MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndClientOnHScrollShow 

OnHScrollShow

The virtual handler of the HScroll (horizontal scroll) dependent control "Show" (horizontal scroll bar show) internal event.

virtual bool  OnHScrollShow()

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.

Note

The base class method does nothing and always returns true.