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USD/JPY - bearish ranging; 105.04 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CNH: United States Retail Sales
2019-08-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily ranging near bullish reversal; weekly bullish with symmetric triangle pattern for direction (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Producer Price Index (PPI) Input and range price movement
2019-08-18 22:45 GMT | [NZD - PPI Input]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - PPI Input] = Change in the price of goods and raw materials purchased by manufacturers.
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From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Producer Price Index (PPI) Input news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2019-08-21 12:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
USD/JPY - bearish ranging within 105/107 support/resistance levels (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Using Price Action As Your First Indicator (based on the article)
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Crude Oil - bearish trend to be resumed; 55.86 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD: United States Durable Goods Orders Ex Transportation
2019-08-26 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods, excluding transportation items.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Durable Goods Orders Ex Transportation news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Durable Goods Orders Ex Transportation news events
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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Durable Goods Orders Ex Transportation news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Private Capital Expenditure and range price movement
2019-08-29 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Private Capital Expenditure]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Private Capital Expenditure] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of new capital expenditures made by private businesses.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Private Capital Expenditure news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: