Press review - page 638

New comment
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

2019-04-11 02:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]

  • past data is 1.5%
  • forecast data is 2.3%
  • actual data is 2.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From news.cgtn article :

  • "China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.3 percent year on year in March, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday."
  • "The increase was up from 1.5 percent for February."

==========

USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

 
Warren Buffett's Portfolio in 2019 - ahead of S&P 500 and NASDAQ weekly breakout (based on the article)


S&P 500 and NASDAQ weekly charts by Metatrader 5

  • "Following a tough fourth quarter that crushed his company’s net income, Warren Buffett’s portfolio has soared year to date. His stocks, which may not all have completely rebounded from their low points late last year, are enjoying the benefit of a vigorous market to start 2019. S&P 500 constituents rose 14.84% year to date, nearly erasing their fourth-quarter dive. Meanwhile, 45 of Buffett’s 48 stocks have posted gains."
  • "The swing to positive territory in the first quarter may also help earnings results at Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway. Due to accounting rule changes requiring the company to include variations in market value of equity investments in the calculation of net income, Berkshire posted a net loss of $25.39 billion in the fourth quarter. For the quarter of 2017, which did not include unrealized gains and losses in stocks, Berkshire’s net income was $32.55 billion."

============

The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Warren Buffett's Portfolio Soaring in 2019
Warren Buffett's Portfolio Soaring in 2019
  • 2019.04.11
  • GuruFocus
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c14="" innerhtml=" Following a tough fourth quarter that crushed his company’s net income, Warren Buffett’s portfolio has soared year to date. His stocks, which may not all have completely rebounded from their low points late last year, are enjoying the benefit of a vigorous market to start 2019. S&P 500 constituents rose...
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly bullish reversal to 200 SMA to above; 5,464 is the key resistance level (based on the article)

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin broke the $5,000 mark on April 2 grabbing the headlines across the globe. For traders, it was mainly about FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). It is natural to have this kind of feeling especially if one has paid attention to thepast performance of Bitcoin. Year-to-date it is up 34 percent. Since 2014, there have been several bull rallies for Bitcoin and each of this was stronger than the previous one."
  • "For the Bitcoin price, the 50-day Smooth Moving Average (SMA) (shown in pink color on the chart below) and the 100-day SMA (shown in green color) on the daily time frame are really important. The argument is that the crossover of the 50-day and 100-day SMAs is of critical importance. This is because it represents a buy and sell signal. History tells us that when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 100-day moving, it produces a solid buy signal. The last crossover occurred back in April 2016. The exit signal comes when the price drops below the 50-day moving average."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

Bitcoin: Is The Biggest Bull Signal Here?
Bitcoin: Is The Biggest Bull Signal Here?
  • 2019.04.12
  • Naeem Aslam
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c14="" innerhtml=" Bitcoin broke the $5,000 mark on April 2 grabbing the headlines across the globe. For traders, it was mainly about FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). It is natural to have this kind of feeling especially if one has paid attention to the past performance of Bitcoin. Year-to-date it is up 34 percent. Since 2014...
 

EUR/USD - possible breakout with the bullish reversal; 1.1372 is the key (based on the article)

EUR/USD Daily/Weekly Ichimoku charts by Metatrader 5

  • "A week ago, EUR bears were likely chilling their champagne bottles in anticipation of potential profits to be realized as of the close of trading this week. An ECB with a worsening economic outlook seemed to be a ripe environment for sharp losses. On Wednesday, when the ECB met, the markets grabbed onto the message that the ECB will consider whether it needs to mitigate any of the side effects from negative rates and the long-term bank funding “solution: known as TLTRO-III, but that was not enough to bring out the bears accumulation of shorts."
  • "Now, the EUR is moving to the highest levels since late March after forming a potential double-bottom low of $1.1184 per EUR on April 2nd (monthly opening range low)."

============

The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

EUR/USD Attracts Bears, But Price Momentum May Reverse Higher
EUR/USD Attracts Bears, But Price Momentum May Reverse Higher
  • Tyler Yell, CMT
  • www.dailyfx.com
EUR is seeing slight bullish momentum developing while retail traders on both retail and institutional desks are shorting the pair aggressively. An unwinding of the largest short EUR/USD position since 2016 could give FX traders the volatility they’ve been longing for, but unable to find. A EUR bullish bias is developing against the US Dollar...
 

USD/JPY - daily bullish; 112 is the key (based on the article)

USD/JPY chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Japanese Yen has returned to the defensive against the US Dollar after a period of daily-chart strength last week, with USD/JPY well illustrating the value of Fibonacci retracement levels to technical analysis. Between April 7 and 10 the pair retreated below the uptrend channel which had previously bounded trade since the lows of March 25. A surge in market risk aversion saw the Dollar and Yen locked in a ‘battle of the havens’ which the latter seemed to be winning. USD/JPY saw three consecutive days of quite heavy falls up to April 10. However, then Mr. Fibonacci took charge. USD/JPY’s fall duly halted at the first, 23.6% retracement level of 2019’s rise."
  • "That came in at 110.86 which, not at all coincidentally, was the intraday low of April 10. Since then the pair has edged albeit gingerly back into that uptrend channel and, perhaps as significantly, risen back into the important resistance zone composed of the previous significant highs. They were struck in early March."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USDJPY Creeps Back Into Uptrend
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USDJPY Creeps Back Into Uptrend
  • David Cottle
  • www.dailyfx.com
Japanese Yen has returned to the defensive against the US Dollar after a period of daily-chart strength last week, with USD/JPY well illustrating the value of Fibonacci retracement levels to technical analysis. Between April 7 and 10 the pair retreated below the uptrend channel which had previously bounded trade since the lows of March 25. A...
 

Crude Oil - possible weekly bullish reversal; 71.84 is the weekly bullish reversal key (based on the article)

Crude Oil Brainwashing chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Our researchers believe Oil will come under pricing pressure over the next few weeks as consumers react to the higher gasoline prices. The recent price stall near $65 aligns with a key Fibonacci retracement level near $63.98 and we believe any further upside in Oil may be limited. Our researchers believe a downside price retracement will begin to unfold where Oil prices will fall to below $55 ppb initially and potentially target sub $50 levels eventually."
  • "The recent rally in oil prices from last 2018 was in-line with expectations that the US and global markets would recover after the deep price correction in Q4 2018. As the US stock market continues to rally towards new highs, we suggest watching Crude Oil, Transports and overall consumer activity to determine is a mild consumer recession sets up over the next few weeks. Our research suggests that Q2 is typically fairly strong for Transports and Oil. Q3, or the Summer season, is typically relatively weak. This fall into the old trader saying “Sell in May and go away”. We believe the rotation lower in Oil and consumer activity related to the higher oil prices may hit the markets a bit earlier this year and set up some incredible trading opportunities."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Crude Oil Will Find Strong Resistance Between $52~55 ppb.
Crude Oil Will Find Strong Resistance Between $52~55 ppb.
  • www.thetechnicaltraders.com
Our Adaptive Fibonacci modeling system is suggesting Crude Oil may have already reached very strong resistance levels just above $50 ppb. It is our opinion that a failed rally above $55 ppb will result in another downward price move where prices could retest the $42 low – or lower. You can see from this Daily Crude oil chart that price has...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Average Earnings Including Bonuses and range price movement 

2019-04-16 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Average Earnings Index]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Average Earnings Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, including bonuses.

==========

From official report :

  • "The UK employment rate was estimated at 76.1%, higher than for a year earlier (75.4%) and the joint-highest figure on record."
  • "Excluding bonuses, average weekly earnings for employees in Great Britain were estimated to have increased by 3.4%, before adjusting for inflation, and by 1.5%, after adjusting for inflation, compared with a year earlier."
  • "Including bonuses, average weekly earnings for employees in Great Britain were estimated to have increased by 3.5%, before adjusting for inflation, and by 1.6%, after adjusting for inflation, compared with a year earlier."

==========

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Average Earnings Including Bonuses news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Average Earnings Including Bonuses news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDUSD/CNH and Crude Oil: China Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

2019-04-17 02:00 GMT | [USD - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

==========

From rttnews article :

  • "China's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - in line with expectations and down from 1.5 percent in the three months prior."
  • "On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 6.4 percent - unchanged from Q4 and beating forecasts for 6.3 percent."

==========

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events 

EUR/USD: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

==========

Crude Oil: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Trade Balance and range price movement 

2019-04-17 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is -3.1B
  • forecast data is -3.5B
  • actual data is -2.9B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Canada's imports declined 1.6% in February, led by lower imports of gold. Exports were down 1.3% on lower exports of non-energy products. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed slightly, from $3.1 billion in January to $2.9 billion in February."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

The Daily — Canadian international merchandise trade, February 2019
  • 2019.04.17
  • www150.statcan.gc.ca
Merchandise trade is one component of Canada's international balance of payments (BOP), which also includes trade in services, investment income, current transfers and capital and financial flows. International trade data by commodity are available on both a BOP and a customs basis. International trade data by country are available on a customs...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-04-18 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 10.7K
  • forecast data is 15.2K
  • actual data is 25.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Employment increased 25,700 to 12,791,500 persons. Full-time employment increased 48,300 to 8,798,300 persons and part-time employment decreased 22,600 to 3,993,200 persons."
  • "Unemployment rate increased 0.1 pts to 5.0%."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
6202.0 - Labour Force, Australia, Mar 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
MARCH KEY FIGURES MARCH KEY POINTS TREND ESTIMATES Employment increased 20,700 to 12,790,000 persons. Full-time employment increased 18,000 to 8,781,800 persons and part-time employment increased 2,700 to 4,008,200 persons. Unemployment increased 3,000 to 675,700 persons. Unemployment rate remained steady at 5.0%. Participation rate...
1...631632633634635636637638639640641642643644645...732
New comment