MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndClientColorBackground CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound ColorBackground Sets background color of the control. bool ColorBackground( const color value // background color ) Parameters value [in] Background color of the control. Return Value true - successful, otherwise - false. OnEvent ColorBorder