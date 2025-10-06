Press review - page 647

New comment
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand  Consumer Price Index and range price movement  

2019-07-15 22:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.6%
  • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "In the June 2019 quarter compared with the March 2019 quarter, the CPI rose 0.6 percent (up 0.5 percent with seasonal adjustment)."
  • "From the June 2018 quarter to the June 2019 quarter, the CPI inflation rate was 1.7 percent."

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand  Consumer Price Index news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Consumer Price Index news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Insights | Stats NZ
  • www.stats.govt.nz
Find insights and data about New Zealand. You can filter results by topic, information release, and content type.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexGOLD and USD/CAD: United States Retail Sales

2019-07-16 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.4%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From official report :

  • "Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for June 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $519.9 billion, an increase of 0.4 percent (±0.5 percent)* from the previous month, and 3.4 percent (±0.7 percent) above June 2018. Total sales for the April 2019 through June 2019 period were up 3.4 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The April 2019 to May 2019 percent change was revised from up 0.5 percent (±0.5 percent)* to up 0.4 percent (±0.2 percent)."

==========

Dollar Index: range price movement by  United States Retail Sales news events

Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

==========

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by  United States Retail Sales news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

============

USD/CAD: range price movement by  United States Retail Sales news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Monthly Retail Trade, Main Page - US Census Bureau
  • SSSD, Advance Monthly Retail, Monthly Retail, and Quarterly E-Commerce: retail.trade@census.gov, (301)763-2713. SSSD, Annual Retail: sssd.annual.reatil.survey@census.gov, (301)763-2747 or (888)211-5946.
  • www.census.gov
Our population statistics cover age, sex, race, Hispanic origin, migration, ancestry, language use, veterans, as well as population estimates and projections. The U.S. Census Bureau is the official source of statistical data tracking the national economy. Business is a large part of America's diverse economy...
 

GBP/USD - Bearish Breakdown (based on the article)

GBP/USD Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 79.9% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.97 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 06 when GBPUSD traded near 1.28987; price has moved 3.0% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.0% higher than yesterday and 2.0% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.6% lower than yesterday and 11.3% higher from last week."

============

The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

GBP/USD: Traders Remain Net-Long Since May
GBP/USD: Traders Remain Net-Long Since May
  • Tammy Da Costa
  • www.dailyfx.com
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 79.9% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.97 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 06 when GBPUSD traded near 1.28987; price has moved 3.0% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.0% higher than yesterday and 2.0% lower from last week, while the...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-07-18 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 45.3K
  • forecast data is 27.8K
  • actual data is 0.5K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Employment increased 500 to 12,871,700 persons. Full-time employment increased 21,100 to 8,815,600 persons and part-time employment decreased 20,600 to 4,056,100 persons."
  • "Unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2%."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After 

6202.0 - Labour Force, Australia, Jun 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
JUNE KEY FIGURES JUNE KEY POINTS TREND ESTIMATES Employment increased 26,300 to 12,875,700 persons. Full-time employment increased 15,000 to 8,816,200 persons and part-time employment increased 11,300 to 4,059,600 persons. Unemployment increased 4,700 to 701,700 persons. Unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2%. Participation rate...
 

XAU/USD - bullish breakout; 1,452 is the key (based on the article)

XAU/USD Ichimoku MTF chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Price is approach the upper bounds of this consolidation range with daily resistance steady at the August 2013 high at 1433. A breach / close above this threshold is needed to validate the breakout with such a scenario eyeing subsequent resistance targets at 1451 backed by the 50% retracement of the decline off the record highs at 1483."
  • "Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows gold breaking above the weekly opening-range highs on an outside-day reversal candle yesterday with price defending weekly open support today at 1415. The focus is on a breach above consolidation resistance at 1433/35 to keep the long-bias in play targeting 1441 and 1451. Monthly open support rests at 1409 backed by 1440 – ultimately a break / close below the July support line, currently ~1390 needed to suggest a larger correction is underway."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Gold Price Chart: XAU/USD Approaching Range Highs– Battle Lines Drawn
Gold Price Chart: XAU/USD Approaching Range Highs– Battle Lines Drawn
  • Michael Boutros
  • www.dailyfx.com
The focus remains on a break of the broader multi-week consolidation range with price now approaching the upper bounds of the formation. From a trading standpoint, look to raise protective stops on a move into with a breach / close above needed to keep the...
 

WTI Crude Oil - ranging to breakdown; 54.72 is the key (based on  the article)

WTI Crude Oil chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Oil is up 0.83 percent today and trying to recover its steepest weekly decline (down nearly 7%, something which was not witnessed since May), and is still set to close the week lower. However, WTI is up 17.21 percent year-to-date and Brent has soared 14.26 percent YTD. The below chart shows the weekly percentage loss for WTI."
  • "Looking at the speculative market, it is evidently clear that the hedge funds are no longer interested in opening any new long oil positions. The chart below shows that the net short and long WTI positions by hedge funds. It is important to keep in mind that this data is as of July 7, so the recent situation isn't clearly reflected in this data, but one cannot ignore the fact that long speculative positions on oil have fallen to their lowest level since 2013."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Crude Oil Recovery May Not Last Despite The Recent Event
Crude Oil Recovery May Not Last Despite The Recent Event
  • 2019.07.19
  • Naeem Aslam
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c14="" innerhtml=" Oil broke its fourth consecutive day of losses on the back of the news that an American warship downed an Iranian drone near the Strait of Hormuz yesterday. President Trump said on Thursday that the US “immediately destroyed” the drone which was only a few thousand yards away. This created a major panic...
 

DAX Index - bullish ranging within the levels for direction (based on  the article)

DAX Index chart by Metatrader 5

  • "After falling out of an ascending channel, the DAX 30 has broken through multiple levels of subsequent support. Now, the Index looks to test a final level of nearby support around 12,200. Should the horizontal support fail, secondary resistance around 12,050 may come into play. After bleeding lower during July, the DAX may look to consolidate around the ascending trendline beneath before resuming its climb higher."

============

The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast
  • Peter Hanks
  • www.dailyfx.com
The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 will look to ride the wave of volatility brought about by earnings season. Likely to be the dominant theme of the week, earnings can result in significant after-hours price moves which could see the Indices gap through important technical levels or result in Dow Jones Technical Forecast The Dow Jones is within...
 

Dow Jones Industrial Average - bullish ranging; 27,401 is the key (based on   the article)

Dow Jones Industrial Average chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Dow Jones is within reach of all-time highs around 27,400 but nearby resistance could look to hold the Industrial Average in check. The ascending trendline marked by highs in February and April refuted price early last week but consolidation and an encouraging fundamental backdrop could see the level break upon renewed attempts. Immediate support may be enjoyed at the 27,260 level but its proximity to Friday’s close is concerning. Consequently, potential support at the 26,945 and 26,705 levels should be looked to if the initial zone succumbs to selling pressure."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast
  • Peter Hanks
  • www.dailyfx.com
The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 will look to ride the wave of volatility brought about by earnings season. Likely to be the dominant theme of the week, earnings can result in significant after-hours price moves which could see the Indices gap through important technical levels or result in Dow Jones Technical Forecast The Dow Jones is within...
 

Dollar Index (DXY) - ranging near reversal for direction (based on the article)

Dollar Index (DXY) chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Despite the dovish shift in US monetary policy expectations this year, the Dollar has held up remarkably well. Though the world’s most liquid currency has been in a choppy range as of late if you single out DXY. Examining an average of its performance versus the Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound and Australian Dollar can help to find a clearer trend."
  • "The Dollar is still some ways away from a breakout in the context of this pattern, be it higher or lower as support held this past week around 1.2912. But, if it holds, it could carry bullish implications in the medium term while near-term price action acts as noise. In the event triangle floor is tested, the next psychological area below seems to be 1.2798 which is the late June lows."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Dollar Outlook: USD 2018 Uptrend In Focus on Aussie as Yen Gains?
Dollar Outlook: USD 2018 Uptrend In Focus on Aussie as Yen Gains?
  • Daniel Dubrovsky
  • www.dailyfx.com
, despite its oscillation, is held up by a couple of rising support channels in the medium-term. The more relevant one at this point goes back to late March. Combining this with horizontal resistance (1.3043 – 1.3067) creates what appears to be an The Dollar is still some ways away from a breakout in the context of this pattern, be it higher...
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: bullish correction; 9,074 is the key (based on  the article)

Bitcoin/USD daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has drifted considerably lower since its impressive stretch of gains recorded during the first half of the year. While BTC currently trades around $10,300 – down about 25% from its 2019 high inked last month – the cryptocurrency threatens to rebound higher with a bounce off near-side technical support."
  • "The recent pullback in Bitcoin, although worrisome on the surface, could be a constructive pattern of consolidation for bullish momentum to continue. This is suggested by the bull flag forming on the daily BTC price chart which is highlighted above. Additionally, prospects for a bounce higher in bitcoin is also posed by BTC price action hovering around the critical level of technical support at $10,000. 
    This psychologically-significant area of confluence is highlighted by bullish trend support and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the cryptocurrency’s year-to-date trading range. Although BTC dipped below this support zone last week, the move to the downside seemingly lacked conviction as the cryptocurrency quickly rebounded."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:

Bitcoin (BTC) Pending Bull Flag With $10,000 Eyed as Support
Bitcoin (BTC) Pending Bull Flag With $10,000 Eyed as Support
  • Rich Dvorak
  • www.dailyfx.com
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has drifted considerably lower since its impressive stretch of gains recorded during the first half of the year. While BTC currently trades around $10,300 – down about 25% from its 2019 high inked last month – the cryptocurrency threatens to rebound higher with a bounce off near-side technical support. BITCOIN PRICE...
1...640641642643644645646647648649650651652653654...732
New comment