And the video about how to use this indicator is here , this is default indicator in Metatrader 5, or it can be downloaded from MT5 CodeBase as custom indicator from here. But i never used this indicator sorry.

Yes, it may be interesting to see some manula trading system based on this indicator (on separated thread for example).

 
newdigital:

HI; 

for sure that ; if i understand it correctly,

for below picture:


level "0" always calculate for "300" last bar ( for example ) and for any new candle recalculate .

and different between "1" levels come from normalize( to 5 digit )

is it ?

 
TIMisthebest:

HI; 

for sure that ; if i understand it correctly,

for below picture:


level "0" always calculate for "300" last bar ( for example ) and for any new candle recalculate .

and different between "1" levels come from normalize( to 5 digit )

is it ?

Not exactly.

level "0" - yes, max (any color but max) for the last 300 bars (for example). But when you are backtesting it so you will come to "the next 300 bars area" with different max for this differernt 300 bars. To make it shorter: every new level for every 300 bars.

By the way, I think - you are using some different indicator ...

 
When you are trading so you will have one level only, and this level will be changed automatically on your chart after some 300 bars for example. So, you do not need to think about it.
 

It is some profitable trades:

I used this system for M15 timeframe for MT4 and I had few trades in a week.

By the way, it may be good to have EA for this system for MT5 ... just an idea.

 
newdigital:
When you are trading so you will have one level only, and this level will be changed automatically on your chart after some 300 bars for example. So, you do not need to think about it.

thanks to reply;

yes ; i know for a new trade i have one level ; and it is level "0"


my mean was :

is any level " 1" for that domain ( horizontal black line in pic. ); was the level "0" for that time domain ?

( and level "0 " is for current time  )

 
newdigital:

By the way, I think - you are using some different indicator ...

------------------------------

no this is it; just i change it to draw line ( source was draw histogram

TIMisthebest:

thanks to reply;

yes ; i know for a new trade i have one level ; and it is level "0"


my mean was :

is any level " 1" for that domain ( horizontal black line in pic. ); was the level "0" for that time domain ?

( and level "0 " is for current time  )

level "0" is for current period, you should irnore it when backtesting on the history.
 

This is example of valid signal ... no idea - it will be profitable or not ... but just an example. I mean - we should open sell right now:

