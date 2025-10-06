Press review - page 636
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2019-03-20 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging near bullish reversal
2019-03-20 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 9.6 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2019-03-20 21:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Gross Domestic Product news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2019-03-21 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, Dax Index and Hang Seng Index: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2019-03-20 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Dax Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
CAC 40 - daily strong bullish, weekly bullish reversal; 5443 is the key (based on the article)
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
DAX Index - Daily Correction near Bearish Reversal; 11,239 is the key (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Rate Statement and range price movement
2019-03-27 01:00 GMT | [NZD - RBNZ Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - RBNZ Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speaks and range price movement
2019-03-27 08:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = As head of the ECB, which controls short term interest rates, he has more influence over the euro's value than any other person. Traders scrutinize his public engagements as they are often used to drop subtle clues regarding future monetary policy.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speaks news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
The Bank of England: A Forex Trader’s Guide (based on the article)
WHAT IS THE BANK OF ENGLAND (BOE)?
Established in 1694, the Bank of England is the banker to, and owned by, the British government but is independent when setting monetary policy. Its roles include the setting of monetary policy - which includes targeting interest rates and using other tools to stimulate or contract the economy - producing the UK’s bank notes, supervising some bank payment systems, and ensuring the stability and safety of the financial system.
For traders, the BOE’s setting of monetary policy is a key factor to consider as it can have a big impact on the financial markets. Other factors, like the independence of the central bank are also important but are more prevalent issues in emerging market economies.
KEY ECONOMIC MANDATES OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND
According to the Bank of England, their two core purposes or mandates are:
1) Monetary stability - which is price stability or inflation
2) Financial stability - which is the stability and health of the economy
February 2014 Bank of England Inflation Report:
HOW BOE INTEREST RATES AFFECT THE POUND
Interest rate impact on the Pound
This is the general principle for how interest rates affect the Pound and stock market, although they sometimes react differently:
Interest rate impact on the economy
The Bank of England lowers interest rates when it is trying to stimulate the economy (GDP) and increases interest rates when it is trying to contain inflation caused by an economy operating above potential (overheating).
Lower interest rates stimulate an economy in a few ways: