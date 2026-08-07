IC Markets Slippage – Another Real Example

This is not the first time I've written about execution issues and slippage on IC Markets.

In my previous article, I shared another real trading example where excessive slippage significantly affected the outcome of my Expert Advisor.

If you haven't read that article yet, I recommend starting there:

👉 Previous Article: IC Markets Slippage Analysis

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768993

Unfortunately, today's Smart Gold Hunter trade provides another real-world example of the same issue.

Today's Results

The same Expert Advisor, same settings, same VPS, and same market conditions were used across multiple brokers.

🥇 Ultima Markets

The trade closed in profit with virtually no noticeable slippage.

🌍 TMGM

Only minimal slippage was observed, and the trade also closed comfortably in profit.

💰 PU Prime

Again, almost no noticeable slippage. The trade performed exactly as expected.

❌ IC Markets

Unfortunately, the outcome was completely different.

The trailing stop was triggered at 4285.32, but the order was executed at 4283.40.

That's approximately 200 points of slippage, turning what should have been a profitable trade into a losing one.

Why This Is Concerning