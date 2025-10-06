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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2019-07-15 22:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD and USD/CAD: United States Retail Sales
2019-07-16 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD - Bearish Breakdown (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2019-07-18 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
XAU/USD - bullish breakout; 1,452 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
WTI Crude Oil - ranging to breakdown; 54.72 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
DAX Index - bullish ranging within the levels for direction (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Dow Jones Industrial Average - bullish ranging; 27,401 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Dollar Index (DXY) - ranging near reversal for direction (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: bullish correction; 9,074 is the key (based on the article)
This psychologically-significant area of confluence is highlighted by bullish trend support and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the cryptocurrency’s year-to-date trading range. Although BTC dipped below this support zone last week, the move to the downside seemingly lacked conviction as the cryptocurrency quickly rebounded."
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase: