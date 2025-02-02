Expforex AI Chatbot Helper
Your in-terminal support assistant for Expforex Expert Advisors and trading utilities.
|
Built-in AI support directly inside MetaTrader
Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is a support module designed to help users solve urgent product-related questions without leaving the terminal.
It connects to the Expforex website module and can provide fast guidance about settings, installation, common errors, logs, product behavior, and technical support questions.
|English
|Русский
|Español
|Português
|简体中文
|日本語
|한국어
|Deutsch
|Français
|Italiano
|Türkçe
|Expforex AI Chatbot interface inside MetaTrader
What is Expforex AI Chatbot Helper?
|
Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is a built-in support assistant created for Expforex products in MetaTrader.
The purpose is simple: when a trader has a question about an Expert Advisor, settings, installation, terminal permissions, logs, or common errors, the AI helper can provide quick guidance directly from the trading environment.
This is especially useful when the user needs a fast answer and does not want to search through long documentation manually.
Why it is useful for traders
|
Fast guidance
Ask product-related questions directly from the terminal and receive a quick answer.
|
Less confusion
The helper can explain settings, permissions, installation steps, logs, and common stop reasons.
|
Connected to Expforex
The assistant is connected to the Expforex support module and can guide users toward relevant documentation.
|Important: The AI helper is not a trading signal service and does not guarantee profit. It is a support and instruction assistant for product usage, settings, installation, diagnostics, and technical explanations.
How it works
The chatbot sends the request from the terminal to the Expforex support module. The response is returned back to the terminal interface.
|
Basic workflow
Required WebRequest setup
To allow the terminal to connect to the Expforex support module, MetaTrader must allow WebRequest access to the Expforex website.
|
Setup instructions
|MetaTrader WebRequest settings
|Important: Add the domain exactly as shown: https://expforex.com. If WebRequest is not allowed, the AI helper cannot connect to the server.
Beta version limits and connection notes
|
Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is currently a beta feature.
Some functions may be temporarily limited. Response time depends on internet connection quality and server availability.
Normally, connection and response generation may take about several seconds. If connection fails, try again later and check that WebRequest is configured correctly.
|
Possible reasons why the chatbot does not respond
When to use product Comments instead
The AI helper is useful for quick questions, but it does not replace proper support when the issue requires terminal data.
|
Please use the product Comments section when:
Reviews are for rating the product. Questions and support requests should be written in the product Comments section.
Products where the AI helper may be available
The full versions of selected Expforex products can include Expforex AI Chatbot Helper. Availability may depend on product version and update status.
|
AI Sniper MT4
|
AI Sniper MT5
|
Exp AI Sniper
Automatic smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader. Built for structured trading logic, market analysis, and controlled automated execution.
Full guide / instruction
|
COPYLOT Client MT4
|
COPYLOT Client MT5
|
COPYLOT
Professional trade copier for MetaTrader terminals. Designed for copying trades between MT4 and MT5 setups.
Full guide / instruction
|
TickSniper MT4
|
TickSniper MT5
|
TickSniper
High-speed tick scalper with automatic adaptation of internal parameters for different trading symbols.
Full guide / instruction
|
The X MT4
|
The X MT5
|
The X
Universal automatic Expert Advisor working with standard indicators and configurable trading logic.
Full guide / instruction
|
xCustomEA MT4
|
xCustomEA MT5
|
The xCustomEA
Universal trading Expert Advisor for custom indicators. Helps automate trading logic based on external indicator buffers.
Full guide / instruction
|
Duplicator MT4
|
Duplicator MT5
|
Duplicator
Utility for duplicating trades and orders inside the terminal according to selected rules.
Full guide / instruction
|
Averager MT4
|
Averager MT5
|
Averager
Position management utility for averaging, additional openings by trend or against movement, and basket control.
Full guide / instruction
|
SafetyLock MT4
|
SafetyLock MT5
|
SafetyLock
Protective locking and risk-management utility that can place an opposite pending order for an open position and help control adverse market movement.
Full guide / instruction
Support checklist
|
If you need support, please prepare:
|
Risk warning
Trading Forex, CFDs, indices, metals, and other financial instruments involves risk. Expforex AI Chatbot Helper is a technical support assistant. It does not guarantee profit, does not replace trading experience, and does not remove market risk.
Always test Expert Advisors on a demo account first. Use conservative settings and never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.
|
Useful links
All Expforex products on MQL5 Market
My MQL5 Blog with guides and instructions
SEO tags: Expforex AI Chatbot, MetaTrader AI assistant, MQL5 Expert Advisor support, Forex robot support, MetaTrader WebRequest, Expforex support, AI helper for MetaTrader, EA settings support, MetaTrader technical support, Expforex products