Press review - page 655

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USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

2019-10-15 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]

  • past data is 2.8%
  • forecast data is 2.9%
  • actual data is 3.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From rttnews article :

  • "Consumer prices in China were up 3.0 percent on year in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.9 percent - accelerating from 0.7 percent in the previous month. The bureau also said that producer prices contracted 1.2 percent on year, matching expectations following the 0.8 percent decline a month earlier."

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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China  Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand CPI and range price movement  

2019-10-15 21:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.6%
  • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From rttnews article :

  • "Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 0.7 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - surpassing expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Insights | Stats NZ
  • www.stats.govt.nz
Find insights and data about New Zealand. You can filter results by topic, information release, and content type.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-10-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 37.9K
  • forecast data is 15.3K
  • actual data is 14.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report :

  • "Employment increased by 14,700 to 12,944,000 people. Full-time employment increased by 26,200 to 8,847,200 people and part-time employment decreased by 11,400 to 4,096,900 people. Unemployment rate decreased by 0.1 pts to 5.2%."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
6202.0 - Labour Force, Australia, Sep 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
SEPTEMBER KEY FIGURES EMPLOYED PEOPLE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE SEPTEMBER KEY POINTS TREND ESTIMATES Employment increased by 20,200 to 12,942,800 people. Full-time employment increased by 9,000 to 8,840,200 people and part-time employment increased by 11,300 to 4,102,600 people. Unemployment increased by 1,600 to 718,000 people. Unemployment...
 

Crypto News - Litecoin: daily ranging beliw Ichimoku cloud in the primary bearish area; weekly bearish breakdown(based on the article)

Litecoin daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Litecoin prices declined in September, enjoying notable gains earlier in the month and then falling sharply as traders sold off the altcoin (cryptocurrency other than bitcoin). “After a meteoric rise in value this year, Litcoin has been consolidating in recent months due to profit-taking and the generally poor performance of crypto assets since July,” said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of cryptocurrency hedge fund manager BitBull Capital."
  • "In addition, the digital currency markets suffered a “huge sell off” toward the end of September, which “caused a lot of people to dump a lot of tokens at that exact time,” said Tim Enneking, managing director of Digital Capital Management. Litecoin was “crushed” in this sell-off, which “affected every major token in the space,” he stated."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Litecoin Prices Fell Last Month As Profit Taking Drove Losses
  • 2019.10.17
  • Charles Bovaird
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" Litecoin prices fluctuated in September, falling sharply after enjoying some modest gains earlier in the month. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images) Getty Images Litecoin prices declined in September, enjoying notable gains earlier in the month and then falling sharply as traders sold off the altcoin...
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish breakout; 60 is the key

2019-10-17 15:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 2.9M
  • forecast data is 2.7M
  • actual data is 9.3M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 9.3 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

 

USD/CNH Intra-Day FundamentalsChina Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2019-10-18 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]

  • past data is 6.2%
  • forecast data is 6.1%
  • actual data is 6.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From cnbc article :

  • "China released third-quarter GDP figures on Friday showing the economy grew 6.0% from a year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected China’s third-quarter GDP to grow 6.1% from a year ago."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  China Gross Domestic Product news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Retail Sales and range price movement 

2019-10-22 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is -0.1%
  • actual data is -0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From official report :

  • "Sales in the retail trade sector edged down 0.1% in August to $51.5 billion. Sales were down in six subsectors, representing 51% of retail trade. After removing the effects of price changes, retail sales in volume terms increased 0.2%."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

The Daily — Labour Force Survey, July 2019
The Daily — Labour Force Survey, July 2019
  • 2019.08.14
  • www150.statcan.gc.ca
Select geography
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement  

2019-10-22 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is -1628M
  • forecast data is -1375M
  • actual data is -1242M according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

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From official report :

  • "Goods exports rose $216 million (5.1 percent) to $4.5 billion".
  • "Goods imports fell $122 million (2.1 percent) to $5.7 billion".
  • "The monthly trade balance was a deficit of $1.2 billion".

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Gross domestic product | Stats NZ
  • www.stats.govt.nz
Find statistics on the gross domestic product (GDP), NZ's official measure of economic growth.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: possible daily bullish reversal; 60 psy level was broken to above

2019-10-23 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 9.3M
  • forecast data is 2.5M
  • actual data is -1.7M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.7 million barrels from the previous week."

==========

Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

 

Apple - daily bullish breakout; 242 resistance to be broken for the next target(based on the article)

  • "For the fifth time this month, Apple stock has hit a record high, with shares rallying thanks to optimism from Wall Street analysts, better-than-expected iPhone 11 sales and the imminent launch of the new Apple TV+ streaming service."
  • "Apple stock, which currently trades at $243 per share, is up over 50% so far this year and over 100% in the past three years; the company’s market value has reached nearly $1.1 trillion."
  • "On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley upgraded its price target for the stock to $289, citing estimates that Apple TV+, which launches next month, could generate$9 billion per year in revenue by 2025."
  • "Earlier this week, Raymond James analysts predicted that Apple shares could rally a further 20% this year, thanks to higher prices for new iPhones as well as growth opportunities in 5G."
  • "Apple stock firstbroke its previous all-time high earlier this month, thanks in large part to increased optimism about trade negotiations with China—since the iPhone maker has long relied on China as a core manufacturing base."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


Apple Earnings Ahead: Focus Turns To Services Business As Some Fear Slowdown
Apple Earnings Ahead: Focus Turns To Services Business As Some Fear Slowdown
  • 2019.07.29
  • JJ Kinahan
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" Key Takeaways: Apple to report fiscal Q3 results after the close Tuesday with EPS seen lower Some analysts are concerned that services growth could be slowing Apple could give more insight into trade situation with China and its impact Can a stock with almost $1 trillion in market cap ever have a quiet...
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