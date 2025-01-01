DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndClientOnScrollLineUp 

OnScrollLineUp

The virtual handler of the VScroll (vertical scroll) dependent control "ScrollLineUp" (vertical scroll line up) internal event.

virtual bool  OnScrollLineUp()

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.

Note

The base class method does nothing and always returns true.