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Crude Oil - bearish ranging (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CAD - ranging to the bullish reversal; 1.3431 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD and Brent Crude Oil: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2019-06-19 12:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Consumer Price Index news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Canada Consumer Price Index news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoE Interest Rate Decision, Monetary Policy Summary and range price movement
2019-06-20 11:00 GMT | [GBP - BoE Interest Rate Decision]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Hammer Candlestick Patterns (based on the article)
The hammer candlestick pattern is frequently observed in the forex market and provides important insight into trend reversals. It’s crucial that traders understand that there is more to the hammer candle than simply spotting it on a chart. Price action and the location of the hammer candle, when viewed within the existing trend, are both crucial validating factors for this candle.
What is a Hammer Candlestick?
The hammer candlestick is found at the bottom of a downtrend and signals a potential (bullish) reversal in the market.The most common hammer candle is the bullish hammer which has a small candle body and an extended lower wick – showing rejection of lower prices.The other pattern traders look out for is the inverted hammer, which is an upside-down bullish hammer.
Bullish Hammer Candlestick
The hammer candlestick appears at the bottom of a down trend and signals a bullish reversal. The hammer candle has a small body, little to no upper wick, and a long lower wick - resembling a ‘hammer’.
The pattern indicates that the price dropped to new lows, but subsequent buying pressure forced the price to close higher, hinting at a potential reversal. The extended lower wick is indicative of the rejection of lower prices.
Inverted Hammer Candlestick
The inverted hammer candlestick, like the bullish hammer, also provides a signal for a bullish reversal. The candle is, as the name suggests, an inverted hammer. The candle has a long extended upper wick, a small real body with little or no lower wick.
The candle opens at the bottom of a downtrend before the bulls push price upwards – reflected in the extended upper wick. Price does eventually return down towards the opening level but closes above the open, to provide the bullish signal. Should the buying momentum continue, this will be seen in the subsequent price action moving higher.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using the following indicator from CodeBase:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: French Flash Services PMI and range price movement
2019-06-21 07:15 GMT | [EUR - French Flash Services PMI]
[EUR - French Flash Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by French Flash Services PMI news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Bitcoin Breaks $10,000 (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Ifo Business Climate and range price movement
2019-06-24 08:00 GMT | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]
[EUR - German Ifo Business Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers.
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From rttnews article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Ifo Business Climate news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2019-06-26 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/JPY - bearish breakdown; 107 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: