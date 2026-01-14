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by Thomas Bulkowski
Use popular chart patterns profitably
In his follow-up to the well-received Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns, Thomas Bulkowski gives traders a practical game plan to capitalize on established chart patterns. Written for the novice investor but with techniques for the professional, Trading Classic Chart Patterns includes easy-to-use performance tables, vivid case studies, and a scoring system that makes trading chart patterns simple. This comprehensive guide skillfully gives investors straightforward solutions to profitably trading chart patterns. Trading Classic Chart Patterns also serves as a handy reference guide for favorite chart patterns, including broadening tops, head-and-shoulders, rectangles, triangles, and double and triple bottoms. Filled with numerous techniques, strategies, and insights, Trading Classic Chart Patterns fits perfectly into any pattern trader's arsenal.
Thomas N. Bulkowski (Keller, TX), an active investor since 1981, is the author of the highly acclaimed Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns as well as numerous articles for Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities. Trained as a computer engineer, Bulkowski worked for over a decade at Tandy Corporation. Prior to that, he worked on the Patriot air defense system for Raytheon.
New technology and the advent of around the clock trading have opened the floodgates to both foreign and domestic markets. Traders need the wisdom of industry veterans and the vision of innovators in today's volatile financial marketplace. The Wiley Trading series features books by traders who have survived the market's ever changing temperament and have prospered-some by reinventing systems, others by getting back to basics. Whether a novice trader, professional or somewhere in-between, these books will provide the advice and strategies needed to prosper today and well into the future.
Naked Forex: High-Probability Techniques for Trading Without Indicators
by Alex Nekritin
Most forex traders lose because they persist in believing three myths of successful trading:
Long before computers and calculators, trading was handledwithout complex technical analysis and indicators. Trading was old school - based on using only price charts - and it was simple, profitable, and easy to implement. In Naked Forex, they show you how to successfully trade this way.
This lively, three-part book lays out the authors' techniques indetail:
Engaging and informative, this practical guide touches on many provocative topics, including:
Is it possible to outwit some of the most determined,intelligent, and well-resourced traders in the world? Find out whatit takes
The concept of "zones" and the seven most important things youneed to know about them
Six key stages you must address for every trade
Are you a runner or a gunner? When it comes to exiting a tradewith money, it's important to know
The one secret expert traders all share, why boring is good, andsix steps to becoming an expert
Why understanding yourself is paramount. What is your attitudetowards money? What are your biases? Find out how to find out
Naked trading is liberating, exhilarating, and frees you tofocus on markets, instead of the indicators, say Nekritin andPeters. Follow their proprietary techniques to profitability with Naked Forex.
Why Stock Markets Crash: Critical Events in Complex Financial Systems
by Didier Sornette
The scientific study of complex systems has transformed a wide range of disciplines in recent years, enabling researchers in both the natural and social sciences to model and predict phenomena as diverse as earthquakes, global warming, demographic patterns, financial crises, and the failure of materials. In this book, Didier Sornette boldly applies his varied experience in these areas to propose a simple, powerful, and general theory of how, why, and when stock markets crash.
Any investor or investment professional who seeks a genuine understanding of looming financial disasters should read this book. Physicists, geologists, biologists, economists, and others will welcome Why Stock Markets Crash as a highly original "scientific tale," as Sornette aptly puts it, of the exciting and sometimes fearsome--but no longer quite so unfathomable--world of stock markets.
Mastering Hurst Cycle Analysis: A modern treatment of Hurst's original system of financial market analysis
In 2011 the work of J. M. Hurst, considered by many as the father of modern cyclic analysis, enjoyed sudden and renewed interest by the trading community. This translated into several works approaching Hurst's methods from three different angles.
Just as stated by the author, it will help readers get a better grasp and understanding of Hurst's work, at a fraction of the the cost of his original private course. It will even provide buyers with the relevant code for Tradestation and Updata. This way, if you're tech savvy and already own one of these charting packages, or don't mind the additional investment needed to use them, you will be able to experiment further with the concepts covered in the book. Since it contains the code for all the different cycles, channels and other indicators, the author spares the reader the math details of Hurst's work, which may be for the best, since this has always been one of the stumbling blocks in applying Hurst's methods.
The self-proclaimed goal of the author is to lead the reader to a stage where he can perform his own cyclic analysis. The bottom line is that how well you master Hurst's methods after reading this book, as with so many other things in life and trading, will depend solely on how much work you're willing to put into experimenting with the concepts.
The book ends with a concise summary of the different theories explaining the causes of cycles, which should stimulate even further research into this fascinating subject.
Mr Grafton mentions the Sentient Trader software, by David Hickson, which covers similar ground. The author of that software has, understandably, undertaken a different approach: there is no code sharing, but instead a sleek black box, which generates trading signals based on Hurst's original work.
There is also the OddsTrader app, by CIT Dates, which is currently the only mobile app that allows users to chart Hurst channels and to use them as the basis for several different trading strategies. It even includes a built-in risk management and position sizing tool.
In summary, if you're interested in cycles and cyclic analysis, there has hardly been a better time for delving into and exploring the subject.
Introduction to MetaTrader 5 and Programming with MQL5 : Create your 1st Investment Robot with MQL5 step by step from ZERO
by Rafael F. V. C. Santos
MetaTrader 5 is a powerful platform for visualizing, operating and scheduling investment strategies for various types of financial markets.
We will develop a cross-over strategy of two moving averages (one fast and one slow) with the possibility of an input filter in the trader with the very popular RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator.
Our robot will be multi-strategy. It can work, using as input triggers in the operations, only the crossing of the moving averages, only the RSI or both (crossing of averages plus RSI).
We will also learn how to make backtests. Thus we will be able to test various setups on historical data of various financial assets. The e-book is full of screen capturing guidelines, using the main MetaTrader 5 and MetaEditor fields.
Here's a summary of what you'll learn from reading this e-book:
Trillion Dollar Coach: The Leadership Playbook of Silicon Valley's Bill Campbell
by Eric Schmidt (Author), Jonathan Rosenberg (Author), Alan Eagle (Author)
Forbes article description -
Most executives don’t think they need a coach. They are wrong. The best athletes have coaches. The best athletes understand that, in order to get better, they need someone who cares to tell them about their blindspots. Bill Campbell was one of Silicon Valley’s most legendary coaches.
He coached some of the greatest: Larry Page (Google), Steve Jobs (Apple), Ben Horowitz (Andreessen Horowitz), Brad Smith (Intuit), Sheryl Sandberg (Facebook), Jeff Bezos (Amazon) and many others.
In this book, 3 of his disciples (Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg and Alan Eagle) unveil the method behind what you might call the “Campbell School of Management”.
The book is well written and its structure will allow you to get value quickly. Key points are called out as quotes throughout the book and the authors writing style is pleasant.
All in all, this is a great book. It should be required reading for any tech leader. If you find that some of its content and style is familiar to the book “How Google Works”, don’t be surprised: Eric Schmidt and Jonathan Rosenberg also wrote that one.
A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership
by James Comey
Forbes article description -
Many will assume that this book is about politics. It’s not. It is about management and the skillsets required to become and remain a leader driven by perspective, purpose and truth. Comey’s philosophy on deceit, loyalty and transparency will help you navigate today’s complex corporate world.
Here is a passage that will help managers who want to help their teams learn faster: “Before I became FBI director, I worked at Bridgewater Associates—which aspires to build a culture of complete transparency and honesty. I learned there that I could sometimes be a selfish and poor leader. Most often, that was because I was hesitant to tell people who worked for me when I thought they needed to improve. The best leaders are both kind and tough. Without both, people don’t thrive. Bridgewater’s founder, Ray Dalio, believes there is no such thing as negative feedback or positive feedback: there is only accurate feedback, and we should care enough about each other to be accurate”.
Regardless of your political affiliation, you’ll have to acknowledge James Comey’s outstanding professional achievements: he became the United States’ Deputy Attorney General at age 43 and worked under both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama before he was dismissed in May 2017.
Comey’s writing style is engaging and the precision of his storytelling makes the book a real pleasure to read and re-read.
Forbes article
Forbes article description -
This book is NOT a cryptocurrency guide or a Bitcoin manual. It is the story of how an underdog, badly scarred by his battles with life, fights for survival...and comes back in a big way: Dan Conway made millions investing in the cryptocurrency Ether.
The book comes out on September 9th and I advise you to consider pre-ordering it now. Why? Well, first because it’s on pre-order special and only costs $2.99 for the ebook...but more importantly because you’ll find that it contains useful work and life lessons.
The book reads like a memoir. The opening chapters provide context for the author’s loneliness and struggles. He confesses to his family struggles and work problems with incredible vulnerability. He exposes his battle with alcohol, drugs and depression. Then he explains why crypto made sense for him.
Conway didn’t get addicted to crypto out of greed. He got “hooked” out of principle. The idea behind cryptocurrency is that decentralization produces better results than our current societal model: corporations and governments hold most of the power and make rules for the rest of us . Crypto is something different. Its #1 principle is that “currency is owned and controlled by the people, not by any central authority.”
Conway didn’t work for a bank. He worked for one of those large corporations whose culture was punctuated by politics, bureaucracy and propaganda. This made matters worse. Conway became increasingly suspicious of the “gatekeepers and rule makers” that rule our lives. He grew wary of their power and how they could affect our privacy and personal liberty. His experience is reminiscent of what Neo’s situation might have felt like in “The Matrix”.
For Conway, crypto was only partly about the money. It was also about finding liberation and salvation. And crypto hit him at his core. My favorite quote: “It turns out,'' he says, “that my entire identity had prepared me for crypto”.
How do you feel about crypto now?!
If you don’t know anything about crypto and want to get a decent explanation before reading this book, watch John Oliver’s take on it below (the “Dan” he refers to in it, is NOT the book’s author).
Price Action Breakdown: Exclusive Price Action Trading Approach to Financial Markets
What will you learn by reading this book ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Usefull links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.11 18:09
Price Action
The forum
CodeBase
The articles
The blogs
The market
Confessions of a Crypto Millionaire: My Unlikely Escape from Corporate America
by Dan Conway
"A highly dramatic but lucid introduction to the murky world of cryptocurrency." – Kirkus Reviews