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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY: United States Retail Sales
2019-04-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From nytimes article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GOLD (XAU/USD) - daily breakdown with the bearish reversal; weekly correction near the bearish support level (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging near bullish reversal
2019-04-24 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 5.5 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Jobless Rate and range price movement
2019-04-30 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Unemployment Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous quarter.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Jobless Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and USD/CNH: Non-Farm Payrolls
2019-05-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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EUR/USD M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CNH M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Crude Oil - bullish ranging above Ichimoku cloud; 69.65 is the key for the correction to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GOLD (XAU/USD) - Gold Holds Support at 2019 Lows; 1,266 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Apple - should we be buying or selling (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Services PMI and range price movement
2019-05-06 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M1: range price movement by China Caixin Services PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Outperformance Makes These Stocks More Overvalued (based on the article)
These stocks are some of the best performing so far in 2019, but they have misleading earnings and significant downside risk.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: