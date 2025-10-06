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Crude Oil - ranging on the bearish zone (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GOLD (XAU/USD) - Gold is going parabolic; 1,438 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Dow Jones Industrial Average - bullish trend to be resumed; 26,982 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
DAX Index - weekly bullish breakout (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD - possible daily breakdown with the bearish reversal; 1.1207 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD - bearish trend to be started; 0.6831 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2019-07-10 08:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/JPY - bear market rally; 109 is the key (based on the article)
Technically, USDJPY’s short-term daily chart bias would appear to be to the downside too, if not quite conclusively yet. The pair is flirting with a break of a quite well-respected uptrend line which has so far market the bounce seen from the effective 2019 lows reached in late June. "
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Crude Oil - ranging near bearish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2019-07-15 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From caixinglobal article :
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USD/CNH D1: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators: