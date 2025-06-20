Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 11

TIMisthebest:

hi;

itrend_v2.mq5  is there this indicator for metatrader 4 ?

MT5
 

It's going good price movement for now for USDCHF and EURUSD so it is the example about how to use this Brainwashing system in manual trading :



If we are having good signal for buy or sell (on close bar) but do not have confirmation for iTrend indicator according to the levels - we can switch the chart to higher or lower timeframe - just a suggestion.

 

in PriceChannel_Stop_v9 the AlertMode is set to "0", if i want to receive email notification should i change this to "1" ?

and i wish next version has PushNotification alert. ^_^

thanks

 

Indicator from this post ? I did not use it for email alert sorry. As far as I know AlertMode = 0 (no alert) and 1 (with alert)

About email alert :

  • EmailMode = 0 (no alert)
  • EmailMode = 1 (with alert)
 

1- should i wait for big blue dot ? thanks

2- is the last gray candle mean we are at the end of Uptrend? thanks

3- what could I do when sometimes iTrend doesn't work ?

4- why the blue bar going down? whats that mean ? thanks

1- should i wait for big blue dot ?

Not. We are making enrty on big blue/red dot (on close/next bar) only if it is confirmed by iTrend. There is some variation of this systen when we can wait for iTrend confirmation but not to wait on dots.

2- is the last gray candle mean we are at the end of Uptrend? thanks

just candle coloring ... for the people who are using price action/candlestick patterns for example.

3- what could I do when sometimes iTrend doesn't work ?

it should work. You can switch the chart between few timeframes to make it work/ By the way - you are having strange price/bars drawing on your image ... I think - it is better to make screenshorts using mql5 profile. For example - place your mql5 forum login/password in MT5 - Tools - Options - Community and click OK. And your screenshorts will be placed on your profile (you will see it), and the only you can do is the following : click on "put the screenshot to Pocket" and use "Insert from Pocket" button (second from the left) when you are writing the post for example.

4- why the blue bar going down? whats that mean ? thanks

Trend is slowly going out.

 
By the way, in case of automatic trading - the most profitable timeframes are H1 and especially H4. I am using M30 and M15 just to trade it manually.
 

You can see 2 sell trades confirmed on XAUUSD H1 (and last trade seems to be profitable one) :

Thanks newdigital , I'm grateful for your work and your answer :)
