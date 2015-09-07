Watch how to download trading robots for free
Wedge Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 50513
This indicator shows Wedge pattern (using ATR 3 LWMA).
Display:
- Sea Green lines — Wedge Line;
- Yellow line — Trend Line;
- Gray dot line — standard deviations of the trend line.
Fig.1. EURUSD 5 min
Fig.2. EURUSD 1 hour
Fig.4. EURUSD 1 day
Settings:
