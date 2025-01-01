DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Panels and Dialogs CWndClient OnScrollLineDown 

OnScrollLineDown

The virtual handler of the VScroll (vertical scroll) dependent control "ScrollLineDown" (vertical scroll line down) internal event.

virtual bool  OnScrollLineDown()

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.

Note

The base class method does nothing and always returns true.