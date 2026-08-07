IC Markets Slippage – Another Real Example

This is not the first time I've written about execution issues and slippage on IC Markets.
In my previous article, I shared another real trading example where excessive slippage significantly affected the outcome of my Expert Advisor.
If you haven't read that article yet, I recommend starting there:
👉 Previous Article: IC Markets Slippage Analysis
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768993
Unfortunately, today's Smart Gold Hunter trade provides another real-world example of the same issue.
Today's Results
The same Expert Advisor, same settings, same VPS, and same market conditions were used across multiple brokers.
🥇 Ultima Markets
The trade closed in profit with virtually no noticeable slippage.
🌍 TMGM
Only minimal slippage was observed, and the trade also closed comfortably in profit.
💰 PU Prime
Again, almost no noticeable slippage. The trade performed exactly as expected.
❌ IC Markets
Unfortunately, the outcome was completely different.
The trailing stop was triggered at 4285.32, but the order was executed at 4283.40.
That's approximately 200 points of slippage, turning what should have been a profitable trade into a losing one.
Why This Is Concerning
This happened:
- ❌ No high-impact news
- ❌ Not during the London Open
- ❌ Not during the New York Open
- ❌ No unusual market volatility
I was also watching the live price feed and did not observe the market trading below my trailing stop before the order was executed.
This raises a very important question.
How can the same Smart Gold Hunter trade be executed almost perfectly on three different brokers, while IC Markets filled the order approximately 200 points lower?
Execution quality directly affects the long-term performance of any Expert Advisor. A strategy can be profitable, but repeated excessive slippage can significantly reduce its performance over time.
I'm not suggesting conclusions based on a single trade. However, this is another example consistent with the execution differences I've discussed previously.
If you read my previous broker comparison, you'll already know why these brokers are currently my preferred choices.
🥇 Ultima Markets
Closest execution to my published signals.
🎁 Exclusive 150% Deposit Bonus
https://www.ultimamarkets.com/forex-trading/forex-trading-account/?affid=MjQ5MDA5NTE=
🌍 TMGM
Large global broker with consistently excellent execution.
🎁 Exclusive 50% Deposit Bonus
https://portal.tmgm.com/register?r_code=IB2230093823B
💰 PU Prime
An excellent choice if you've already used another broker's deposit bonus.
🎁 Exclusive 100% First Deposit Bonus
https://www.puprime.partners/forex-trading-account/?affid=ODkxNjE=
🔹 IC Trading
For traders who still prefer to remain within the IC ecosystem.
✔️ Better account conditions
✔️ Higher leverage
https://www.ictrading.com?camp=85695