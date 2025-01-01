DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndClientHScrolled 

HScrolled (Get method)

Gets the flag indicating that horizontal scroll bar is used.

bool  HScrolled()

Return Value

true - horizontal scroll bar is used, otherwise - false.

HScrolled (Set method)

Sets the flag indicating that horizontal scroll bar is used.

bool  HScrolled(
   const bool  flag      // flag
   )

Parameters

flag

[in]  Flag.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.