calendars and information
  • www.federalreserve.gov
The FOMC holds eight regularly scheduled meetings during the year and other meetings as needed. Links to policy statements and minutes are in the calendars below. The minutes of regularly scheduled meetings are released three weeks after the date of the policy decision. Committee membership changes at the first regularly scheduled meeting of...
 

Crypto News - ETH, XRP, LTC, And XLM Stage Big Rally (based on the article)

LTC by Metatrader 5

  • "ETH, XRP, LTC, and XLM staged a big rally over the last seven days, beating Bitcoin, which lost some ground, has caught some market observers by surprise. The rally was broad, spreading across the whole market, with 73 out of the top 100 cryptocurrencies advancing and 27 declining."



    XRP by Metatrader 5

  • "Patrick Devereaux, CFO of Illumnine, Corp, believes it’s the market roller coaster that pushes investors to cryptocurrencies. “It is impressive, how some tokens have seen more than a 40% increase in value over this past week,” he says. “A large part of this is related to continued consumer adaptation and user utility. The overall financial markets are a roller coaster ride, and it seems more new users are coming to the table."



    ETH by Metatrader 5

  • "Alex Karasulu, Chief Executive Officer of OptDyn, believes it’s a big shift in the way they sea Bitcoin. “Personally, I think the dogmatism around Bitcoin as the ONLY viable cryptocurrency is starting to wear thin and we see an unexpected resurgence in altcoins,” he says. Bitcoin is a great store of value, but transaction rates are the worst in the industry at 7 transactions per second. There's talk of several solutions but no action yet.” That has diminished the effectiveness of the digital currency in carrying out transactions."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:

ETH,XRP, LTC, And XLM Stage Big Rally, Beat Bitcoin
ETH,XRP, LTC, And XLM Stage Big Rally, Beat Bitcoin
  • 2019.09.20
  • Panos Mourdoukoutas
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c15="" innerhtml=" Getty ETH, XRP, LTC, and XLM staged a big rally over the last seven days, beating Bitcoin, which lost some ground, has caught some market observers by surprise--see Table 1. Table 1 Seven-Day Price Change For Major Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrency %7d BTC -3.38% ETH 15.52 XRP 14.49 LTC 7.22 Stellar...
 
Stocks To Trade In October (based on the article)

Visa share price by Metatrader 5

  • "First, the Dow Jones 30 stocks were ranked from the best performer to the worst by calculating the percent of Octobers in which the stock rose in that month. The top 15 were screened in the following manner. If the weekly cycle pointed up, the stock is considered a buy. In order to qualify, the weekly cycle had to rise for at least 21 days in the month. The traditionally weakest stocks in the month were screened in order to determine if the weekly cycles fell in the month; the same 21-day rule applied."

  • "The number of years of data is in the last column. The % Times Return column shows the percent of months in which the stock rose. The Return column shows the average percentage gain in the month. The Expected Return column is the product of columns two and three. We can see that Apple has been trading for 38 years and has risen in 71.05% of all Octobers. The average return has been 7.23% and the expected return is 5.13%."





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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:

Stocks To Trade In October
Stocks To Trade In October
  • 2019.09.23
  • Bill Sarubbi
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c15="" innerhtml=" Photocredit: Getty Getty The first posting in this series, Stocks To Trade In September, appeared on August 22nd. Cycles are of two types, static and dynamic. A static cycle is a rhythm that remains relatively unchanged, such as the tendency for the broad averages to rally in the spring, correct in the...
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2019-09-25 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.00%
  • forecast data is 1.00%
  • actual data is 1.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

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From official report :

  • "The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that new information since the August Monetary Policy Statement did not warrant a significant change to the monetary policy outlook. Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point."
  • "Low interest rates and increased government spending are expected to support a pick-up in domestic demand over the coming year. Household spending and construction activity are supported by low interest rates, while the incentive for businesses to invest will grow in response to demand pressures."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily correction from 69.64 resistance to 61.21 support within the primary bullish

2019-09-25 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 1.1M
  • forecast data is -0.3M
  • actual data is 2.4M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.4 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders Ex Transportation

2019-09-27 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core Durable Goods Orders]

  • past data is -0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods, excluding transportation items.

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From official report :

  • "New orders for manufactured durable goods in August increased $0.5 billion or 0.2 percent to $250.7 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up three consecutive months, followed a 2.0 percent July increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.5 percent. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 0.6 percent. Fabricated metal products, up four of the last five months, led the increase, $0.4 billion or 1.3 percent to $34.4 billion."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsANZ Business Confidence and range price movement  

2019-09-30 00:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]

  • past data is -52.3
  • forecast data is -58.5
  • actual data is -53.5 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.

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From official report :

  • "In the September ANZ Business Outlook Survey headline business confidence fell 2 points, with a net 54% of respondents reporting that they expect general business conditions to deteriorate in the year ahead, the lowest since April 2008."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd | Online Banking | ANZ
  • www.anz.co.nz
We offer a wide range of financial services in NZ, with global reach as a subsidiary of the ANZ Group. Talk to the Bank with more experts in more places.
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