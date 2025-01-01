CWndClient

CWndClient is a class of the "Client area" complex control (with dependent controls). It is a base class for creation of scroll bars area.

Description

CWndClient implements the functionality for creation of client area with scroll bars.

Declaration

class CWndClient : public CWndContainer

Title

#include <Controls\WndClient.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CWnd CWndContainer CWndClient Direct descendants CCheckGroup, CListView, CRadioGroup

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates control Chart event handler OnEvent Event handler of all chart events Properties ColorBackground Sets background color ColorBorder Sets border color BorderType Sets border type Settings VScrolled Gets/sets the flag indicating that vertical scroll bar is used HScrolled Gets/sets the flag indicating that horizontal scroll bar is used Dependent controls CreateBack Creates background for scroll bar CreateScrollV Creates vertical scroll bar CreateScrollH Creates horizontal scroll bar Internal event handlers OnResize "Resize" internal event handler Dependent controls event handlers OnVScrollShow "Show" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control OnVScrollHide "Hide" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control OnHScrollShow "Show" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control OnHScrollHide "Hide" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control OnScrollLineDown "ScrollLineDown" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control OnScrollLineUp "ScrollLineUp" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control OnScrollLineLeft "ScrollLineLeft" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control OnScrollLineRight "ScrollLineRight" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control Resize Rebound Sets new parameters of the control using CRect class coordinates