Wedge Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator shows Wedge pattern (using ATR 3 LWMA).

Display:

  • Sea Green lines — Wedge Line;
  • Yellow line — Trend Line;
  • Gray dot line — standard deviations of the trend line.

Wedge 5min

Fig.1. EURUSD 5 min


Wedge h1

Fig.2. EURUSD 1 hour


Wedge d1

Fig.4. EURUSD 1 day

Settings:

Wedge Settings

