- Create
- OnEvent
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- BorderType
- VScrolled
- HScrolled
- CreateBack
- CreateScrollV
- CreateScrollH
- OnResize
- OnVScrollShow
- OnVScrollHide
- OnHScrollShow
- OnHScrollHide
- OnScrollLineDown
- OnScrollLineUp
- OnScrollLineLeft
- OnScrollLineRight
- Rebound
CWndClient
CWndClient is a class of the "Client area" complex control (with dependent controls). It is a base class for creation of scroll bars area.
Description
CWndClient implements the functionality for creation of client area with scroll bars.
Declaration
|
class CWndClient : public CWndContainer
Title
|
#include <Controls\WndClient.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CWndClient
Direct descendants
Class Methods by Groups
|
Create
|
|
Creates control
|
Chart event handler
|
|
Event handler of all chart events
|
Properties
|
|
Sets background color
|
Sets border color
|
Sets border type
|
Settings
|
|
Gets/sets the flag indicating that vertical scroll bar is used
|
Gets/sets the flag indicating that horizontal scroll bar is used
|
Dependent controls
|
|
Creates background for scroll bar
|
Creates vertical scroll bar
|
Creates horizontal scroll bar
|
Internal event handlers
|
|
"Resize" internal event handler
|
Dependent controls event handlers
|
|
"Show" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control
|
"Hide" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control
|
"Show" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control
|
"Hide" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control
|
"ScrollLineDown" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control
|
"ScrollLineUp" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control
|
"ScrollLineLeft" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control
|
"ScrollLineRight" internal event handler (virtual) of HScroll dependent control
|
Resize
|
|
Sets new parameters of the control using CRect class coordinates
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CWnd
Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop
|
Methods inherited from class CWndContainer
Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide, Save, Load