MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndClientOnHScrollShow CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound OnHScrollShow The virtual handler of the HScroll (horizontal scroll) dependent control "Show" (horizontal scroll bar show) internal event. virtual bool OnHScrollShow() Return Value true - event processed, otherwise - false. Note The base class method does nothing and always returns true. OnVScrollHide OnHScrollHide