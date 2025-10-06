Press review - page 640

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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

2019-05-07 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From official report :

  • "The trend estimate rose 0.3% in March 2019. This follows a rise of 0.3% in February 2019 and a rise of 0.2% in January 2019."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.3% in March 2019. This follows a rise of 0.9% in February 2019 and a rise of 0.1% in January 2019."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event 

https://charts.mql5.com/21/155/audusd-m1-fx-choice-limited.png

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

8501.0 - Retail Trade, Australia, Mar 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
MARCH KEY FIGURES MARCH KEY POINTS CURRENT PRICES The trend estimate rose 0.3% in March 2019. This follows a rise of 0.3% in February 2019 and a rise of 0.2% in January 2019. The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.3% in March 2019. This follows a rise of 0.9% in February 2019 and a rise of 0.1% in January 2019. In trend terms...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Cash Rate and Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Statement

2019-05-07 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.50%
  • forecast data is 1.25%
  • actual data is 1.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1.50 per cent. The outlook for the global economy remains reasonable, although the risks are tilted to the downside. Growth in international trade has declined and investment intentions have softened in a number of countries. In China, the authorities have taken steps to support the economy, while addressing risks in the financial system. In most advanced economies, inflation remains subdued, unemployment rates are low and wages growth has picked up."
  • "The inflation data for the March quarter were noticeably lower than expected and suggest subdued inflationary pressures across much of the economy. Over the year, inflation was 1.3 per cent and, in underlying terms, was 1.6 per cent. Lower housing-related costs and a range of policy decisions affecting administered prices both contributed to this outcome. Looking forward, inflation is expected to pick up, but to do so only gradually. The central scenario is for underlying inflation to be 1¾ per cent this year, 2 per cent in 2020 and a little higher after that. In headline terms, inflation is expected to be around 2 per cent this year, boosted by the recent increase in petrol prices."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Cash Rate
Cash Rate
  • www.rba.gov.au
Interest Rate Decisions Effective Date Change Cash rate target Related Documents 8 May 2019 3 Apr 2019 6 Mar 2019 6 Feb 2019 5 Dec 2018 7 Nov 2018 3 Oct 2018 5 Sep 2018 8 Aug 2018 4 Jul 2018 6 Jun 2018 2 May 2018 4 Apr 2018 7 Mar 2018 7 Feb 2018 6 Dec 2017 8 Nov 2017 4...
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash RateRBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2019-05-08 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.75%
  • forecast data is 1.75%
  • actual data is 1.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

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From official report :

  • "The Official Cash Rate (OCR) has been reduced to 1.5 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee decided a lower OCR is necessary to support the outlook for employment and inflation consistent with its policy remit."
  • "Employment is near its maximum sustainable level. However, the outlook for employment growth is more subdued and capacity pressure is expected to ease slightly in 2019. Consequently, inflationary pressure is projected to rise only slowly."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After


Official Cash Rate unchanged at 1.75 percent - Reserve Bank of New Zealand
  • www.rbnz.govt.nz
Statement by Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr: Tena koutou katoa, welcome all. The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.75 percent. We expect to keep the OCR at this level through 2019 and 2020. The direction of our next OCR move could be up or down. Employment is near its maximum sustainable level. However, core consumer price inflation...
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly breakout; 6,000 is the key (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD Brainwashing trading system chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Breakout was about to take place and a run to $6000 should take place. After that upside breakout move on April 8th, we posted this video further confirming $5800-$6000 was still the target. Today/May Bitcoin appears to be setting up a broader top formation that suggests another move lower is about to unfold. The chart highlights both support and resistance in Bitcoin. The Resistance goes all the way back to July 2018 where a Three River Morning Star pattern set up a gap with a Doji Star formation. This created the support level that was ultimately broken in November 2018. Support formed near $4000 in early 2019 with similar types of gap formations. This support level was ultimately broken in April 2019 with a move back up to resistance near $6000.” 
  • "We believe the setup of the most recent price activity is setting up a classic three mountains top formation. A weak price rotation prompting a downside price move right now could be a short term ultimately top with next support near $5000. We believe a fairly quick downside price move toward the $4400 level (or lower) – near support. Once price move to near the $4400 price level, or lower, if the support level is broken, we could see the price of Bitcoin fall all the way towards the $3500 level or lower. Fibonacci price theory suggests the failed high price move, near $7500, would represent a major failed high. This failure suggests a move lower attempting to establish a new price low. For this to happen, the price of Bitcoin would have to fall below $3000 which may sound crazy, but so was $20,000 bitcoin!"
  • "Watch for a reversal to unfold in the coming days, could be another opportunity to profit from another cryptocurrency collapse. Any failure of this breakdown/reversal move would suggest Bitcoin is setting up a new Pennant/Flag formation where the price will trade sideways before prompting a bigger breakout move. We believe a price breakdown is about to unfold and we expect prices to fall below $4400 within 14 to 28 days."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Bitcoin Setting Up For Another Drop
Bitcoin Setting Up For Another Drop
  • www.thetechnicaltraders.com
Last year just days before the big Bitcoin breakdown we notified everyone publicly to get ready for a swift drop from $6000 to $4000 which played out perfectly within a few days. Our cycle system and technical analysis skills combined can pack a powerful punch and this one of those incredible moves where the stars aligned for us as traders...
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: breaking 6,000 psy level on daily oipen bar; 7,399 is the next key (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin prices surpassed $6,000 today, breaking through a key resistance level that could lead to sharp upside.” 
  • "The digital currency exceeded this price level shortly before 9:00 p.m. EDT, reaching $6,076.65 within a half hour, CoinDesk data reveals."
  • "The cryptocurrency could experience substantial gains if it establishes itself above $6,000, several analysts have predicted."

============

The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Bitcoin Broke Through $6,000, Clearing The Way For Substantial Gains
Bitcoin Broke Through $6,000, Clearing The Way For Substantial Gains
  • 2019.05.09
  • Charles Bovaird
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c14="" innerhtml=" Bitcoin broke through $6,000, a level that many analysts have singled out as significant. © 2018 Bloomberg Finance LP Bitcoin prices surpassed $6,000 today, breaking through a key resistance level that could lead to sharp upside. The digital currency exceeded this price level shortly before 9:00...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement 

2019-05-10 08:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - GDP] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "Monthly GDP growth was negative 0.1% in March 2019, as the services and construction sectors contracted."
  • "The monthly growth rate for GDP is volatile and so it should be used with caution and alongside other measures, such as the three-month growth rate, when looking for an indicator of the longer-term trend of the economy. However, it is useful in highlighting one-off changes that can be masked by three-month growth rates."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

Crude Oil - weekly ranging near long-term bullish reversal; 75.57 is the key (based on the article)

Crude Oil Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "In a week that started off with a gap-down, Crude Oil prices have continued to grasp for support. Prices pushed-lower at the start of the week following a couple of tweets from President Trump on Sunday. This created a quick move of weakness in WTI that saw prices push down to 60.06 on Monday, with buyers showing up just ahead of a test of the psychological level at 60.00. This was the third zone of support identified in the technical forecast from a few weeks ago; and after this came into play, buyers showed up to support the bid."

============

The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakouts Await, Crude Oil Coil Continues
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakouts Await, Crude Oil Coil Continues
  • James Stanley
  • www.dailyfx.com
In a week that started off with a gap-down, Crude Oil prices have continued to grasp for support. Prices pushed-lower at the start of the week following at 62.84. But, again, this proved a major inflection point for this week as sellers showed up to temper the move. Since then – it’s been a progression of both higher-lows and lower-highs as...
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsGerman ZEW Economic Sentiment and range price movement 

2019-05-14 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed German institutional investors and analysts.

==========

From official report :

  • "The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany records a decrease of 5.2 points in May 2019, and now stands at minus 2.1 points. The indicator’s long-term average is 22.1 points. Over the same period, the assessment of the economic situation in Germany has improved by 2.7 points, with the corresponding indicator climbing to a current reading of 8.2 points. The development of production and exports in Germany as well as Eurostat’s most recent flash estimate of GDP growth in the euro area in the first quarter of 2019 give rise to the hope that the German economy, too, has grown more strongly than expected in the first quarter."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
ZEW Press Release: Decline in Economic Sentiment - The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment Stands at minus 2.1 points
ZEW Press Release: Decline in Economic Sentiment - The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment Stands at minus 2.1 points
  • www.zew.de
“The decline in the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment shows that the financial market experts continue to expect restrained economic growth in Germany for the next six months. The most recent escalation in the trade dispute between the USA and China again increases the uncertainty regarding German exports – a key factor for the growth of the...
 

Crude Oil - ranging near long-term bullish reversal; 75.57 is the key (based on the article)

Crude Oil Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Today’s gains have helped offset a string of losses as fears over increasing oil output coupled with diminishing hopes that a US China trade deal will be reached. But, crude oil prices still remain above technical support at the 50.0 percent retracement level around $60.00/bbl drawn from October’s 
    peak and December’s bottom last year. Positive sentiment from a technical perspective has waned, however, after bullish uptrend support from the latest 40-plus percent rally was broken earlier this month. Now, a short-term bearish downtrend has formed while a downward-sloping 34-day EMA both look to serve as headwinds to further upside in oil prices.” 
  • "Focusing in on a closer perspective, it appears that the 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level drawn from the high and low recorded on April 23 and May 6 respectively serves as a new area of confluence around the $61.50/bbl price. Oil bulls will likely watch this level closely to see if technical support continues to hold with the 61.8 percent and 50.0 percent Fibs encompassing the $62.50-63.20/bbl price level eyed as short-term upside targets. Although, if prices fail to hold footing above $60.00/bbl, crude could quickly accelerate to the downside."

============

The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

EUR/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsGerman Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2019-05-15 06:00 GMT | [EUR - German GDP]

  • past data is 0.0% 
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From fxstreet article :

  • "The German economy expanded by 0.4% in the first quarter of 2019 and matched expectations, the preliminary report by Destatis showed this Wednesday. Meanwhile, the yearly growth rate slowed more than expected to 0.6% as compared to the previous reading of 0.9%."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by German GDP news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German GDP news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Federal Statistical Office Germany - GENESIS-Online
Federal Statistical Office Germany - GENESIS-Online
  • © Statistisches Bundesamt (Destatis),
  • www-genesis.destatis.de
2019-03-22: The seasonal adjustment method X-12-ARIMA was replaced by X13 JDemetra+ in the "Monthly report on the main construction industry" (44111). 2019-02-21: The statistics "Consumer price index for Germany" (61111) was published with a new classification "Individual consumption by purpose" and a new base year (2015=100). Due to structural...
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