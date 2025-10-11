Harmonic Trading - page 594
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Hi all,
I have several questions myself, regarding configuration of ZUP (I am using v2_148)
1. How can I show the pattern filled inside, and not hollow?
Like here:
2. How can I only show patterns and remove all other lines and numbers? For example this image is very messy, and has no viable information for me.
3. Can I remove the text appearing on screen? I marked the strange marking which I want to be removed.
Thank you for helping!
1) There are no "sharks" or "anti" patterns, there are only bats, alternate bats, butterflies, crabs, deep crabs, 5-O's and gartleys; every one of these with a very specific PRZ, these are the only tested and studied figures that you shoud try, if you are doing anything similar (but not quite) you are just gambling on fibonacci's figures someone else made up to take money from you (unless he can show his statistics).
2) I don't think an indicator can do very well on identifying these patterns precisely.
3) It is a very daunting and uncomfortable way of trading, waiting hours and hours for a pattern that will probably not work (specially the crabs), plotting and micro-managing the multiple fibonacci's and triangles. Also, feeling you are forcing your views into the market. Finally, realizing that catching reversals is not the best way to trade.
4) They do work, but there are better (less convoluted) ways.
Hi all,
I have several questions myself, regarding configuration of ZUP (I am using v2_148)
1. How can I show the pattern filled inside, and not hollow?
Like here:
2. How can I only show patterns and remove all other lines and numbers? For example this image is very messy, and has no viable information for me.
3. Can I remove the text appearing on screen? I marked the strange marking which I want to be removed.
Thank you for helping!
So no one can help me?
@poruchik ? @Sergey Golubev ? @Eugeni Neumoin ?
So no one can help me?
@poruchik ? @Sergey Golubev ? @Eugeni Neumoin ?
it is related to the settings and those settings/parameters are complicated for me sorry.
So, it is better to ask the author of ZUP (his username is Nen, or Eugeni Neumoin) or poruchik
The Nen is coded all ZUP versions and he wrote the articles about ZUP, so it is better to ask him.
The articles
Hi all,
I have several questions myself, regarding configuration of ZUP (I am using v2_148)
1. How can I show the pattern filled inside, and not hollow?
Like here:
2. How can I only show patterns and remove all other lines and numbers? For example this image is very messy, and has no viable information for me.
3. Can I remove the text appearing on screen? I marked the strange marking which I want to be removed.
Thank you for helping!
1) visibleLineOrTriangle=false
2) ExtHidden=0
3) PotencialsLevels_retXD=0
Hi everyone,
I have ZUP_v150 (attached).
Template for this version of ZUP (attached to the post too): template for ZUP_v150 and consist of 10 ZUP_v150. It is created for Andrew Pitchfork analysis, but sometimes harmonic patterns also detected.
Eng doc for the parameters description by Nen - attached.
All the questions related to the latest version (from the Market for example) - please ask the author.
Here are some example chart showing 10 ZUP_v150 indicator was used, for chart analysis.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.17 11:48
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index - "A week marked by seesaw price action ended with a spirited push higher for the US Dollar. The rally was especially notable in that it occurred without an obvious fundamental catalyst. The week’s top data point of interest was February’s CPI print. The headline inflation rate printed exactly in line with forecasts at 2.2 percent, which eased worries about Fed rate hike acceleration and sent the greenback lower. A weekly bottom started taking shape a mere five hours later however, from which it rallied into Friday’s close. The US currency’s preemptive rally telegraphs the markets’ concern with such an outcome. Momentum will probably slow ahead of the announcement, with traders unwilling to commit until after it hits the wires. When that happens, fireworks are likely. The Fed’s primacy in shaping trends coupled with a tame docket in the days thereafter also means follow-through faces few obstacles. Indeed, short work was made of Rex Tillerson’s actual ouster from the Trump administration and H.R. McMaster’s rumored one last week."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.