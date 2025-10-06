Press review - page 640
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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-05-07 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Cash Rate and Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Statement
2019-05-07 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2019-05-08 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly breakout; 6,000 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: breaking 6,000 psy level on daily oipen bar; 7,399 is the next key (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2019-05-10 08:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crude Oil - weekly ranging near long-term bullish reversal; 75.57 is the key (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German ZEW Economic Sentiment and range price movement
2019-05-14 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
- past data is 3.1
- forecast data is 5.1
- actual data is -2.1 according to the latest press release
[EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed German institutional investors and analysts.
==========
From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crude Oil - ranging near long-term bullish reversal; 75.57 is the key (based on the article)
peak and December’s bottom last year. Positive sentiment from a technical perspective has waned, however, after bullish uptrend support from the latest 40-plus percent rally was broken earlier this month. Now, a short-term bearish downtrend has formed while a downward-sloping 34-day EMA both look to serve as headwinds to further upside in oil prices.”
============
The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2019-05-15 06:00 GMT | [EUR - German GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
- past data is 0.0%
- forecast data is 0.2%
- actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release
[EUR - German GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From fxstreet article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German GDP news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: