Press review - page 654

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GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Current Account and range price movement  

2019-09-30 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Current Account]

  • past data is -33.1B
  • forecast data is -19.2B
  • actual data is -25.2B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous quarter.

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From official report :

  • "The UK current account deficit narrowed by £7.9 billion to £25.2 billion in Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2019, or 4.6% of gross domestic product (GDP)."
  • "The UK total trade deficit halved to £11.4 billion in Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2019 as imports returned to normal levels; this equates to 2.1% of GDP and was the main contributor to the UK’s narrowing current account deficit."
  • "The primary income deficit widened by £3.7 billion to £7.1 billion, or 1.3% of GDP in Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2019; this was because of increased payments to foreign investors on their direct investments in the UK."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Current Account news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Current Account news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Balance of payments, UK - Office for National Statistics
Balance of payments, UK - Office for National Statistics
  • www.ons.gov.uk
The UK’s current account deficit – a measure of the country’s balance of payments with the rest of the world in trade, primary income and secondary income – narrowed by £7.9 billion to £25.2 billion in Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2019, or 4.6% of gross domestic product (GDP). This is the first quarter the current account deficit has narrowed since...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2019-10-01 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.00%
  • forecast data is 0.75%
  • actual data is 0.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to lower the cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent."
  • "The Board took the decision to lower interest rates further today to support employment and income growth and to provide greater confidence that inflation will be consistent with the medium-term target. The economy still has spare capacity and lower interest rates will help make inroads into that. The Board also took account of the forces leading to the trend to lower interest rates globally and the effects this trend is having on the Australian economy and inflation outcomes."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA  Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Cash Rate
Cash Rate
  • www.rba.gov.au
Interest Rate Decisions Effective Date Change Cash rate target Related Documents 2 Oct 2019 4 Sep 2019 7 Aug 2019 3 Jul 2019 5 Jun 2019 8 May 2019 3 Apr 2019 6 Mar 2019 6 Feb 2019 5 Dec 2018 7 Nov 2018 3 Oct 2018 5 Sep 2018 8 Aug 2018 4 Jul 2018 6 Jun 2018 2 May 2018 4...
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-10-02 12:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 157K
  • forecast data is 140K
  • actual data is 135K according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.

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From official report :

  • "Private-sector employment increased by 135,000 from August to September, on a seasonally adjusted basis."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
ADP Employment Reports Home
  • www.adpemploymentreport.com
The ADP Research Institute® works in close collaboration with Moody's Analytics and its experienced team of labor market researchers to publish monthly employment reports.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Trade Balance and range price movement 

2019-10-03 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is 7.25B
  • forecast data is 6.00B
  • actual data is 5.93B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.

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From official report :

  • "In trend terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $6,925m in August 2019, an increase of $73m on the surplus in July 2019."
  • "In seasonally adjusted terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $5,926m in August 2019, a decrease of $1,327m on the surplus in July 2019."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

5368.0 - International Trade in Goods and Services, Australia, Aug 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
August key points Balance on goods and services In trend terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $6,925m in August 2019, an increase of $73m on the surplus in July 2019. In seasonally adjusted terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $5,926m in August 2019, a decrease of $1,327m on the surplus in July 2019...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CAD and USD/CNH: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2019-10-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 168K
  • forecast data is 145K
  • actual data is 136K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "The unemployment rate declined to 3.5 percent in September, and total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 136,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment in health care and in professional and business services continued to trend up."

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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bearish ranging with 56.13/62.73 support/resistance levels for the bearish trend to be continuing and for the bullish reversal to be started

2019-10-09 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 3.1M
  • forecast data is 1.8M
  • actual data is 2.9M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.9 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and CAC 40: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2019-10-10 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is 0.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was unchanged in September on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.1 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.7 percent before seasonal adjustment."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

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CAC 40: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

CAC 40: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-10-11 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 81.1K
  • forecast data is 11.2K
  • actual data is 53.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Employment rose by 54,000 in September, driven by gains in full-time work. The unemployment rate declined 0.2 percentage points to 5.5%. In the third quarter, employment increased by 111,000, or 0.6%, similar to the 0.7% growth rate observed in the second quarter. On a year-over-year basis, employment grew by 456,000, or 2.4%. Over the same period, total hours worked were up 1.3%."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

SD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

The Daily — Labour Force Survey, July 2019
The Daily — Labour Force Survey, July 2019
  • 2019.08.14
  • www150.statcan.gc.ca
Select geography
 

Most Oversold Dow Stocks (based on the article)

With Friday’s strong close, there is the potential for the stock market to rally further, if a trade deal is signed. Do any of the most oversold stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average look attractive for new purchase?

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Coca-Cola Company (KO) was down 2.3% last week, but closed above the prior week’s low of $52.82. Its 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is at $52.47 with chart support (line a) at $51.95. The weekly starc- band is at $50.94 which is 4.46% below Friday’s close."

Travelers Company (TRV) chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Two weeks ago, the Travelers Company (TRV) dropped below support going back to May at $142.27 (point 1). The 38.2% support from the late 2018 low of $109. 23 is at $137.04. The weekly starc- band is at $135.68, which is 5% below Friday’s close. There is initial resistance now at $145.50, and the 20-week EMA with stronger resistance at $149.58. The RS turned negative in early September and dropped below support (line b) in early September, which was another sign of weakness. The OBV had turned negative at the start of August when it dropped below its declining WMA. The OBV declined further last week."

Proctor & Gamble Company (PG) chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Proctor & Gamble Company (PG) was down 2.3% last week, while the S&P 500 was up 0.62%. PG had a low of $120.21 on October 2, with the rising 20-week EMA at $116.56. The weekly uptrend from the October 2018 low is at $114.72 (line a), which is quite close to the weekly starc- band at $114.68. PG made an all-time high of $125.36 on September 30 which is now key resistance."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:

Four Most Oversold Dow Stocks
Four Most Oversold Dow Stocks
  • 2019.10.12
  • Tom Aspray
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c16="" innerhtml=" With the stock market’s positive close on Friday, October 11, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its first higher close in the past four weeks, up 0.91%. Just over a week ago, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped as low as 25,743, but closed Friday at 26,816. The encouraging news regarding...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement 

2019-10-14 03:00 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]

  • past data is 240B
  • forecast data is 254B
  • actual data is 275B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.

==========

From business.financialpost article :

  • "China’s exports fell at a faster pace in September while imports contracted for a fifth straight month, pointing to further weakness in the economy and underlining the need for more stimulus as the Sino-U.S. trade war drags on. Exports fell 3.2% from a year earlier, the biggest fall since February, customs data showed on Monday. Analysts had expected a 3% decline in a Reuters poll after August’s 1% drop."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by China  Trade Balance news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
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