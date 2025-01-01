DocumentationSections
OnVScrollHide

The virtual handler of the VScroll (vertical scroll) dependent control "Hide" (vertical scroll bar hide) internal event.

virtual bool  OnVScrollHide()

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.

Note

The base class method does nothing and always returns true.