Press review - page 651

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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ANZ Business Confidence and range price movement  

2019-08-29 01:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]

  • past data is -44.3
  • forecast data is -51.1
  • actual data is -52.3 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.

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From official report :

  • "In the August ANZ Business Outlook Survey headline business confidence fell 8 points, with a net 52% of respondents reporting that they expect general business conditions to deteriorate in the year ahead, the lowest since April 2008."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Insights | Stats NZ
  • www.stats.govt.nz
Find insights and data about New Zealand. You can filter results by topic, information release, and content type.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging for direction; daily bearish ranging; weekly bearish reversal

2019-08-28 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -2.7M
  • forecast data is -2.8M
  • actual data is -10.0M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 10.0 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2019-08-30 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product was up for the fourth consecutive month in June, rising 0.2%. Growth in 17 of 20 industrial sectors more than compensated for a decline in manufacturing."
  • "Goods-producing industries declined 0.2% as a result of lower manufacturing, largely offsetting the growth in May. Services-producing industries were up 0.3%."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

 

S&P 500 - ranging to breakout; 3,027 is the key (based on the article)

S&P 500 Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Doji Star and Shooting Star Japanese Candlestick patterns are part of a unique group that identifies potential price reversals, support/resistance and can often build into other types of patterns.  Our belief is these setups in the current chart will eventually create an Evening Star formation with a downside price move early next week.  This type of pattern would confirm resistance near the body of the current Doji or Shooting Star candlestick and also confirm our analysis that a price breakdown should continue."

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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

S&P500 Candlestick Pattern On Friday Signals Price Breakdown
S&P500 Candlestick Pattern On Friday Signals Price Breakdown
  • www.thetechnicaltraders.com
As we close out the week and watched the markets trade in a rotational price manner, it became very clear to us that the patterns setting up in price continue to support our overall analysis of the markets and the potential for a bigger downside price move.  We issued a call that an August 19th breakdown was expected on or near the trigger date...
 

EUR/USD - bearish breakdown (based on the article)

EUR/USD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "EURUSD at Multi-Year Lows: we move into a new trading week and season with critical technical levels under pressure or collapsing. The US indices are on the cusp of volatile but rigid ranges while the Dollar has extended its charge to a fresh multi-year high. Breakouts are likely, but follow through can remain a tripping point if not properly appointed with speculative momentum. Be ready for transition in market conditions."
  • "The US Dollar surged to multi-year highs last week as the greenback continues to show its strength, but does USD have room to run or will technical resistance keep upward momentum at bay?"

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

EURUSD at Multi-Year Lows, Dow Ready for a Break and Volatility Returns
EURUSD at Multi-Year Lows, Dow Ready for a Break and Volatility Returns
  • Michael Boutros,James Stanley,John Kicklighter,Peter Hanks,Rich Dvorak
  • www.dailyfx.com
EURUSD at Multi-Year Lows, Dow Ready for a Break and Volatility Returns
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2019-09-02 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 49.9
  • forecast data is 49.8
  • actual data is 50.4 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From official report :

  • "The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) – a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – rose from 49.9 in July to 50.4 in August, signalling a renewed improvement in the overall health of the sector. Though only marginal, it was the strongest improvement recorded since March."

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USD/CNH H4: range price movement by China Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event 

USD/CNH H4: range price movement by China Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Trade Balance and range price movement 

2019-09-04 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is -0.1B
  • forecast data is 0.2B
  • actual data is -1.1B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

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From official report :

  • "After a strong decline in imports and exports in June, imports rose 1.2% in July, while exports fell 0.9%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world went from an essentially balanced position in June (slight deficit of $55 million) to a $1.1 billion deficit in July."
  • "The slight trade deficit in June, which was originally reported as a $136 million surplus, remains within the typical margins for revisions to the trade balance in subsequent months."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

USD/JPY - daily/weekly price is on oversold; secondary breakout withint the primary bearish trend is expected(based on the article)

USD/JPY daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "US Dollar weakness and a general push toward counter-cyclical perceived haven assets have seen the Japanese Yen break through an important barrier against the greenback. However, Yen bulls have yet to nail down their gains and they may yet lose them if they can’t do so this month. At the start of August, USD/JPY slipped below an important medium-term monthly-chart uptrend line which had previously held since May 2016. It didn’t remain below it for the entire month but did close out underneath, where, so far, it remains."
  • "Another monthly close below this line would make matters a lot worse for Dollar bulls, and, although it’s still early in September, they seem to be showing some fight. Their first order of business must be to recapture near-term resistance at 106.79. That marked the intraday peak of August 15 and can be seen as the bottom of a narrow range of daily-chart resistance which has the peak of August 6 (107.04) as its top."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase

Japanese Yen Bulls Have Yet To Nail Down August USD/JPY Gains
Japanese Yen Bulls Have Yet To Nail Down August USD/JPY Gains
  • David Cottle
  • www.dailyfx.com
US Dollar weakness and a general push toward counter-cyclical perceived haven assets have seen the Japanese Yen break through an important barrier against the greenback. However, Yen bulls have yet to nail down their gains and they may yet lose them if they can’t do so this month. At the start of August, USD/JPY slipped below an important...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexGOLD (XAU/USD) and GBP/USD: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2019-09-06 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 159K
  • forecast data is 163K
  • actual data is 130K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 130,000 in August, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment in federal government rose, largely reflecting the hiring of temporary workers for the 2020 Census. Notable job gains also occurred in health care and financial activities, while mining lost jobs."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

Bollinger Bands® and MACD Trading System (based on the article)

Bollinger Bands® and MACD Trading System

Bollinger Bands® and MACD Trading System

  • "Bollinger Bands® can provide invaluable signals for technical traders, and when combined with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, gives traders insight into both volatility and momentum in the forex market. Traders can make use of Bollinger Bands® in conjunction with MACD to support trade set ups. Bollinger Bands® allow traders to view the cyclical nature of volatility while the MACD is an effective trend-following, momentum indicator. Using these two indicators together can assist traders when making higher probability trades as they can gauge the direction and strength of an existing trend, along with volatility. As a result, traders can use the MACD to assess if a trend is picking up in momentum or slowing down and setting up for a possible breakout; while the Bollinger Band® can be used as an entry trigger and subsequent confirmation of a trade."
  • "Traders can trade with Bollinger Bands® and MACD in a number of different ways but two of the most common ways to trade with these two indicators involve breakouts and trend trading. The MACD indicator supports the bullish trade as the MACD line has crossed the signal line and continues to move above the signal line, showing strong upward momentum. The Bollinger Band® then confirms the move to the upside as price begins to “walk the band” on increased volatility (expansion of the band). Stops can be placed below the lower Bollinger Band® or at the low of the descending channel. Targets can be placed at a previous high or significant level of resistance - while maintaining a positive risk to reward ratio. Since there is a possibility that the breakout trade turns into a trend reversal, traders should consider multiple target levels and manually move stops up or utilize a trailing stop."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

Bollinger Bands® and MACD Strategy
Bollinger Bands® and MACD Strategy
  • Richard Snow
  • www.dailyfx.com
® can provide invaluable signals for technical traders, and when combined with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, gives traders insight into both volatility and momentum in the What is the Bollinger and MACD Combination? Using these two indicators together can assist traders when making higher probability trades as they...
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