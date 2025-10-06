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Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and Nikkei 225: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2019-03-28 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
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Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Current Account and range price movement
2019-03-29 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Current Account]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous quarter.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Current Account news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Crude Oil: ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
2019-04-01 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD) M5: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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Crude Oil M5: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-04-03 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: net-long traders increased; 6,535 is the key for the daily bullish trend to be continuing; 6.786 is the key for the weekly bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD - weekly bearish ranging; 1.14 is the key for the weekly bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
It’s not necessarily nefarious
The fact that you got slipped on the trade isn’t necessarily a nefarious thing. Unfortunately, in the past there were several Forex brokers that would take liberties with their clients. This was long before currency trading became much more common, and perhaps regulated in larger countries. After all, even places like the United States were a bit behind it when it came to investor protections in the Forex markets, because it was a sudden explosion of interest that caught many regulators off guard. Beyond that, it’s a noncentralized market, so it’s very easy to see how difficult it was for regulators to get their hands around the entire situation.
Most of the time, there is a perfectly easy explanation
I’d be willing to bet that over 95% of the time that I read some type of negative review online about slippage at a brokerage firm, it has something to do with trading the news. Trading the news is a sucker’s game, and although you can get very lucky occasionally, you need to understand that liquidity is a major issue. What this means is that there aren’t as many orders. So for example, if you are looking to buy the Swiss franc, there needs to be somebody willing to sell it. When you put in a market order, you are telling the broker that you want to buy the Swiss franc at the best price available. What do you think that means if that best price is three pips away? Exactly. You just bought the Swiss franc three pips away from the price you are looking at. This has nothing to do with the broker, they are simply there to match orders. If there’s nobody there to sell you the Swiss franc at the quantity you want, they are simply facilitating the order that you gave them.
The solution
If you don’t want to be slipped while trading, you can put in a limit order, telling the broker that you are willing to pay this price or better for a currency. If the markets skip your price, you simply are not filled. At least you haven’t paid more than you wanted to.
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Placing Limit Orders
These orders are executed at a price equal to the specified one or better than that. Accordingly, no slippage occurs during order execution. The downside of these orders is that their execution is not guaranteed, since the broker may reject an order if the price goes too far in the opposite direction.
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Placing Stop Orders
Stop orders imply expected breakthrough of certain levels. The trader expects the price to reach a certain level, break it through and move on in the same direction. The trader assumes that the market has reversed, having reached the support or resistance level.
When such an order triggers, a request to execute a corresponding market order is sent to a broker. The order is executed at the price equal to the specified one or worse than that. In other words, if the market price goes opposite, the order will be filled with a slippage. However, unlike limit orders, the execution of stop orders is guaranteed.
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Placing Stop Limit Orders
This is a combination of a stop and a limit order. If the price reaches the stop price, a limit order is placed. This type of orders is used when a trader wants to set a stop order and limit the slippage.
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Order Triggering and Execution
For non-exchange instruments, triggering of all kinds of pending orders and SL/TP is performed by Bid and Ask prices. Execution is performed by the current Bid and Ask market prices at the moment of triggering.
For exchange instruments, charts are plotted and stop orders are triggered by last performed deal prices (Last). Limit orders are triggered by Bid and Ask prices. Limit orders are executed at the price specified in the order (without a slippage), while orders of other types are executed at the current Bid and Ask market prices (slippage is possible).
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
copy trader slippage
Aleksey Pak, 2017.01.30 08:59
Slippage during copy trading
The Slippage tab displays average slippage when executing trade operations on the servers of various brokers.
The average slippage is calculated based on statistics of trading signals execution at different brokers. Statistics is gathered for all signals at the provider's server. The difference between the order price placed by the signal provider and the order execution price at the subscriber's server is defined. The average value is calculated based on these data.
Number of slippage points is displayed according to the price accuracy (number of decimal places) at the signal provider's side.
Slippage can be caused by differences in quotes on the servers or trade execution delays. The lower the slippage, the higher the accuracy of the signal copying.
AUD/USD - breakout to the bullish reversal; 0.7393 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with the Ichimoku market condition setup from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2019-04-10 09:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and Dow Jones: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2019-04-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Dow Jones: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After