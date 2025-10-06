Press review - page 639

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY: United States Retail Sales

2019-04-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From nytimes article :

  • "U.S. retail sales increased by the most in 1-1/2 years in March as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, the latest indication that economic growth picked up in the first quarter after a false start."
  • "The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales surged 1.6 percent last month. That was the biggest increase since September 2017 and followed an unrevised 0.2 percent drop in February."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

GOLD (XAU/USD) - daily breakdown with the bearish reversal; weekly correction near the bearish support level (based on the article)

GOLD (XAU/USD) daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Retail trader data shows 74.0% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.85 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.3% lower than yesterday and 11.7% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.9% higher than yesterday and 5.5% higher from last week."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Reversal to Risk Further Losses
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Reversal to Risk Further Losses
  • Michael Boutros
  • www.dailyfx.com
.” Gold registered a low at 1280 with price respecting slope on a close basis before recovering higher. The advance failed this week at former channel support, turned resistance, with the subsequent sell-off breaking back below the Gold 120min Price Chart (XAU/USD) A closer look at price action shows gold breaking below a near-term ascending...
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging near bullish reversal

2019-04-24 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 5.5 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Jobless Rate and range price movement  

2019-04-30 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Unemployment Rate]

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous quarter.

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From official report :

  • "The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in the March 2019 quarter, down from 4.3 percent in the December 2018 quarter, Stats NZ said today."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Jobless Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Jobless Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Balance of payments and international investment position: December 2018 quarter | Stats NZ
  • www.stats.govt.nz
New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted current account deficit was $2.5 billion.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexEUR/USD and USD/CNHNon-Farm Payrolls

2019-05-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 263,000 in April, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, construction, health care, and social assistance."

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Dollar Index M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

Dollar Index M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

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EUR/USD M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events



EUR/USD M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

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USD/CNH M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

USD/CNH M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

 

Crude Oil - bullish ranging above Ichimoku cloud; 69.65 is the key for the correction to be started (based on the article)

Oil Price Daily Chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Crude oil dipped 1.17 percent to $62.15/bbl over the last 5 trading days, inking back-to-back weekly losses for the commodity. The primary driver of recent downside could be attributed to reports from the EIA that crossed the wires during Thursday’s session which stated US crude stockpiles skyrocketed 9.9m/bbl to their highest level since September 2017."
  • "Ballooning crude oil production in the US now tops 12m/bpd and largely contributed to the recent bulge in oil inventories. The trend looks to continue after the Trump administration announced that the Interior Department released a fresh set of regulations last week that makes offshore oil drilling easier for energy companies. That being said, the updated EIA short-term energy outlook report is due for release on May 7 and looks to provide oil market participants with the latest comprehensive insight over potential supply and demand imbalances."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Crude Oil Price: Outlook Hinges on Looming US-China Trade Deal Result
Crude Oil Price: Outlook Hinges on Looming US-China Trade Deal Result
  • Rich Dvorak
  • www.dailyfx.com
Selling pressure in crude sent oil prices tumbling over 2.5 percent before trimming losses during Friday’s session to finish the week roughly 1 percent lower A surprise stockpile build in the US sent oil prices swooning while calls on OPEC to increase production countered the prospect of supply constraints from the expiration of Iranian...
 

GOLD (XAU/USD) - Gold Holds Support at 2019 Lows; 1,266 is the key (based on the article)

GOLD (XAU/USD) Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "It’s been another busy week for Gold prices after last week’s breakdown to fresh 2019 lows. And while no new highs or lows were established this week – there may be a number of deductions that traders can move-forward with on the yellow metal. In this piece, I’m going to take a tops-down look at Gold prices, incorporating the monthly chart to focus on what got us to our current levels, and then drilling down to shorter-term variations in the effort of devising strategy. But, first and foremost – an identification of the current state of Gold prices, which is a symmetrical wedge formation that’s been building since the Q3 of last year. This formation will often lend itself to breakouts that can run for a while, as the digestion exhibited inside of the formation gives way to elongated trends."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Gold Price Threatens Major Break After Bears Thwarted At Lows
Gold Price Threatens Major Break After Bears Thwarted At Lows
  • James Stanley
  • www.dailyfx.com
. In this piece, I’m going to take a tops-down look at Gold prices, incorporating the monthly chart to focus on what got us to our current levels, and then drilling down to shorter-term variations in the effort of devising strategy. But, first and foremost – an identification of the current state of Gold prices, which is a symmetrical wedge...
 

Apple - should we be buying or selling (based on the article)

Apple share price chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Apple is still 10% off its Oct 2018 high, it's clearly lagging."
  • "For example, Apple was sharp, from October to the December low it is straight down, and from that bottom, straight up; like a perfect “V” (although the right side not having reached the top of the left side). This, to me, demonstrates panic; panic to get out, and then once at a low enough level, a panic to get in. Apple has been the darling, so both buyers and sellers panic. And while the seller side is not so great, the buyer panic (of missing out) is definitely a good sign. But, then again, with all that panic to get into Apple from the bottom, it couldn’t even make it to its old high."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Top Quant Assesses Amazon, Apple, And Alphabet
Top Quant Assesses Amazon, Apple, And Alphabet
  • 2019.05.05
  • Ken Kam
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c14="" innerhtml=" Should you buy or sell Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet. Getty Each time the S&P 500 sets a new high, readers ask what they should do with Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet. I call them the Triple-A stocks because so many investors tell me they would never sell them until, that is, they dropped 25% to 35% in Q4...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Services PMI and range price movement 

2019-05-06 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Services PMI]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Caixin Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.

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From official report :

  • "Data broken down by sector signalled that the increase in overall business activity was largely driven by services companies. Notably, the seasonally adjusted Chinese Services Business Activity Index edged up from 54.4 in March to 54.5 in April, to mark its second-highest level since May 2012 (after January 2018). Meanwhile, manufacturing firms registered only a marginal increase in production at the start of the second quarter."

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USD/CNH M1: range price movement by China Caixin Services PMI news event 

USD/CNH M1: range price movement by China Caixin Services PMI news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

Outperformance Makes These Stocks More Overvalued (based on the article

Outperformance Makes These Stocks More Overvalued

These stocks are some of the best performing so far in 2019, but they have misleading earnings and significant downside risk. 

  • CVNA and ROG
  • Carvana Co. (CVNA)
  • Rogers Corporation (ROG)

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Avoid These Overvalued Momentum Stocks
Avoid These Overvalued Momentum Stocks
  • 2019.05.06
  • David Trainer
  • www.forbes.com
These stocks are some of the best performing so far in 2019, but they have misleading earnings and significant downside risk.
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