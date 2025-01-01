- Create
- OnEvent
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- BorderType
- VScrolled
- HScrolled
- CreateBack
- CreateScrollV
- CreateScrollH
- OnResize
- OnVScrollShow
- OnVScrollHide
- OnHScrollShow
- OnHScrollHide
- OnScrollLineDown
- OnScrollLineUp
- OnScrollLineLeft
- OnScrollLineRight
- Rebound
VScrolled (Get method)
Gets the flag indicating that vertical scroll bar is used.
|
bool VScrolled()
Return Value
true - vertical scroll bar is used, otherwise - false.
VScrolled (Set method)
Sets the flag indicating that vertical scroll bar is used.
|
bool VScrolled(
Parameters
flag
[in] Flag.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.