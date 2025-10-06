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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q
2019-06-27 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD - Forex Volatility Highlights Next Week; 1.14 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2019-07-01 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Cash Rate and range price movement
2019-07-02 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Building Approvals and range price movement
2019-07-03 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Building Approvals news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
NZD/USD - daily ranging near the bullish reversal; 0.672 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crude Oil - ranging for direction (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
USD/JPY - bearish triangle pattern; 106.77 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Crypto News - Bitcoin: ranging bullish; 13,884 is the next target (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Nikkei 225 - daily bullish ranging; 21,842 is the key for the bullish trend to be resumed (based on the article)
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase: