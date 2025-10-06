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USD/JPY - strong primary bearish (based on the article)
If a break lower through it is confirmed then the Dollar will find itself in a zone of support between that point and 106.97 which is the final retracement point before the pair is looking at total negation of the entire rise."
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BOE Gov Carney Speaks and range price movement
2019-06-06 09:00 GMT | [GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks]
[GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks] = Speech at the Institute of International Finance Spring Meeting, in Tokyo.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by BOE Gov Carney Speaks news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Overtrading (based on the article)
Emotional Trading
The markets do not care how much effort you put in or how hard you work, nor whether you get lucky or not. It is possible to make profits or losses over long periods of time just by having unusually good or bad luck. As humans we tend to feel we either deserve something or we do not.
How to Determine if You Are Overtrading
If my description of these negative feeling strikes a chord with you, you may be overtrading.
The second thing to consider is the statistical basis of your entry strategy.
The Pareto Principle
Here is the golden rule of overtrading: the market does not give many good opportunities.
Be Picky with Trade Entries
You cannot force the market to give you an opportunity, you can only be ready to exploit the opportunities it gives you.
How to Stop Overtrading
Try to see every day you do not trade as a day when you did not lose any money, unlike most other traders, and be proud of yourself for resisting temptation.
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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CAD and USD/CNH: Non-Farm Payrolls
2019-06-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - breakout with daily bullish reversal; 1.1624 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD - bear market rally; 0.7068 is the key for the bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crude Oil - daily bearish ranging within 50.60/56.60 (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
What Facebook's Cryptocurrency Means (based on the article)
Bitcoin/USD weekly Brainwashing/Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5 -
What does Facebook’s new cryptocurrency mean? According to news reports, Facebook will shortly launch Libra, a global cryptocurrency available to users of its suite of platforms (including Messenger and WhatsApp). Presumably any merchant with an account on these platforms could transact in the cryptocurrency with customers who also have accounts—for anything, such as online purchases, and physical-world purchases such as groceries and restaurants. Facebook this week revealed plans to announce details on June 18 and confirmed its cryptocurrency will be a “stablecoin” whose value will be tied to a basket of fiat currencies.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2019-06-10 08:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: