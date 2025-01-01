MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndClientOnScrollLineLeft CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound OnScrollLineLeft The virtual handler of the HScroll (horizontal scroll) dependent control "ScrollLineLeft" (horizontal scroll line left) internal event. virtual bool OnScrollLineLeft() Return Value true - event processed, otherwise - false. Note The base class method does nothing and always returns true. OnScrollLineUp OnScrollLineRight