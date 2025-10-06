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USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2019-10-15 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand CPI and range price movement
2019-10-15 21:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2019-10-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crypto News - Litecoin: daily ranging beliw Ichimoku cloud in the primary bearish area; weekly bearish breakdown(based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish breakout; 60 is the key
2019-10-17 15:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 9.3 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2019-10-18 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From cnbc article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-10-22 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2019-10-22 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: possible daily bullish reversal; 60 psy level was broken to above
2019-10-23 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.7 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Apple - daily bullish breakout; 242 resistance to be broken for the next target(based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: