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USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2019-03-01 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by Caixin Services PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/AUD - Brexit Referendum Levels for the Long-Term Bullish Reversal; 1.8728 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GOLD (XAU/USD) - weekly correction to the possible bearish reversal; 1276 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template).
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Current Account and range price movement
2019-03-05 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Current Account]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous quarter.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Current Account news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Dow Jones Industrial Average - weekly bullish ranging near bearish reversal; 26,250 level is the key for the bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish reversal; daily bullish ranging near bearish reversal
2019-03-06 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 7.1 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: bullish reversal. The price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for 65.81 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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Crude Oil Daily: ranging bullish. Daily price is on ranging market condition located far above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart within 67.69 resistance level for the daily bullish trend to be continuing and 64.29 support level for the secondary correction to be started.
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Chart #1.
The chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Chart #2.
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Crypto News - How Litecoin Prices Doubled This Year (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
How to use PPI in Forex Trading (based on the article)
PPI is an important piece of economic data due to its signaling effect on future expected inflation. Traders monitor PPI in forex trading because of the positive relationship between inflation and interest rates, but ultimately, traders are concerned with how the resultant interest rate changes are likely to affect currency pairs. Continue reading to learn more about the PPI index and how it affects the foreign exchange market.
What is PPI and what does it measure?
PPI stands for Producer Price Index and measures the change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers. PPI data represents the monthly change in the average price of a basket of goods purchased by manufacturers.
How is PPI calculated?
PPI examines three production areas; commodity-based, industrial-based, and stage-of-processing-based companies. Released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, PPI is created using data collected from a mailed survey of retailers selected via a process of systematic sampling of all firms listed with the Unemployment Insurance System.
Traders can see changes in PPI expressed as a percentage change from the previous year, or on a month to month basis.
PPI and inflation
A positive change in the PPI index implies that costs are rising and, in the end, price increases get passed down to consumers. If this effect is large enough, there will be an increase in future CPI figures to reflect that the general level of prices has increased.
How does PPI impact currencies?
When it comes to money there is always a trade-off: individuals can save money and earn interest, or they can spend money immediately and forgo any interest payments.
If PPI is on the rise it may cause the interest rates to rise. When interest rates go up, electing to save money looks more attractive as the reward (interest) is greater than before. Spending money becomes costlier because consumers would effectively be losing out on the higher interest rate when they choose to spend money instead of saving. As a result, increased PPI may filter down into increased rates and a stronger currency.
How PPI affects the US dollar
The Producer Price Index tends to have little effect on the US dollar initially. This is because in the real economy there is a time lag between the increase in prices from producers, and the end result of higher inflation resulting from consumers having to fork out more at the tills.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and USD/CHF: European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision
2019-03-07 12:45 GMT | [EUR - ECB Interest Rate Decision]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - ECB Interest Rate Decision] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rate Decision news events
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USD/CHF: range price movement by ECB Interest Rate Decision news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement
2019-03-08 03:17 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
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From freerepublic article :
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USD/CNH M1: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5