Expforex AI Chatbot Helper

Your in-terminal support assistant for Expforex Expert Advisors and trading utilities.





Built-in AI support directly inside MetaTrader Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is a support module designed to help users solve urgent product-related questions without leaving the terminal. It connects to the Expforex website module and can provide fast guidance about settings, installation, common errors, logs, product behavior, and technical support questions.





Expforex AI Chatbot interface inside MetaTrader













What is Expforex AI Chatbot Helper?

Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is a built-in support assistant created for Expforex products in MetaTrader. The purpose is simple: when a trader has a question about an Expert Advisor, settings, installation, terminal permissions, logs, or common errors, the AI helper can provide quick guidance directly from the trading environment. This is especially useful when the user needs a fast answer and does not want to search through long documentation manually.









Why it is useful for traders

Fast guidance Ask product-related questions directly from the terminal and receive a quick answer. Less confusion The helper can explain settings, permissions, installation steps, logs, and common stop reasons. Connected to Expforex The assistant is connected to the Expforex support module and can guide users toward relevant documentation.





Important: The AI helper is not a trading signal service and does not guarantee profit. It is a support and instruction assistant for product usage, settings, installation, diagnostics, and technical explanations.









How it works

The chatbot sends the request from the terminal to the Expforex support module. The response is returned back to the terminal interface.

Basic workflow The user opens the AI Chatbot Helper inside the product panel. The user asks a product-related question. The terminal sends the request to the Expforex website module. The assistant generates a response. The answer is displayed inside the terminal.









Required WebRequest setup

To allow the terminal to connect to the Expforex support module, MetaTrader must allow WebRequest access to the Expforex website.

Setup instructions Open MetaTrader terminal settings. Go to the Expert Advisors tab. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Add this URL: https://expforex.com Click OK and restart the Expert Advisor if needed.





MetaTrader WebRequest settings









Important: Add the domain exactly as shown: https://expforex.com. If WebRequest is not allowed, the AI helper cannot connect to the server.









Beta version limits and connection notes

Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is currently a beta feature. Some functions may be temporarily limited. Response time depends on internet connection quality and server availability. Normally, connection and response generation may take about several seconds. If connection fails, try again later and check that WebRequest is configured correctly.





Possible reasons why the chatbot does not respond WebRequest is not enabled in MetaTrader settings;

https://expforex.com is not added to the allowed URL list;

is not added to the allowed URL list; internet connection is unstable;

the server is temporarily unavailable;

the beta request limit has been reached;

the terminal or Expert Advisor needs to be restarted after settings change.









The AI helper is useful for quick questions, but it does not replace proper support when the issue requires terminal data.

Please use the product Comments section when: you report a bug;

you need help with a specific trade or ticket;

you need analysis of logs;

you need checking of settings;

the EA does not work on your broker or account;

you need official product support after purchase. Reviews are for rating the product. Questions and support requests should be written in the product Comments section.









Products where the AI helper may be available

The full versions of selected Expforex products can include Expforex AI Chatbot Helper. Availability may depend on product version and update status.









































Support checklist

If you need support, please prepare: product name and version;

MetaTrader version: MT4 or MT5;

broker name and account type;

symbol and timeframe;

settings file if needed;

Experts and Journal logs;

screenshot of the chart and product panel;

clear description of what happened and what result you expected.





Risk warning Trading Forex, CFDs, indices, metals, and other financial instruments involves risk. Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is a technical support assistant. It does not guarantee profit, does not replace trading experience, and does not remove market risk. Always test Expert Advisors on a demo account first. Use conservative settings and never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.













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