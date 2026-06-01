US UFO Files: How do it turns into market prediction? And how to automate this with EA?

The United States government has begun making thousands of previously classified documents and videos regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP)—formerly known as UFOs—available to the public. How do it turns into market prediction? And how to automate this with EA?

Picture this: it is 11:47 PM and you are watching a grainy declassified Navy video of an object moving at speeds and trajectories that violate every known law of aerodynamics. Your first instinct, as a trader, is not philosophical wonder. It is pattern recognition. You lean toward the screen and think: if something that large moves that fast with that little warning, who knew first, and what did they do with that information?

That instinct is not paranoid. It is actually the beginning of a legitimate trading edge — if you know how to structure it.

The U.S. government's ongoing disclosure of UAP-related documents, sensor logs, and previously classified footage is one of the most unusual information events in modern geopolitical history. But markets are moved by information asymmetry, surprise, and institutional repositioning. When governments open their vaults — whether those vaults contain UAP files, Federal Reserve minutes, or military contract data — the trail of capital that follows is almost always readable in price and volume, if you know where to look and how to codify what you see into executable trading logic.

This article is about exactly that: turning a massive, unconventional government information release into a structured, testable, and automatable trading strategy — and then using an AI EA generator to build the Expert Advisor that runs it on MetaTrader 5 without a six-week developer queue.

Why UAP Disclosure Is a Market Event, Not Just a Cultural Moment

Most traders dismiss UAP news as noise. That is a mistake rooted in a narrow definition of what moves markets. Markets move on:

Sudden shifts in government spending priorities

Defense and aerospace contract reallocation

Institutional sentiment changes in technology and materials sectors

Retail attention floods that temporarily distort price in correlated assets

Congressional testimony cycles that create anticipation and reversal patterns

UAP disclosure triggers every single one of those mechanisms. When Senate hearings on UAP resumed in 2023 and key witnesses testified under oath about non-human intelligence, defense contractors saw abnormal options activity. Aerospace ETFs showed relative strength divergences within 48 hours of major disclosure events. This is not a conspiracy — it is basic market microstructure responding to a sudden change in the information landscape.

The key is this: the disclosure events are now scheduled and recurring. The UAP Disclosure Act, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), and the ongoing congressional pressure on defense agencies mean that these releases are no longer random. They follow identifiable trigger points: budget cycles, congressional sessions, AARO report deadlines, and FOIA release windows.

When information moves from classified to public at scale, it does not create instant efficient pricing — it creates a lag window where prepared traders operate and unprepared traders watch the move happen without understanding why.

That lag window is your opportunity. But capturing it requires a systematic approach, not a gut reaction. And systematic approaches, in MetaTrader 5, mean Expert Advisors.





Building the Strategy Framework: From UAP Disclosure to Trading Signal





Step 1 — Identify the Asset Categories That React

Not every market responds meaningfully to UAP-related disclosures. But the following categories have shown consistent sensitivity in the 2021–2024 disclosure cycle:

Defense sector ETFs and futures proxies: Contracts tied to Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman tend to see volume spikes and directional pressure within the trading session of or following a major UAP hearing or document release.

Contracts tied to Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman tend to see volume spikes and directional pressure within the trading session of or following a major UAP hearing or document release. Gold and safe-haven assets: Large-scale government admissions of unknown phenomena create a measurable, if brief, uncertainty premium in gold. It is the same mechanism as geopolitical shock — the asset class does not care about the specific trigger, only the magnitude of the uncertainty signal.

Large-scale government admissions of unknown phenomena create a measurable, if brief, uncertainty premium in gold. It is the same mechanism as geopolitical shock — the asset class does not care about the specific trigger, only the magnitude of the uncertainty signal. Tech sector sentiment spillover: Claims about advanced propulsion, materials, or energy systems — regardless of their verifiability — tend to create speculative rotation in small-cap tech and materials stocks.

Claims about advanced propulsion, materials, or energy systems — regardless of their verifiability — tend to create speculative rotation in small-cap tech and materials stocks. USD Index volatility: National security disclosures from the U.S. government create short-term positioning in the dollar, particularly when foreign governments respond.

Step 2 — Define the Trigger and the Time Window

This is where most retail traders fail. They read the news, feel the excitement, and trade emotionally. A systematic EA approach forces you to define:

What constitutes a "qualifying event" (AARO report release, Senate testimony date, declassified document batch publication)?

What is the time window after the event during which you expect market impact (intraday, 48-hour window, weekly repositioning)?

Which instruments are in scope?

What technical confirmation is required before entry?

For a concrete example: you define a "UAP Disclosure Day" as any trading day on which AARO publishes a new document batch, a congressional UAP hearing occurs, or a major whistleblower testimony is released publicly. On those days, your EA activates a monitoring mode. It watches for a specific volatility expansion signal — say, a 1.5 standard deviation move in XAU/USD volume relative to the 20-day average — within the first 90 minutes of the London-New York overlap session. If the signal fires, it enters a trend-continuation trade with a pre-defined ATR-based stop and a scaled take-profit structure.

That is a real, testable strategy. It has defined inputs, defined conditions, and defined exit logic. It can be backtested. It can be validated. It can be automated.

Step 3 — Layer in Sentiment Confirmation

The most sophisticated version of this strategy adds a sentiment filter. Government disclosure events generate a measurable spike in social media engagement, news API mentions, and search volume. You can proxy for this in MQL5 by using an external signal file that your EA reads from a designated directory — a file that your data pipeline updates whenever a qualifying event is detected. The EA checks that file on each new bar and only arms itself for trade entry when the flag is set.

This architecture keeps your core execution logic clean and your signal logic modular. You can change how you detect disclosure events without rewriting the entire EA.





The Hidden Problem: Turning This Idea into Running Code

Here is where the excitement usually dies.

You have a compelling strategy concept. You know the instruments. You can describe the entry and exit logic clearly. You even have a rough idea of the risk parameters. But then comes the uncomfortable gap between the idea and the working MT5 Expert Advisor.

If you are not a professional MQL5 developer, you face a choice: learn it yourself over months, hire a freelancer on a project-by-project basis, or buy a black-box EA that does something vaguely related and hope for the best.

The freelancer route costs between $300 and $2,000 per project depending on complexity, takes two to six weeks, produces code you often cannot read or validate independently, and requires a new negotiation cycle every time your strategy evolves. The black-box route is faster but leaves you unable to inspect, modify, or understand what is actually executing on your account.

A strategy you cannot inspect is a strategy you cannot trust. And a strategy you cannot trust is a strategy you will abandon the moment it hits its first losing streak — usually right before the drawdown recovers.

This is the real cost of the "black-box dependency" that most retail traders accept without realizing it. Not just the money. The psychology. The inability to diagnose, adapt, and maintain conviction through normal losing periods because you simply do not understand what your robot is doing.





A Step-by-Step Scenario: From UAP Strategy Idea to Running EA

Let's walk through exactly how you would build the UAP disclosure strategy described above using an AI-assisted EA generator.

Minute 1–5: Write your specification in plain language. You do not write code. You write a strategy description. Something like: "Monitor XAU/USD on the H1 timeframe. On days flagged in an external CSV file as UAP disclosure events, activate entry logic during the 13:00–15:00 GMT window. Entry condition: price breaks above the high of the previous 4 bars and volume (represented by tick count proxy) is at least 1.4x the 20-bar average. Enter long with a stop at the most recent swing low minus 1.5x ATR(14). Take profit at entry plus 2.5x ATR(14). Risk 1% of account per trade. Maximum 2 trades per flagged day."

Minutes 5–15: The generator produces the MQL5 source. The AI parses your specification, maps it to correct MQL5 function calls — iATR() , iVolumes() , CopyHigh() , file-reading logic for the external CSV — and assembles a complete, compilable EA with proper OnInit, OnTick, and OnDeinit handlers. You receive a .mq5 file, not a locked binary.

Minutes 15–20: Validation runs. Before the file is delivered for download, the system runs a structural validation pass. It checks that entry and exit logic is internally consistent, that risk parameters are correctly applied to lot sizing, and that the external file-reading logic includes proper error handling. If the validation flags an issue, you are not charged — the specification is returned for revision. This matters enormously for trader confidence.

Minutes 20–30: You open the file in MetaEditor. You read through the code. You understand the logic because you wrote the specification. You compile it with F7. Zero errors. You attach it to an XAU/USD H1 chart in the Strategy Tester, set the date range to cover the 2022–2024 UAP hearing cycle, and run a backtest with real ticks or Open Prices mode.

Minutes 30–45: You evaluate the backtest results. You look at the trade distribution, the drawdown curve, the win rate relative to your ATR-based target. You notice that the 13:00–15:00 window captures most of the high-impact moves but misses the Asian session reaction on events that break during U.S. evening hours. You go back to your specification, add a secondary session window of 00:00–02:00 GMT for events flagged as "overnight releases," and regenerate. This revision takes five minutes, not five days.

Day 2: You run it on a demo account for two weeks. You watch it handle a live flagged event. You see it read the external CSV correctly, arm itself, wait for the volume condition, and execute exactly as specified. The stop and take-profit values match your ATR calculation to the pip. Conviction is high because you understand every line of logic running on your account.

That is the workflow. Not a fantasy — a literal, reproducible sequence that condenses what previously took weeks of back-and-forth into a single focused session.





The Broader Principle: Unconventional Data Sources Require Automated Execution

The UAP disclosure framework is unusual, but the underlying principle applies to any unconventional data-driven strategy. Whether your signal source is government FOIA releases, satellite imagery analysis, shipping container data, or geomagnetic solar storm alerts, the challenge is always the same: the signal is real, the strategy logic is sound, but translating it into executable MT5 code without months of delay is the bottleneck that kills the edge before you ever trade it.

AI-assisted EA generation specifically addresses that bottleneck. The mechanism is a spec-first workflow — you define the logic in human language, the system produces inspectable MQL5 code, validation confirms structural integrity, and you retain full ownership of the source file. There is no black-box. There is no developer dependency for future iterations. There is no compiled mystery executing on your account.

This is the shift that changes how retail traders access systematic execution. Not because AI writes perfect code on the first attempt every time — it does not — but because the iteration cycle drops from weeks to minutes, which means you can actually discover and fix edge cases rather than tolerating them out of exhaustion.

Getting Started: The Practical Next Step Right Now

If you are reading this in May 2026 and you want to test this exact workflow — build a UAP disclosure EA, a sentiment-triggered strategy, or any systematic approach you have been sitting on for months — the timing is unusually practical.

New users on the AI EA Generator can start free. And during the May 2026 launch window, if you share the EA Generator launch post on two social networks, you receive 25 additional launch credits added to your account. Not a discount code. Not a trial limitation. Actual generation credits that let you build, validate, iterate, and test multiple EA variations before you spend anything from your own budget.

Twenty-five credits is enough to generate, revise, and validate a meaningful number of EA iterations. That covers your UAP disclosure strategy, a second version with adjusted session windows, and probably a related volatility EA you have been meaning to build for the last six months. The launch credit opportunity is explicitly tied to the May 2026 onboarding window — it is a concrete benefit for early adopters, not a permanent feature.

The UAP files are already public. The hearing calendar is already posted. The market reaction window is already identifiable. The only remaining variable is whether you have a running Expert Advisor when the next significant disclosure event hits the session — or whether you are still watching the chart manually, feeling the move, and wishing you had built the system three weeks ago.

The information is declassified. The question is whether your execution is ready.

Start free, claim the launch credits, and test one serious EA idea Ratio X EA Generator includes 10 free monthly credits for new free users. During June 2026, you can claim 25 extra launch credits after sharing the launch post on two social networks. Credits are charged only after a successful EA code generation, and failed structural validation does not consume the balance. Use the extra room to turn one strategy into a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor draft, then compile and forward-test it in demo before considering live use. Claim 25 Extra Credits in June→



