Press review - page 637

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CADUSD/JPY and Nikkei 225: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

2019-03-28 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for the "initial" estimate issued last month. In the initial estimate, the increase in real GDP was 2.6 percent. With this estimate for the fourth quarter, the general picture of economic growth remains the same; personal consumption expenditures (PCE), state and local government spending, and nonresidential fixed investment were revised down; imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, were also revised down (see "Updates to GDP" on page 2)."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

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Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

News Release
News Release
  • www.bea.gov
Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 (table 1), according to the "third" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 3.4 percent. The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Current Account and range price movement 

2019-03-29 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Current Account]

  • past data is -23.0B
  • forecast data is -22.9B
  • actual data is -23.7B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous quarter.

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From official report :

  • "The UK current account deficit widened by £0.7 billion to £23.7 billion in Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2018, or 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), the largest deficit recorded since Quarter 3 (July to Sept) 2016 in both value and percentage of GDP terms."
  • "Annually, the UK current account deficit widened to 3.9% of GDP in 2018, compared with 3.3% in 2017."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Current Account news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Current Account news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

UK economic growth recovers in January
UK economic growth recovers in January
  • english.mubasher.info
Mubasher: The UK economic growth picked up steam in January after shrinking by the end of last year, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday. The UK gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.5% last January, after declining 0.4% in the final month of last year. The UK’s service, manufacturing and construction sectors all saw...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNHGOLD (XAU/USD) and Crude Oil: ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

2019-04-01 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From official report :

  • "The report was issued today by Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee: “The March PMI® registered 55.3 percent, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the February reading of 54.2 percent. The New Orders Index registered 57.4 percent, an increase of 1.9 percentage points from the February reading of 55.5 percent. The Production Index registered 55.8 percent, a 1-percentage point increase compared to the February reading of 54.8 percent. The Employment Index registered 57.5 percent, an increase of 5.2 percentage points from the February reading of 52.3 percent. The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 54.2 percent, a 0.7 percentage point decrease from the February reading of 54.9 percent. The Inventories Index registered 51.8 percent, a decrease of 1.6 percentage points from the February reading of 53.4 percent. The Prices Index registered 54.3 percent, a 4.9-percentage point increase from the February reading of 49.4 percent, indicating a return of increasing raw materials prices after a two-month respite."

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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

USD/CNH M5: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD) M5: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

GOLD (XAU/USD) M5: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

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Crude Oil M5: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

Crude Oil M5: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
Institute for Supply Management | Established in 1915
Institute for Supply Management | Established in 1915
  • www.instituteforsupplymanagement.org
FOR RELEASE: April 1, 2019
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

2019-04-03 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From official report :

  • "The trend estimate rose 0.2% in February 2019. This follows a rise of 0.2% in January 2019, and a rise of 0.2% in December 2018."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.8% in February 2019. This follows a rise of 0.1% in January 2019, and a fall of 0.4% in December 2018."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
8501.0 - Retail Trade, Australia, Feb 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
FEBRUARY KEY FIGURES FEBRUARY KEY POINTS CURRENT PRICES The trend estimate rose 0.2% in February 2019. This follows a rise of 0.2% in January 2019, and a rise of 0.2% in December 2018. The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.8% in February 2019. This follows a rise of 0.1% in January 2019, and a fall of 0.4% in December 2018. In trend...
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: net-long traders increased; 6,535 is the key for the daily bullish trend to be continuing; 6.786 is the key for the weekly bullish reversal (based on the article)

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) daily Ichimoku Brainwashing chart by MT5

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) weekly Ichimoku Brainwashing chart by MT5

  • "Retail trader data shows 79.7% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.93 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.3% higher than yesterday and 6.7% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.3% lower than yesterday and 4.2% lower from last week."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Bitcoin Net-Long traders Increased from Last Week
Bitcoin Net-Long traders Increased from Last Week
  • Nancy Pakbaz, CFA
  • www.dailyfx.com
Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 79.7% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.93 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.3% higher than yesterday and 6.7% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.3% lower than yesterday and 4.2% lower from last week. To gain more insight in how we use...
 

EUR/USD - weekly bearish ranging; 1.14 is the key for the weekly bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)

EURUSD weekly Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Euro has stalled near one-month support after recoiling from resistance capping upside progress against the US Dollar since late September 2018. That barrier has also established a shallow but unmistakable series of lower highs. Indeed, prices appear to be stair-stepping lower, despite a lot of chop along the way."
  • "From here, a daily close below the March 7 low at 1.1176 opens the door for a test of the 1.1110-32 area, marked by a range floor dating back to mid-2017. Thorough invalidation of the near-term bearish bias is some way off, calling for a daily close above trend line resistance now situated at 1.1412."

============

The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Looks for Trigger at 1-Month Low
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Looks for Trigger at 1-Month Low
  • Ilya Spivak
  • www.dailyfx.com
The Euro has stalled near one-month support after recoiling from resistance capping upside progress against the US Dollar since late September 2018. That barrier has also established a shallow but unmistakable series of lower highs. Indeed, prices appear to be stair-stepping lower, despite a lot of chop along the way. From here, a daily close...
 
What is Slippage in Forex (based on the article)
 

It’s not necessarily nefarious

The fact that you got slipped on the trade isn’t necessarily a nefarious thing. Unfortunately, in the past there were several Forex brokers that would take liberties with their clients. This was long before currency trading became much more common, and perhaps regulated in larger countries. After all, even places like the United States were a bit behind it when it came to investor protections in the Forex markets, because it was a sudden explosion of interest that caught many regulators off guard. Beyond that, it’s a noncentralized market, so it’s very easy to see how difficult it was for regulators to get their hands around the entire situation.

Most of the time, there is a perfectly easy explanation

I’d be willing to bet that over 95% of the time that I read some type of negative review online about slippage at a brokerage firm, it has something to do with trading the news. Trading the news is a sucker’s game, and although you can get very lucky occasionally, you need to understand that liquidity is a major issue. What this means is that there aren’t as many orders. So for example, if you are looking to buy the Swiss franc, there needs to be somebody willing to sell it. When you put in a market order, you are telling the broker that you want to buy the Swiss franc at the best price available. What do you think that means if that best price is three pips away? Exactly. You just bought the Swiss franc three pips away from the price you are looking at. This has nothing to do with the broker, they are simply there to match orders. If there’s nobody there to sell you the Swiss franc at the quantity you want, they are simply facilitating the order that you gave them.

The solution

If you don’t want to be slipped while trading, you can put in a limit order, telling the broker that you are willing to pay this price or better for a currency. If the markets skip your price, you simply are not filled. At least you haven’t paid more than you wanted to.

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Placing Limit Orders 

These orders are executed at a price equal to the specified one or better than that. Accordingly, no slippage occurs during order execution. The downside of these orders is that their execution is not guaranteed, since the broker may reject an order if the price goes too far in the opposite direction.

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Placing Stop Orders

Stop orders imply expected breakthrough of certain levels. The trader expects the price to reach a certain level, break it through and move on in the same direction. The trader assumes that the market has reversed, having reached the support or resistance level.

When such an order triggers, a request to execute a corresponding market order is sent to a broker. The order is executed at the price equal to the specified one or worse than that. In other words, if the market price goes opposite, the order will be filled with a slippage. However, unlike limit orders, the execution of stop orders is guaranteed.

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Placing Stop Limit Orders

This is a combination of a stop and a limit order. If the price reaches the stop price, a limit order is placed. This type of orders is used when a trader wants to set a stop order and limit the slippage.

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Order Triggering and Execution 

For non-exchange instruments, triggering of all kinds of pending orders and SL/TP is performed by Bid and Ask prices. Execution is performed by the current Bid and Ask market prices at the moment of triggering.

For exchange instruments, charts are plotted and stop orders are triggered by last performed deal prices (Last). Limit orders are triggered by Bid and Ask prices. Limit orders are executed at the price specified in the order (without a slippage), while orders of other types are executed at the current Bid and Ask market prices (slippage is possible).

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

copy trader slippage

Aleksey Pak, 2017.01.30 08:59

Slippage during copy trading

The Slippage tab displays average slippage when executing trade operations on the servers of various brokers.

The average slippage is calculated based on statistics of trading signals execution at different brokers. Statistics is gathered for all signals at the provider's server. The difference between the order price placed by the signal provider and the order execution price at the subscriber's server is defined. The average value is calculated based on these data.

Number of slippage points is displayed according to the price accuracy (number of decimal places) at the signal provider's side.

Slippage can be caused by differences in quotes on the servers or trade execution delays. The lower the slippage, the higher the accuracy of the signal copying.



What is Slippage in Forex Trading?
What is Slippage in Forex Trading?
  • Christopher Lewis
  • www.dailyforex.com
When you begin to trade Forex, you are inundated with a whole host of new terms. One of the ones that you will most certainly run into is what is known as “slippage.” Simply put, slippage is a difference between the price you see and the price that you pay. For example, you may find yourself looking at the EUR/USD pair with an ask price of...
 

AUD/USD - breakout to the bullish reversal; 0.7393 is the key (based on the article)

AUDUSD Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Australian Dollar continues to struggle for directional conviction against its US counterpart, with prices still stuck in choppy range near the 0.71 level. Still, overall positioning suggests the path of least resistance favors a downside bias. An orderly decline started in January 2018 bottomed in October, giving way to prolonged consolation. Price action since then has traced out what appears to be a descending Triangle pattern. This is a setup typically indicative of bearish trend continuation."
  • "Confirmation is still pending. A daily close below support in the 0.6982-7021 area would complete the Triangle, initially exposing the 0.69 figure thereafter. The pattern would imply far more ambitious downside objective below the 0.66 figure over the longer term however."
  • "Invalidation of the bearish setup calls for a daily close above resistance in the 0.7093-0.7188 zone. A daily close above its outer layer may not necessarily imply a structural change of trend, but would probably defuse near-term selling pressure and set the stage for a retest of the January 31 swing high at 0.7295."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with the Ichimoku market condition setup from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Triangle Setup May Set Stage for Drop
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Triangle Setup May Set Stage for Drop
  • Ilya Spivak
  • www.dailyfx.com
The Australian Dollar continues to struggle for directional conviction against its US counterpart, with prices still stuck in choppy range near the 0.71 level. Still, overall positioning suggests the path of least resistance favors a downside bias. An orderly decline started in January 2018 bottomed in October, giving way to prolonged...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2019-04-10 09:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Rolling three-month growth was 0.3% in February 2019, the same as an upwardly-revised January 2019. This is slightly higher than the 0.2% growth seen in Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2018."
  • "Monthly GDP growth was 0.2% in February 2019, after contracting by 0.3% in December 2018 and growing by 0.5% in January 2019. January growths for production, manufacturing, and construction have all been upwardly revised due to late survey returns."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
GDP monthly estimate, UK - Office for National Statistics
GDP monthly estimate, UK - Office for National Statistics
  • www.ons.gov.uk
Notes: Q1 refers to Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar), Q2 refers to Quarter 2 (Apr to June), Q3 refers to Quarter 3 (July to Sept), Q4 refers to Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec). Rolling three-month estimates are calculated by comparing GDP in a three-month period with GDP in the previous three-month period. For example, GDP in December to February compared with...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CADUSD/JPY and Dow Jones: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2019-04-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.4 percent in March on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.2 percent in February,  the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.9 percent before seasonal adjustment."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Dow Jones: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event 

Dow Jones: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

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