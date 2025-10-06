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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and USD/JPY: Non-Farm Payrolls
2019-03-08 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index H1: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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EUR/USD H1: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/JPY H1: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
EUR/USD - daily bearish breakdown; weekly bearish ranging; 1.1175 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2019-03-12 09:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From english.mubasher.info article :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and NZD/USD: United States Producer Price Index
2019-03-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GOLD (XAU/USD) - bullish ranging near bearish reversal; 1280 is the key (based on the article)
----------------
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template).
Dollar Index - bullish ranging for direction; 97.66 is the key (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - daily breakout with the bullish reversal; 1.1419 is the key (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Unemployment Rate and range price movement
2019-03-19 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Unemployment Rate]
if actual < forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the past 3 month.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Unemployment Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Current Account and range price movement
2019-03-19 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Current Account]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous quarter.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Current Account news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD - 48% of Traders Are Net-Long; 1.33 is the key (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: