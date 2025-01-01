문서화섹션
CiATR

CiATR은 평균 실제 범위(Average True Range) 기술 지표를 사용하기 위한 클래스입니다.

Description

CiATR 클래스는 평균 실제 범위 지표의 데이터에 대한 생성, 설정 및 액세스를 제공합니다.

Declaration

   class CiATR: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiATR

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Attributes

 

MaPeriod

평균 주기를 반환합니다

Create

 

Create

지표를 작성합니다

데이터 액세스

 

Main

버퍼 데이터를 반환합니다

Input/output

 

virtual Type

가삭 식별 메서드

클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

클래스 CArray에서 상속된 메서드

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

CArrayObj 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

클래스 CSeries에서 상속된 메서드

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

클래스 CIndicator에서 상속된 메서드

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription