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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ANZ Business Confidence and range price movement
2019-08-29 01:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging for direction; daily bearish ranging; weekly bearish reversal
2019-08-28 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 10.0 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2019-08-30 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
S&P 500 - ranging to breakout; 3,027 is the key (based on the article)
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD - bearish breakdown (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2019-09-02 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH H4: range price movement by China Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Trade Balance and range price movement
2019-09-04 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/JPY - daily/weekly price is on oversold; secondary breakout withint the primary bearish trend is expected(based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and GBP/USD: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2019-09-06 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Bollinger Bands® and MACD Trading System (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5