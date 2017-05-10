andrews pitchfork indicator
If you are talking about ZUP indicator so as far as I know - ZUP_v148 is the latest version working with new builds of MT4. You may go to onix forum to download it (can not provide the link here sorry).
or go to mql4.com forum and ask them:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Error 145 Trade Server Return Code
angevoyageur, 2014.03.01 14:27
Hello,
This forum is about MT5/mql5, please post your question about MT4/mql4 on mql4.com forum.
- They are more people who can answer there.
- They are more people who can have similar problem there.
- A forum is not only to get help but to share with the community, mql4/MT4 community isn't the same as mql5/MT5 community.
here you are it draw 4-6 PITCHFORK on chart with different color and style automatically. you can exit it than adjusts the PITCHFORK manually to your need.
Files:
Files:
andpit.png 70 kb
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Hi Everyone,
I am looking for an MT4 andrews pitchfork indicator.
I am not sure if I miss anything but I cannot find any place to download it.
Few have but the indicator doesnt work.
Can you share that indicator in case you have one?
Thank you.
SCFX