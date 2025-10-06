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GBP/USD - bearish breakdown; 1.28 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2019-05-16 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Top 5 Online Retailers: 'Electronics And Media (based on the article)
Out of the top five world e-retailers ranked by online sales in 2018, three are from the US and two are from China. The Chinese e-retailers show significantly higher growth rates compared to the US ones.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Chart was made on MT5 with Wedge Pattern indicator which can be downloaded from this CodeBase page.
More information about -
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-05-21 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
We are tracking a bullish 5-3 wave pattern for USD/JPY. This is where you have a 5 wave motive wave to start a new trend followed by a three wave partial retracement.
The motive wave began on January 2, 2019 and carried to March 5, 2019. From there, a sideways flat pattern carved in three waves labeled (a)-(b)-(c). The wave structure from the May 13 low appears to be a leading diagonal pattern. If this interpretation is correct, then another large rally may begin soon.
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Chart was made on MT4 with ZUP indicator. All the information about this indicator are the following:The threads/posts
The articles
MQL5
Hang Seng Index (HSI) - correction to the bearish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Litecoin has more than tripled this year (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Dow Jones - Longest Losing Weekly Streak in 8 years (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: