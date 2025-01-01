DocumentationSections
CWndClient

CWndClient is a class of the "Client area" complex control (with dependent controls). It is a base class for creation of scroll bars area.

Description

CWndClient implements the functionality for creation of client area with scroll bars.

Declaration

   class CWndClient : public CWndContainer

Title

   #include <Controls\WndClient.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

Direct descendants

CCheckGroup, CListView, CRadioGroup

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates control

Chart event handler

 

OnEvent

Event handler of all chart events

Properties

 

ColorBackground

Sets background color

ColorBorder

Sets border color

BorderType

Sets border type

Settings

 

VScrolled

Gets/sets the flag indicating that vertical scroll bar is used

HScrolled

Gets/sets the flag indicating that horizontal scroll bar is used

Dependent controls

 

CreateBack

Creates background for scroll bar

CreateScrollV

Creates vertical scroll bar

CreateScrollH

Creates horizontal scroll bar

Internal event handlers

 

OnResize

"Resize" internal event handler

Dependent controls event handlers

 

OnVScrollShow

"Show" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control

OnVScrollHide

"Hide" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control

OnHScrollShow

"Show" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control

OnHScrollHide

"Hide" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control

OnScrollLineDown

"ScrollLineDown" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control

OnScrollLineUp

"ScrollLineUp" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control

OnScrollLineLeft

"ScrollLineLeft" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control

OnScrollLineRight

"ScrollLineRight" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control

Resize

 

Rebound

Sets new parameters of the control using CRect class coordinates

 