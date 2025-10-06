Press review - page 635

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexEUR/USD and USD/JPYNon-Farm Payrolls

2019-03-08 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment changed little in February (+20,000), and the unemployment rate declined to 3.8 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment in professional and business services, health care, and wholesale trade continued to trend up, while construction employment decreased."

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Dollar Index H1: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

Dollar Index H1: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

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EUR/USD H1: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

EUR/USD H1: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

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USD/JPY H1: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY H1: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

 

EUR/USD - daily bearish breakdown; weekly bearish ranging; 1.1175 is the key (based on the article)

EURUSD daily chart by Metatrader 5

EURUSD weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The pattern the past few months in these times of extraordinarily low volatility has been for moves in the Euro, in both directions, to look like they want to build on momentum only to reverse. We are about to find out if this latest installment of weakness can last or will those who just sold be kicking themselves as another breakdown turns out to be false."
  • "If the pattern is to change then EURUSD can't burst higher in the coming days, it can bounce around a bit, but it can't rip and take back with it the Thursday dagger down day. If only a minor bounce happens then the trend of quick reversals may be over, and a sustainable downdraft may be in the works in the days/weeks ahead."
  • "In the event of more weakness below the Jan-current underside channel line and Jul 2015 t-line, the area around 11100 will become the next important spot to watch price action, where the trend-line running lower from November 2017 intersects with a minor swing-low created during June of that same year. A decent number of support lines running through the vicinity just below, but broader trend forces and pent up volatility ready to pop may be enough to help the Euro soon slice through…"

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

EURUSD Weekly Technical Forecast: Can Euro Sellers Maintain Control?
EURUSD Weekly Technical Forecast: Can Euro Sellers Maintain Control?
  • Paul Robinson
  • www.dailyfx.com
has been for moves in the Euro, in both directions, to look like they want to build on momentum only to reverse. We are about to find out if this latest installment of weakness can last or will those who just sold be kicking themselves as another breakdown turns out to be false. If the pattern is to change then EURUSD can’t burst higher in the...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2019-03-12 09:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From english.mubasher.info article :

  • "The UK economic growth picked up steam in January after shrinking by the end of last year, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday. The UK gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.5% last January, after declining 0.4% in the final month of last year. The UK’s service, manufacturing and construction sectors all saw their output growing during the first month of this year."
  • "Across the latest three months, growth remained weak with falls in manufacture of metal products, cars and construction repair work all dampening economic growth," the ONS's head of national accounts Rob Kent-Smith said.

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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDUSD/CAD and NZD/USDUnited States Producer Price Index

2019-03-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.

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From official report :

  • "The Producer Price Index for final demand edged up 0.1 percent in February, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices fell 0.1 percent in both January and December. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 1.9 percent for the 12 months ended in February."


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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

USD/CAD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

NZD/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Producer Price Index News Release summary
Producer Price Index News Release summary
  • www.bls.gov
Month Total final demand Final demand less foods, energy, and trade Final demand goods Final demand services Change in final demand from 12 months ago (unadj.) Change in final demand less foods, energy, and trade from 12 mo. ago (unadj.) Total Foods Energy Less foods and energy Total Trade Transportation and warehousing Other Month...
 

GOLD (XAU/USD) - bullish ranging near bearish reversal; 1280 is the key (based on the article)

Gold (XAU/USD) daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Gold registered a low at 1280 with price respecting slope on a close basis before recovering higher. The advance failed this week at former channel support, turned resistance, with the subsequent sell-off breaking back below the 1302 pivot zone. The decline is now testing the 61.8% retracement of the advance at 1292 and a break below this threshold would risk another test of slope support with broader bullish invalidation steady at 1275/76 where the yearly opening-range low converges on the 38.2% retracement. Ultimately, a topside breach above monthly open resistance at 1313 is needed to shift the focus higher targeting the 61.8% retracement at 1321."
  • "The immediate risk is lower while below 1302 but ultimately, we’re looking for a new low to satisfy a larger correction. From a trading standpoint, a good place to reduce short exposure / lower protective stops."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template).

Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Reversal to Risk Further Losses
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Reversal to Risk Further Losses
  • Michael Boutros
  • www.dailyfx.com
.” Gold registered a low at 1280 with price respecting slope on a close basis before recovering higher. The advance failed this week at former channel support, turned resistance, with the subsequent sell-off breaking back below the Gold 120min Price Chart (XAU/USD) A closer look at price action shows gold breaking below a near-term ascending...
 

Dollar Index - bullish ranging for direction; 97.66 is the key (based on the article)

Dollar Index (DXY) weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "On a strictly statistical basis, the Dollar closed out a particularly painful week. Yet, the context of its broader technical patterns and environment suggests we are not yet in a position to expect the revival of a genuine trend. Extending its impressively precise range reversal from 97.75, the DXY dove back into the middle of its congestion pattern stretching all the way down to support defined by the confluence of the trendline reaching back to May and the 200-day simple moving average now at 95.80. From Friday close to Friday close, the index dropped approximately 0.8 percent for the worst slide since the week of August the 20th. Before that, we don’t have a comparable performance until February of last year – when the currency was searching out the bottom of its 14-month bear trend. This move promises little for the development of a new phase beyond the established range. On the other hand, volatility applied to tightly bound spaces runs a greater and greater risk of prompting a breakout – especially as key events like this coming week’s FOMC rate decision pop up."

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
Dollar Reverses in Large Range, EURUSD Pressure Builds Towards Break
Dollar Reverses in Large Range, EURUSD Pressure Builds Towards Break
  • John Kicklighter
  • www.dailyfx.com
On a strictly statistical basis, the Dollar closed out a particularly painful week. Yet, the context of its broader technical patterns and environment suggests we are not yet in a position to expect the revival of a genuine trend. Extending its impressively precise range reversal from 97.75, the DXY dove back into the middle of its congestion...
 

EUR/USD - daily breakout with the bullish reversal; 1.1419 is the key (based on the article)

EUR/USD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Euro is back to testing resistance guiding it lower against he US Dollar since January 2018, a barrier reinforced by the top of a choppy channel in play over the past two months. Another rejection might open the door for the next leg in the single currency’s slow downward grind while a break higher has might set the stage for a significant medium-term trend reversal."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Down Trend Expected to Resume
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Down Trend Expected to Resume
  • Ilya Spivak
  • www.dailyfx.com
The Euro is back to testing resistance guiding it lower against he US Dollar since January 2018, a barrier reinforced by the top of a choppy channel in play over the past two months. Another rejection might open the door for the next leg in the single currency’s slow downward grind while a break higher has might set the stage for a significant...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Unemployment Rate and range price movement 

2019-03-19 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Unemployment Rate]

if actual < forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the past 3 month.

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From official report :

  • "The UK employment rate was estimated at 76.1%, higher than for a year earlier (75.3%) and the highest figure on record."
  • "The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 3.9%; it has not been lower since November 1974 to January 1975."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Unemployment Rate news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Unemployment Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Current Account and range price movement  

2019-03-19 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Current Account]

  • past data is -6.18B
  • forecast data is -3.55B
  • actual data is -3.26B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous quarter.

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From official report :

  • "New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted current account deficit was $2.5 billion."
  • "The current account deficit for the year ended December 2018 widened to $11.0 billion (3.7 percent of GDP) from the $8.2 billion deficit for the December 2017 year (2.9 percent of GDP)."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Current Account news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Current Account news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Balance of payments | Stats NZ
  • www.stats.govt.nz
Find statistics on the balance of payments (BoP) – a comprehensive record of NZ's economic relationship with the rest of the world.
 

GBP/USD - 48% of Traders Are Net-Long; 1.33 is the key (based on the article)

GBP/USD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Retail trader data shows 48.0% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.2% higher than yesterday and 2.7% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.8% higher than yesterday and 22.3% higher from last week."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

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