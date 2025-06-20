Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 11
hi;
itrend_v2.mq5 is there this indicator for metatrader 4 ?
It's going good price movement for now for USDCHF and EURUSD so it is the example about how to use this Brainwashing system in manual trading :
If we are having good signal for buy or sell (on close bar) but do not have confirmation for iTrend indicator according to the levels - we can switch the chart to higher or lower timeframe - just a suggestion.
in PriceChannel_Stop_v9 the AlertMode is set to "0", if i want to receive email notification should i change this to "1" ?
and i wish next version has PushNotification alert. ^_^
thanks
Indicator from this post ? I did not use it for email alert sorry. As far as I know AlertMode = 0 (no alert) and 1 (with alert)
About email alert :
1- should i wait for big blue dot ? thanks
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
کفرا, H1, 2013.11.08
Mofid Securities Co., MetaTrader 5, Real
temp_file_screenshot_14215.png
2- is the last gray candle mean we are at the end of Uptrend? thanks
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
وساخت, H1, 2013.11.08
Mofid Securities Co., MetaTrader 5, Real
temp_file_screenshot_34992.png
3- what could I do when sometimes iTrend doesn't work ?
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
رتکو, H1, 2013.11.08
Mofid Securities Co., MetaTrader 5, Real
temp_file_screenshot_1405.png
4- why the blue bar going down? whats that mean ? thanks
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
فجام, H1, 2013.11.08
Mofid Securities Co., MetaTrader 5, Real
temp_file_screenshot_58564.png
1- should i wait for big blue dot ?
Not. We are making enrty on big blue/red dot (on close/next bar) only if it is confirmed by iTrend. There is some variation of this systen when we can wait for iTrend confirmation but not to wait on dots.
2- is the last gray candle mean we are at the end of Uptrend? thanks
just candle coloring ... for the people who are using price action/candlestick patterns for example.
3- what could I do when sometimes iTrend doesn't work ?
it should work. You can switch the chart between few timeframes to make it work/ By the way - you are having strange price/bars drawing on your image ... I think - it is better to make screenshorts using mql5 profile. For example - place your mql5 forum login/password in MT5 - Tools - Options - Community and click OK. And your screenshorts will be placed on your profile (you will see it), and the only you can do is the following : click on "put the screenshot to Pocket" and use "Insert from Pocket" button (second from the left) when you are writing the post for example.
4- why the blue bar going down? whats that mean ? thanks
Trend is slowly going out.
You can see 2 sell trades confirmed on XAUUSD H1 (and last trade seems to be profitable one) :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
XAUUSD, H1, 2013.11.08
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
XAUUSD H1 Brainwashing system
