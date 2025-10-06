Press review - page 648

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USD/CAD - bear market rally to be started (based on the article)

USD/CAD daily Ichimoku AscTrend chart by Metatrader 5

  • "On Thursday USD/CAD tested it lowest levels in nearly nine months however, the price rallied after then closed with a Doji pattern, reflecting the market indecision at this stage. At the start of this week the price continued its ineffective move. Yesterday, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointed higher then stopped before crossing 50 emphasizing exhausted sellers on one hand, and the lack of momentum form the buyers to kick start an uptrend move on the other."
  • "Looking at the daily chart we notice today USD/CAD has tested its higher level in nearly two weeks, and currently trading in the higher trading zone 1.3126 – 1.3166. Therefore, a close above the low-end of this zone could send the pair towards the high-end however, the weekly resistance at 1.3145 needs to be monitored. Further bullish close above the high-end of the zone may push the price towards 1.3224 nonetheless, the weekly resistance area highlighted on the chart should be considered."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

USD/CAD Price Analysis: US Dollar Tests two Weeks High against Canadian- What Might Be Next?
USD/CAD Price Analysis: US Dollar Tests two Weeks High against Canadian- What Might Be Next?
  • Mahmoud Alkudsi
  • www.dailyfx.com
On Thursday USD/CAD tested it lowest levels in nearly nine months however, the price rallied after then closed with a Doji pattern, reflecting the market indecision at this stage. At the start of this week the price continued Yesterday, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointed higher then stopped before crossing 50 emphasizing exhausted...
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement 

2019-07-25 11:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]

  • past data is 0.00%
  • forecast data is 0.00%
  • actual data is 0.00% according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.

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From official report :

  • "At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided that the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020, and in any case for as long as necessary to ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation to its aim over the medium term."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB  Interest Rates news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Press releases on Monetary policy
Press releases on Monetary policy
  • European Central Bank
  • www.ecb.europa.eu
The European Central Bank (ECB) is the central bank of the 19 European Union countries which have adopted the euro. Our main task is to maintain price stability in the euro area and so preserve the purchasing power of the single currency.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USDUSD/JPY and USD/CNH: United States  Core Durable Goods Orders

2019-07-25 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core Durable Goods Orders]

  • past data is 0.4%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 1.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods, excluding transportation items.

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From official report :

  • "New orders for manufactured durable goods in June increased $4.9 billion or 2.0 percent to $246.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, followed a 2.3 percent May decrease.  Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.2 percent.   Excluding defense, new orders increased 3.1 percent.  Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, $3.0 billion or 3.8 percent to $80.5 billion."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States  Core Durable Goods Orders news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Durable Goods Orders news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States  Core Durable Goods Orders news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Durable Goods Orders news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States  Core Durable Goods Orders news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Durable Goods Orders news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

US Census Bureau Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories, and Orders
  • US Census Bureau: Adriana Stoica (M3 Section Chief)
  • www.census.gov
Our population statistics cover age, sex, race, Hispanic origin, migration, ancestry, language use, veterans, as well as population estimates and projections. The U.S. Census Bureau is the official source of statistical data tracking the national economy. Business is a large part of America's diverse economy...
 

Crude Oil - bearish ranging near bullish reversal; waiting for direction (based on  the article)

Brent Crude Oil daily Ichimoku chart

  • "Crude oil prices closed flat last week after fluctuating 4% between key areas of technical confluence while traders struggle to determine the commodity’s next direction. Crude oil prices have remained subdued since sliding nearly 10% earlier this month – the sharp selloff accelerated after a hard rejection at technical resistance."
  • "If price action can top $57.50 next week – the price level near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of crude oil’s sharp climb to $66.00 off its December 24 low – oil trader sentiment might start to shift back in favor of bulls. Evidence of bullish momentum returning to crude oil prices could be provided by the RSI reclaiming a reading above 50. If these technical objectives can be overcome, it will likely open up the door for crude oil prices to test bearish trendline resistance from the April 23 and July 11 intraday swing highs."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Crude Oil Price Chart Outlook Anchored to Technical Confluence
Crude Oil Price Chart Outlook Anchored to Technical Confluence
  • Rich Dvorak
  • www.dailyfx.com
Crude oil prices closed flat last week after fluctuating 4% between key areas of technical confluence while traders struggle to determine the commodity’s next direction. Crude oil prices have remained subdued since sliding nearly 10% earlier this month – the sharp selloff accelerated after a hard rejection at technical resistance we pointed out...
 

Apple - continues to recover; 215.30 is the next target (based on  the article)

Apple share weekly Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Apple’s rally ahead of earnings came after iPhone sales plunged about 17% year-over-year in Q2  and as some analysts worry about possible future softness in services, which includes the company’s App Store. Apple said its services business set an all-time record in Q2."
  • "AAPL arguably needs some sort of catalyst for the iPhone, and maybe sooner than next year. Last quarter, iPhone sales accounted for more than 53% of the company’s revenue, but they’ve been dropping as more customers keep their old phones longer, newer versions provide less advances over old ones, and competition dogs the business in China."
  • "When AAPL releases results, it is expected to report adjusted EPS of $2.10, from $2.34 in the prior-year quarter, on revenue of $53.4  billion, according to third-party consensus analyst estimates. That revenue would represent a 0.3% rise from a year ago."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Apple Earnings Ahead: Focus Turns To Services Business As Some Fear Slowdown
Apple Earnings Ahead: Focus Turns To Services Business As Some Fear Slowdown
  • 2019.07.29
  • JJ Kinahan
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c15="" innerhtml=" Getty Images Key Takeaways: Apple to report fiscal Q3 results after the close Tuesday with EPS seen lower Some analysts are concerned that services growth could be slowing Apple could give more insight into trade situation with China and its impact Can a stock with almost $1 trillion in market cap ever...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2019-07-31 01:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 49.4
  • forecast data is 49.6
  • actual data is 49.7 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From official release :

  • "China’s manufacturing PMI came in at 49.7 in July, up from 49.4 in June. The PMI has stayed below the critical 50-mark for three consecutive months, indicating the continued contraction of the manufacturing sector amid the sluggish domestic and export demand."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event 

USD/CNH chart by Metatrader 5

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

CFLP PMI_English_中国物流与采购网
CFLP PMI_English_中国物流与采购网
  • www.chinawuliu.com.cn
中国物流与采购网,中国物流与采购联盟网,中国最专业的物流网站
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsANZ Business Confidence and range price movement  

2019-07-31 01:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]

  • past data is -38.1
  • forecast data is -34.9%
  • actual data is -44.3 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.

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From official report :

  • "Headline business confidence fell 6 points to net -44% in July’s ANZ Business Outlook. Firms’ views of their own activity fell 3 points to +5%, the lowest read since August last year. Other activity indicators were also weaker."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by  ANZ Business Confidence news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Business Outlook Survey | ANZ
  • www.anz.co.nz
ANZ surveys 1,500 NZ businesses and analyses where the economy will be going over the next year. Business confidence, exports, labour market and more.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia CPI and range price movement 

2019-07-31 01:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.0%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "Rose 0.6% this quarter, following no movement (0.0%) in the March quarter 2019."
  • "Rose 1.6% over the twelve months to the June quarter 2019, following a rise of 1.3% over the twelve months to the March quarter 2019."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by  Australia CPI news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news even

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

6401.0 - Consumer Price Index, Australia, Jun 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
June Key Statistics The All groups CPI Rose 0.6% this quarter, following no movement (0.0%) in the March quarter 2019. Rose 1.6% over the twelve months to the June quarter 2019, following a rise of 1.3% over the twelve months to the March quarter 2019. Overview of CPI movements The most significant price rises this quarter are automotive fuel...
 

Crude Oil - bearish ranging for direction (based on the article)

Crude Oil chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Oil prices posted the largest daily range since December 26th (2018 low) on Thursday but despite the decline, prices are poised to close just 1.26% lower on the week after rebounding off confluence support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil weekly price chart(WTI) heading into the August open."
  • "Bottom line:Oil prices turned from key resistance last month and the decline is now testing the first major support hurdle at 54.53. The short-bias may be vulnerable a for a near-term recovery while above this threshold with the broader risk weighted to the downside while within this formation. Stay nimble heading into the August open- I’ll publish an updated Crude Oil Price Outlook once we get further clarity in near-term price action."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Oil Price Outlook: Crude Plummets to Six Week Low– WTI Trade Levels
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Plummets to Six Week Low– WTI Trade Levels
  • Michael Boutros
  • www.dailyfx.com
(2018 low) on Thursday but despite the decline, prices are poised to close just 1.26% lower on the week after rebounding off confluence support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil weekly price chart(WTI) heading into the August open. Oil Price Chart...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2019-08-06 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.00%
  • forecast data is 1.00%
  • actual data is 1.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1.00 per cent."
  • "The outlook for the global economy remains reasonable. However, the increased uncertainty generated by the trade and technology disputes is affecting investment and means that the risks to the global economy remain tilted to the downside. In most advanced economies, unemployment rates are low and wages growth has picked up, although inflation remains low. The slowdown in global trade has contributed to slower growth in Asia. In China, the authorities have taken steps to support the economy, while continuing to address risks in the financial system."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA  Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Cash Rate
Cash Rate
  • www.rba.gov.au
Interest Rate Decisions Effective Date Change Cash rate target Related Documents 7 Aug 2019 3 Jul 2019 5 Jun 2019 8 May 2019 3 Apr 2019 6 Mar 2019 6 Feb 2019 5 Dec 2018 7 Nov 2018 3 Oct 2018 5 Sep 2018 8 Aug 2018 4 Jul 2018 6 Jun 2018 2 May 2018 4 Apr 2018 7 Mar 2018 7...
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