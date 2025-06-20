Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 9
Stop loss was moved to the other small dot. This is +15 pips in profit for now:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDJPY, M15, 2013.05.30
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
moved more
stop loss was moved ...
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDJPY, M15, 2013.05.30
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
moved once again
stop loss was moved ...
HI;
do you have any idea about checking divergence's on " iTrend_v2 " indicator ?
Hit or not, suspense...
hit ... with +7 pips in profit finally
:)
Yes, this is idea - but it may be too later - it should be checked it in earlier way (few bars early):
And this is some theory about it:
Forum
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.02.12 16:44
I promissed here to describe something about divergence. yes, it is related to this thread Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
We can write about divergence from the following sources:
Forum
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.02.12 16:45
Or ... to make it shorter - we can see the rules from the image:
This is the other example of trading - I moved stop loss to the previous small dot here :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H1, 2013.05.31
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
previous small dot
About Indicators to download and how to instal - read this post.
I used this system for MT4 (I created it for MT4 long time ago) during the many years and it is very good that this system was converted to Metatrader 5. basicly - this is good system to recover deposit after loss for example.