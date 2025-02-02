Expforex AI chatbot
Neural Networks

Expforex AI chatbot

2 February 2025, 10:44
Vladislav Andruschenko
Vladislav Andruschenko
0
663

Expforex AI Chatbot Helper

Your in-terminal support assistant for Expforex Expert Advisors and trading utilities.


Built-in AI support directly inside MetaTrader

Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is a support module designed to help users solve urgent product-related questions without leaving the terminal.

It connects to the Expforex website module and can provide fast guidance about settings, installation, common errors, logs, product behavior, and technical support questions.



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Expforex AI Chatbot interface inside MetaTrader

Expforex AI Chatbot Helper inside MetaTrader terminal



What is Expforex AI Chatbot Helper?

Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is a built-in support assistant created for Expforex products in MetaTrader.

The purpose is simple: when a trader has a question about an Expert Advisor, settings, installation, terminal permissions, logs, or common errors, the AI helper can provide quick guidance directly from the trading environment.

This is especially useful when the user needs a fast answer and does not want to search through long documentation manually.



Why it is useful for traders

Fast guidance

Ask product-related questions directly from the terminal and receive a quick answer.

Less confusion

The helper can explain settings, permissions, installation steps, logs, and common stop reasons.

Connected to Expforex

The assistant is connected to the Expforex support module and can guide users toward relevant documentation.


Important: The AI helper is not a trading signal service and does not guarantee profit. It is a support and instruction assistant for product usage, settings, installation, diagnostics, and technical explanations.



How it works

The chatbot sends the request from the terminal to the Expforex support module. The response is returned back to the terminal interface.

Basic workflow

  1. The user opens the AI Chatbot Helper inside the product panel.
  2. The user asks a product-related question.
  3. The terminal sends the request to the Expforex website module.
  4. The assistant generates a response.
  5. The answer is displayed inside the terminal.



Required WebRequest setup

To allow the terminal to connect to the Expforex support module, MetaTrader must allow WebRequest access to the Expforex website.

Setup instructions

  1. Open MetaTrader terminal settings.
  2. Go to the Expert Advisors tab.
  3. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL.
  4. Add this URL: https://expforex.com
  5. Click OK and restart the Expert Advisor if needed.


MetaTrader WebRequest settings

MetaTrader settings to allow WebRequest for https://expforex.com


Important: Add the domain exactly as shown: https://expforex.com. If WebRequest is not allowed, the AI helper cannot connect to the server.



Beta version limits and connection notes

Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is currently a beta feature.

Some functions may be temporarily limited. Response time depends on internet connection quality and server availability.

Normally, connection and response generation may take about several seconds. If connection fails, try again later and check that WebRequest is configured correctly.


Possible reasons why the chatbot does not respond

  • WebRequest is not enabled in MetaTrader settings;
  • https://expforex.com is not added to the allowed URL list;
  • internet connection is unstable;
  • the server is temporarily unavailable;
  • the beta request limit has been reached;
  • the terminal or Expert Advisor needs to be restarted after settings change.



When to use product Comments instead

The AI helper is useful for quick questions, but it does not replace proper support when the issue requires terminal data.

Please use the product Comments section when:

  • you report a bug;
  • you need help with a specific trade or ticket;
  • you need analysis of logs;
  • you need checking of settings;
  • the EA does not work on your broker or account;
  • you need official product support after purchase.

Reviews are for rating the product. Questions and support requests should be written in the product Comments section.



Products where the AI helper may be available

The full versions of selected Expforex products can include Expforex AI Chatbot Helper. Availability may depend on product version and update status.

AI Sniper MT4
AI Sniper MT4 		AI Sniper MT5
AI Sniper MT5

Exp AI Sniper

Automatic smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader. Built for structured trading logic, market analysis, and controlled automated execution.


Full guide / instruction


COPYLOT Client MT4
COPYLOT Client MT4 		COPYLOT Client MT5
COPYLOT Client MT5

COPYLOT

Professional trade copier for MetaTrader terminals. Designed for copying trades between MT4 and MT5 setups.


Full guide / instruction


TickSniper MT4
TickSniper MT4 		TickSniper MT5
TickSniper MT5

TickSniper

High-speed tick scalper with automatic adaptation of internal parameters for different trading symbols.


Full guide / instruction


The X MT4
The X MT4 		The X MT5
The X MT5

The X

Universal automatic Expert Advisor working with standard indicators and configurable trading logic.


Full guide / instruction


xCustomEA MT4
xCustomEA MT4 		xCustomEA MT5
xCustomEA MT5

The xCustomEA

Universal trading Expert Advisor for custom indicators. Helps automate trading logic based on external indicator buffers.


Full guide / instruction


Duplicator MT4
Duplicator MT4 		Duplicator MT5
Duplicator MT5

Duplicator

Utility for duplicating trades and orders inside the terminal according to selected rules.


Full guide / instruction


Averager MT4
Averager MT4 		Averager MT5
Averager MT5

Averager

Position management utility for averaging, additional openings by trend or against movement, and basket control.


Full guide / instruction


SafetyLock MT4
SafetyLock MT4 		SafetyLock MT5
SafetyLock MT5

SafetyLock

Protective locking and risk-management utility that can place an opposite pending order for an open position and help control adverse market movement.


Full guide / instruction




Support checklist

If you need support, please prepare:

  • product name and version;
  • MetaTrader version: MT4 or MT5;
  • broker name and account type;
  • symbol and timeframe;
  • settings file if needed;
  • Experts and Journal logs;
  • screenshot of the chart and product panel;
  • clear description of what happened and what result you expected.


Risk warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, indices, metals, and other financial instruments involves risk. Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is a technical support assistant. It does not guarantee profit, does not replace trading experience, and does not remove market risk.

Always test Expert Advisors on a demo account first. Use conservative settings and never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.



Useful links

All Expforex products on MQL5 Market

My MQL5 Blog with guides and instructions

Expforex official website

Expforex YouTube channel


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