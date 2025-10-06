Press review - page 641

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GBP/USD - bearish breakdown; 1.28 is the key (based on the article)

GBP/USD AscTrend chart by Metatrader 5

  • "GBPUSD: Retail trader data shows 75.8% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 06 when GBPUSD traded near 1.30919; price has moved 1.9% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.4% higher than yesterday and 27.9% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.4% lower than yesterday and 30.8% lower from last week."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

GBPUSD: Traders Remain Net-Long Since May 06
GBPUSD: Traders Remain Net-Long Since May 06
  • Research
  • www.dailyfx.com
GBPUSD: Retail trader data shows 75.8% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 06 when GBPUSD traded near 1.30919; price has moved 1.9% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.4% higher than yesterday and 27.9% higher from last week, while the...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-05-16 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 27.7K
  • forecast data is 15.2K
  • actual data is 28.4K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report :

  • "Employment increased 28,400 to 12,822,900 persons. Full-time employment decreased 6,300 to 8,792,700 persons and part-time employment increased 34,700 to 4,030,200 persons."
  • "Unemployment rate increased 0.1 pts to 5.2%."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
6202.0 - Labour Force, Australia, Apr 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
APRIL KEY FIGURES APRIL KEY POINTS Employment increased 20,700 to 12,814,800 persons. Full-time employment increased 14,700 to 8,793,900 persons and part-time employment increased 6,100 to 4,020,900 persons. Employment increased 28,400 to 12,822,900 persons. Full-time employment decreased 6,300 to 8,792,700 persons and part-time...
 

Top 5 Online Retailers: 'Electronics And Media (based on the article)

Out of the top five world e-retailers ranked by online sales in 2018, three are from the US and two are from China. The Chinese e-retailers show significantly higher growth rates compared to the US ones.

  1. Amazon.com in the US and JD in China are on the top of the list generating the highest global net sale. Amazon is the largest e-commerce retailer by online revenue in the world.
  2. Jd.com, operated by Beijing Jingdong 360 Du E-Commerce, Ltd., is an online store with nationally-focused sales.
  3. Apple.com, though internationally-focused, generates its e-commerce net sales primarily in the United States as well as in Greater China and Japan.
  4. Suning.com, operated by Nanjing Suning E-Commerce Co., Ltd., is an online store with nationally-focused sales. Its e-commerce net sales are generated almost entirely in Greater China.
  5. Walmart.com with an online revenue of $14 bn is the second largest e-commerce retailer in the United States.

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

 
How to Trade Wedge Chart Patterns (based on the article)

How to Trade Wedge Chart Patterns

  • "Looking at the wedge chart pattern, it’s easy to see why it’s so popular with traders. This is because it’s easy to identify, and therefore has a bit “self-fulfilling prophecy” aspect to it. The fact that it also has a simple measuring tool built into it doesn’t hurt either, as it is very simple to use as a tool."
  • "The first thing that we need to do is identify what a wedge actually is. A wedge is simply two trendlines that converge towards an apex. In other words, price is compressing from both selling and buying pressure. It’s like a triangle but doesn’t converge in a horizontal manner. In other words, you may have an uptrend line as per usual, but at the top of trading during the last several candlesticks, the sellers are becoming a bit more aggressive, compressing the market. In this example, it’s what is known as a “rising wedge.” A rising wedge shows compression in and uptrend that signals that there could be something wrong. We are losing some of our momentum, and as a result the highs just aren’t as impressive as they once were. The beauty of this pattern is that a break down below the uptrend line signals that we are going to the bottom of the pattern itself, denoted by the blue line. Beyond that, what’s even more important is that at the very least most traders around the world will see that the trend line had been broken. So even if they are trading wedge patterns, almost all traders pay attention to trendlines. When they get broken, the catch is everybody’s attention."
  • "The stop loss would be placed on the other side of the pattern, and in this case it’s an easy 1:2 risk to reward ratio. By paying attention to the wedge, you are noticing that the market is running out of momentum, and that an eminent reversal may be coming. Wedges can be bullish as well."
  • "Like almost all chart patterns, there is the opposite as well. In that case, you are talking about the “falling wedge.” As you can see on the chart below, the US dollar had been falling against the Canadian dollar quite sharply, and then drifted a bit lower. Notice that the trajectory of the lows weren’t as strong as previous, and then of course the highs were becoming as aggressive as well."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Wedge Pattern indicator which can be downloaded from this CodeBase page.
More information about - 

How to Trade Wedge Chart Patterns
How to Trade Wedge Chart Patterns
  • Christopher Lewis
  • www.dailyforex.com
Looking at the wedge chart pattern, it’s easy to see why it’s so popular with traders. This is because it’s easy to identify, and therefore has a bit “self-fulfilling prophecy” aspect to it. The fact that it also has a simple measuring tool built into it doesn’t hurt either, as it is very simple to use as a tool. Identifying a wedge The first...
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Retail Sales and range price movement  

2019-05-21 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

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From official report :

  • "total volume of retail sales rose 0.7 percent, after a strong 1.7 percent rise in December"
  • "total value of retail sales rose a modest 0.2 percent ($43 million), with price effects included"
  • "11 of the 16 regions showed higher sales for March.

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Retail trade survey: March 2019 quarter | Stats NZ
  • www.stats.govt.nz
The seasonally adjusted total volume of retail sales rose 0.7 percent in the March 2019 quarter compared with the December 2018 quarter.
 
USD/JPY - Bullish Pattern (based on the article)

USD/JPY daily chart with ZUP pattern finder indicator

We are tracking a bullish 5-3 wave pattern for USD/JPY. This is where you have a 5 wave motive wave to start a new trend followed by a three wave partial retracement.

USD/JPY chart made with ZUP pattern finder indicator for Metatrader

The motive wave began on January 2, 2019 and carried to March 5, 2019. From there, a sideways flat pattern carved in three waves labeled (a)-(b)-(c). The wave structure from the May 13 low appears to be a leading diagonal pattern. If this interpretation is correct, then another large rally may begin soon. 

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Chart was made on MT4 with ZUP indicator. All the information about this indicator are the following:

The threads/posts

  1. you can draw a AP manually without an indicator - the post 
  2. Harmonic Trading thread with ZUP indicators
  3. Trading the Andrews Pitchfork with Max - the good thread with real examples of trading
  4. ZUP_v150 indicator with template - the post
  5. How to Draw Pitchforks (Median Lines) - the post with video
  6. A PitchFork Price function to return price at any point and deviation from median available for general use - the thread
  7. Pitchfork and ObjectGetValueByShift - the thread
  8. Pitchfork panel - the post with the indicator
  9. Pitchfork indicator - the post  

The articles

  1. ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 2
  2. ZUP - universal ZigZag with Pesavento patterns. Graphical interface
  3. ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 1

MQL5

  1. OBJ_PITCHFORK - mql5 reference page
Top 5 Online Retailers: 'Electronics And Media' Is The Star Of E-commerce Worldwide
Top 5 Online Retailers: 'Electronics And Media' Is The Star Of E-commerce Worldwide
  • 2019.05.20
  • Nina Angelovska
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c14="" innerhtml=" MORGANTOWN, WV - 20 JUNE 2018: Amazon Fire TV streaming stick inserted in HDMI socket on SmartTV Getty The global e-retail is in constant growth since 2014. In 2017, e-retail commerce sales worldwide amounted to $2.3 trillion and e-retail revenues are projected to grow to $4.88 trillion in 2021...
 

Hang Seng Index (HSI) - correction to the bearish reversal (based on the article)

Hang Seng Index (HSI) weekly Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Chinese Hang Seng Index collapsed early this week to new recent lows. This breakdown in the Chinese major stock index highlights the anticipated fallout from the continued US/China trade war. Recent data from the Chinese property market and corporate bond markets suggest a broad slowdown in economic activity which may surprise many foreign investors in the weeks/months to come."
  • "First, the Hang Seng Index collapsed much lower this week – prompting the US and UK markets to breakdown as well. The continued rhetoric between the US and China regarding the Trade War is not helping the global economy much. Yet, it must continue to some conclusion before the planet can begin to move forward. At this point, it is almost like watching an old school game of” Chicken” – who flinches first."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

China Hang Seng Index Collapses and Commodities
China Hang Seng Index Collapses and Commodities
  • www.thetechnicaltraders.com
The Chinese Hang Seng Index collapsed early this week to new recent lows. This breakdown in the Chinese major stock index highlights the anticipated fallout from the continued US/China trade war. Recent data from the Chinese property market and corporate bond markets suggest a broad slowdown in economic activity which may surprise many foreign...
 

Litecoin has more than tripled this year (based on the article)

LiteCoin Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Litecoin enjoyed some sharp gains today, pushing higher as the digital currency benefited from tailwinds such as the upcoming halving. At this point, litecoin had surged 16% in 24 hours and was trading at its highest since mid-May. Litecoin, which is very similar to digital sibling bitcoin, rose in value as several other cryptocurrencies experienced notable gains."
  • "The cryptocurrency is scheduled to undergo a halving in August, at which point the mining reward will decrease from 25 LTC to 12.5 LTC."
  • "When this event takes place, the rate at which new litecoin enters the market will reduce by 50%, potentially placing upward pressure on the digital currency's price."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Litecoin Climbs 16% To Reach Highest Since Mid-May
Litecoin Climbs 16% To Reach Highest Since Mid-May
  • 2019.05.24
  • Charles Bovaird
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c14="" innerhtml=" Litecoin has rallied lately, leading major cryptocurrencies higher. Getty Litecoin enjoyed some sharp gains today, pushing higher as the digital currency benefited from tailwinds such as the upcoming halving. The altcoin (a cryptocurrency other than bitcoin) reached $102.75 earlier today, according to...
 
Oil Prices Set to Follow Fundamental News Next Week (based on the article)

Crude Oil price by Metatrader 5

  • "Abarrage of high-impact economic data points next week spanning US, Swiss and Canadian GDP reports, German jobs numbers, inflation data out of the US and Germany in addition to China’s manufacturing PMI could very well dictate where oil prices head from here. Sentiment may remain damaged if the market-moving data fails to inspire appetite for risk and expected demand for oil which could further threaten bullish prospects."
  • "Although, a weakening US Dollar could pose as a positive tailwind to crude oil price gains. US Iran friction heating up may also bring upside to oil prices as it would likely crimp supplies. Additionally, crude could get a boost from building speculation over extended OPEC production cuts as the oil cartel’s next meeting on June 25 in Vienna draws nearer."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Oil Prices Set to Follow Global Growth Narrative Next Week
Oil Prices Set to Follow Global Growth Narrative Next Week
  • Rich Dvorak
  • www.dailyfx.com
we highlighted how crude price outlook hinged on the looming US China trade deal result. Since then, commodity traders have been taken aback by escalating downside risks to crude oil stemming from the deterioration in Sino-American trade relations, bleak economic data, and bulging crude stockpiles. Barring any positive developments regarding...
 

Dow Jones - Longest Losing Weekly Streak in 8 years (based on the article)

Dow Jones chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Dow Jones looks set for the longest weekly losing streak in 8 years (5th consecutive week). As it stands, the outlook is relatively weak for the Dow Jones, does a close below 25500 could see losses extend towards the 25000 level. To negate the bearish momentum, eyes will be on for a break above 25700, which opens up the doors for 26100."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Dow Jones, FTSE 100, DAX Technical Forecast
Dow Jones, FTSE 100, DAX Technical Forecast
  • Justin McQueen
  • www.dailyfx.com
consecutive week). As it stands, the outlook is relatively weak for the Dow Jones, does a close below 25500 could see losses extend towards the 25000 level. To negate the bearish momentum, eyes will be on for a break above 25700, which opens up the doors for 26100. Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Sep 2018 – May 2019) FTSE 100 | Key Fib...
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