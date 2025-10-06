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USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2019-04-11 02:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From news.cgtn article :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly bullish reversal to 200 SMA to above; 5,464 is the key resistance level (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
EUR/USD - possible breakout with the bullish reversal; 1.1372 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/JPY - daily bullish; 112 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Crude Oil - possible weekly bullish reversal; 71.84 is the weekly bullish reversal key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Average Earnings Including Bonuses and range price movement
2019-04-16 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Average Earnings Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Average Earnings Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, including bonuses.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Average Earnings Including Bonuses news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and Crude Oil: China Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2019-04-17 02:00 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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EUR/USD: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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Crude Oil: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Trade Balance and range price movement
2019-04-17 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2019-04-18 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: