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Crude Oil - bearish ranging; 65.41/67.63 are the key levels for the bullish reversal; 55.86 is the key level for the bearish trend to be resumed (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
S&P 500 - daily bullish breakout; 2,985 and 3,026 are the keys for the bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
DAX Index - possible breakout with the daily bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD - bouncing from 0.6687 to above for the possible bullish reversal; 0.69 is the key(based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: breakdown; 55.86 is the key
2019-09-11 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 6.9 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2019-09-12 11:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD - bearish breakdown to oversold levels; 1.0925 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
GBP/USD - daily bullish breakout; 1.2576 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators: