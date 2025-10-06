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GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Current Account and range price movement
2019-09-30 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Current Account]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous quarter.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Current Account news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2019-10-01 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and range price movement
2019-10-02 12:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Trade Balance and range price movement
2019-10-03 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CAD and USD/CNH: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2019-10-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bearish ranging with 56.13/62.73 support/resistance levels for the bearish trend to be continuing and for the bullish reversal to be started
2019-10-09 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.9 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and CAC 40: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2019-10-10 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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CAC 40: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2019-10-11 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Most Oversold Dow Stocks (based on the article)
With Friday’s strong close, there is the potential for the stock market to rally further, if a trade deal is signed. Do any of the most oversold stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average look attractive for new purchase?
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement
2019-10-14 03:00 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
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From business.financialpost article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: