Reading Session Structure on MT5 Charts: A Practical Framework

Stop reading candles in isolation

Every candle on the MT5 chart is a time-stamped record of where buyers and sellers found each other. Read the same five candles in the middle of the Asian range and in the middle of the London–New York overlap and they mean completely different things. The first rule of session reading is that context comes from the clock before it comes from the candle.

Building the session map

Before the trading day starts, I draw a simple map with three reference points:

The Asian range — the high and low of the quiet overnight period; it acts as the day’s first support/resistance canvas.

— the high and low of the quiet overnight period; it acts as the day’s first support/resistance canvas. The London open — the first serious liquidity injection; a break of the Asian range here carries weight.

— the first serious liquidity injection; a break of the Asian range here carries weight. The New York open — the second liquidity injection; it often confirms or reverses the London direction.

Once the map is on the chart, most of the analysis work is done. The rest is waiting.

What the open tells you

When London opens, price usually does one of three things: it breaks the Asian range and continues (a trend day start), it breaks and fades back inside the range (a fake-out), or it stays inside the range (a compression day). Each outcome leads to a different plan:

Clean break with volume → look for pullbacks to the breakout level to join the move.

Fake-out back inside the range → expect a reversal back toward the other side of the range.

Compression inside the range → step aside; volatility will come from an event, not from order flow.

Putting volume beside the structure

Session structure alone is not enough; volume confirms it. A breakout of the Asian range on rising tick volume is an institutional attempt to establish a new level. The same breakout on falling volume is a head fake. I overlay tick volume on the chart and only act when the two agree. Combining session zones with volume is exactly what the Session Scalping Zones indicator is built around: it draws the session open windows so the decision points are visible, and the trader adds volume and price action on top.

Practical checklist

Mark the Asian range, London open and New York open before the session begins.

Never trade the first 5–10 minutes; let the market establish its hand.

Confirm every break with volume before committing.

Cut exposure before scheduled news unless the trade is already in profit and protected.

Review the map at the end of the day and note which zone produced the edge.

Session reading is not a magic indicator; it is a habit of making the clock part of your analysis. Do it consistently and the daily structure stops being a surprise and starts being a plan.