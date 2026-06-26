AI-Assisted MQL Development: What Works, What Breaks, and a Production Checklist

I use AI daily for MQL4 and MQL5 development — scaffolding functions, writing boilerplate, exploring implementation approaches. After 30+ client projects over two years, the pattern is clear: AI-generated code works reliably on closed, mechanical problems and fails on open-ended ones where the market is the test environment.

Where AI Works: Closed Patterns

AI-generated MQL code works on the first pass roughly 80% of the time when the task is well-documented and structural: array iteration, indicator buffer setup, standard order management loops, string formatting for dashboard labels, input parameter blocks.

Concrete example: building a multi-timeframe dashboard indicator scanning six timeframes for a candlestick pattern. Each function follows the same structure — call iCustom() , check conditions, return a signal. AI generated all six in minutes. I reviewed for edge cases (higher timeframe with fewer bars, offline symbol), made minor adjustments, and moved on. Manually, that is an hour of copy-paste-modify where typos creep in.

Where AI Fails: The Three Blind Spots

1. Broker Stop Level Enforcement

AI generates OrderModify() calls without checking MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_STOPLEVEL) . In live trading, the broker rejects the modify silently or throws error 130.

// AI-generated (dangerous) OrderModify(ticket, price, newSL, tp, 0);

// Production-ready: pre-validate against broker constraint double stopsLevel = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_STOPLEVEL) * Point; double effectiveSL = MathMin(newSL, Bid - stopsLevel); if(effectiveSL > OrderStopLoss() + minDelta) { if(!OrderModify(ticket, OrderOpenPrice(), effectiveSL, tp, 0)) printf("%s: OrderModify failed | Error=%d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError()); }

2. Floating-Point Precision in Pip Calculations

AI subtracts two close double values to calculate pips — a precision trap that compounds across operations.

// AI-generated (precision loss) int pips = (int)((currentPrice - entryPrice) / Point);

// Production-ready: use source integer value directly int pips = IN_ConfiguredDeviation; // Known value, no floating-point drift

When the configured deviation is 20 pips, use 20 directly. Do not recalculate from derived price data.

3. State Persistence Across Restarts

AI tracks trade state in runtime variables — global arrays, static variables — that vanish on terminal restart. After OnInit() fires, the EA sees an empty state, scans the market, and opens duplicate positions on top of existing ones.

The fix: on every OnInit() , scan OrdersTotal() , map existing tickets to internal state, and reconstruct the position tracker from live data. This is architectural, not a patch.

The Production Checklist

Every line of AI-generated MQL output gets audited against this before shipping:

Check What to verify Broker stop levels MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_STOPLEVEL) enforced before any OrderModify() State persistence Trade state survives OnInit() re-entry after restart Precision guards Integer pip values used instead of double-subtraction calculations Divide-by-zero Every denominator checked before division Live spread handling Dynamic spread checked at entry, not assumed constant Return value handling OrderSend() and OrderModify() return values checked and logged





Real-World Cost Comparison

A developer without trading domain knowledge delivers an AI-generated EA in two days for $150. It compiles cleanly, backtests well, and misbehaves within a week of live trading — duplicate orders, failed modifications during high spread, position sizing errors on specific lot step sizes.

Debugging someone else's AI-generated code is harder than building from scratch — no documentation of design decisions, state management bolted on after the first failure. That rescue costs $400–$800. The $150 EA just became $550–$950.

A domain expert using AI as copilot delivers in five days for $600. The EA handles restarts, validates against broker constraints, and runs for months without intervention.

Outlook

AI will handle the majority of custom indicator development reliably within two years. Indicators read price data and draw things — failure modes are visual, obvious, and testable at compile time. EA development for live trading will still require human oversight because the failure modes are in the market, not in the syntax.

AI saves me 30–40% of development time on most projects. But the time saved is on the mechanical parts. The critical parts — broker edge cases, state management, live execution — take exactly as long as they always did.