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DAX Index - 12000 Break May Pave the Way for Further Losses (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CAD and GOLD: CB Consumer Confidence
2019-05-28 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index H1: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CAD H1: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD) H1: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Soft Brexit And The EU Elections (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Building Approvals and range price movement
2019-05-30 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Building Approvals news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD - Bearish Breakdown; 1.26 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2019-05-31 01:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From cnbc article :
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USD/CNH M1: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crude Oil - bearish breakdown; 54.98 is the key for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Reserve Bank of Australia Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2019-06-04 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and NZD/USD: Federal Reserve System (Fed) Chair Powell Speech
2019-06-04 13:55 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks]
[USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks] = Speech about the Federal Reserve's policy strategy, tools, and communication practices at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
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From cnbc article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speech news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speech news event
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speech news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2019-06-05 01:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia GDP news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
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